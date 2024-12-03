61°F
Barbara Holland

Things to consider before installing EV charging station

An electric vehicle charging station at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (File Photo)
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 2, 2024 - 4:31 pm
 

Q: What key factors should community associations consider when evaluating the installation of electrical vehicle charging stations?

A: There are a number of issues that would need to be resolved:

1. Where would you install the charging stations? According to your covenants, conditions and restrictions, would the charging stations require an architectural change and formal vote of approval by the membership? Do you have the space? Would you lose parking spaces? If your parking spaces are deeded as limited common elements, could your association negotiate spaces with homeowners for a few to use those spaces?

2. Who would pay for the installation and maintenance of the chargers? Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.3115 (4b), any common expense benefiting fewer than all of the units or their owners, including without limitation, common expenses may be assessed exclusively against the units or unit owners benefited.

3. Since I am not familiar with the charging stations, what are the administrative costs to add, delete homeowners to use them. The association would need to monitor its use by the homeowners and that would be, most likely, an additional fee to the association.

4. Can the charging stations be leased or must they be purchased? If purchased, you would need to add the chargers to your reserve study, which would increase the required funding. Would the payment of this added expense be included in the user fees of the charges?

5. Would you need to add electricity and insurance for the charging spaces?

6. Finally (although there could be more issues), the administrative expense to calculate the user fees back to those homeowners who utilize the chargers.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

