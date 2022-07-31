92°F
5 ways to get the highest price for your home

By Diane Varney Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 31, 2022 - 10:07 am
 
Thinking of selling? I know what’s on your mind. What’s my home worth? How long will it take to sell? How much will I net from the sale? With market conditions changing, there will be more emphasis on the efforts made to position the home for sale, and due diligence.

It’s still a great market for sellers, however, the days of selling your home in one day with bidding wars are slipping away. Here are some suggestions to help you be prepared to adapt and ride the cresting wave of the sellers’ market.

1. You get what you pay for.

The net proceeds from your sale are ultimately more important than the commission you pay. It’s what you put in your pocket that counts.

Full service experienced professionals reach the broader buyer audience with their marketing plan of action. Ask to see the plan. Ask them what their average list price to sales price ratio is. They can print this from the Multiple Listing Service.

For example: If an agent is closing 2 percent higher sales prices on average than the MLS, then you are essentially getting a 2 percent gain already with the benefits of a full-service agent. Support, communication, availability and reputation do ultimately factor in. Selling a home should feel like a vested mutual goal between the agent and the client.

2. Avoid price reductions.

“We can always list high and come down later.” Statistics have shown that homes listed at market value ultimately sell for a higher price than homes with a history of price reductions.

Today’s Realtors can track how many consumer views are obtained on internet sites, and it’s clear the biggest audience of buyers peaks the first 14 days a home hits the market.

Don’t “chase the market down” with price reductions, especially when the inventory/supply competition is increasing daily.

3. Relying on online websites for estimate of value.

Needing an appraisal to fund a loan has never been more important and has never changed. If online website valuations were accurate, then why are appraisals still required? Your home is the collateral for the lender who finances the sale. Your lender wants to be assured by a licensed and certified appraiser for a good reason. There is absolutely zero accountability for online values to be accurate. For real estate professionals, online valuations are one of the most frustrating obstacles we face in our industry today. I personally spend hours on a market analysis before meeting with a seller. Trust your real estate advocate to assist you with determining the list price of your property.

4. Making repairs.

It’s common when setting a listing appointment for a prospective seller to request a meeting in a couple of weeks after they have repaired/fixed/replaced, etc., items in the home. With our inventory climbing by 500 homes per week, a two-week delay can mean 1,000 more homes to compete with. Homeowners should always consult with a real estate professional immediately prior to investing any money to prepare a property for market. More than likely, the investment the owner thinks is necessary will not pay off, and a seasoned Realtor is going to be honest with you about that.

5. Check online reviews.

We’ve had quite a real estate ride in Las Vegas since the early 2000s. Realtors who have navigated market conditions through recessions, a foreclosure crisis, pandemic and extreme appreciation or depreciation are going to have experience, and their versatility and savvy will show in their online reviews. Do your diligence, and vet and communicate with listing agent candidates about what is important to you. It will make for a smoother transaction and peace of mind.

We know moving is one of the five major stressors we face in our lives. The right agent will minimize and mitigate the stress levels by understanding you and anticipating your needs. A good communicative relationship ultimately ends in the best outcome for you.

Diane Varney is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

THE LATEST
Kevin Booth
Las Vegas construction industry facing new normal
By Kevin Booth Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

With all construction, whether it is residential, multifamily or commercial, we are entering a new normal, and we won’t fully know what that normal is for a few years to come.

Robert Coomer
Higher interest rates could stabilize housing market
By Robert Coomer Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The good news is as interest rates rise; home valuations begin to stabilize. Inventory is also beginning to increase, a move that typically makes it easier to buy a home. In fact, Realtor.com estimates active listings will grow 15 percent this year and home sales are “expected to hit their second-highest level in 15 years.”

Gordon Miles
Vegas real estate still hot but takes first steps back to normal
By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Overall, Las Vegas is still one of the country’s hottest real estate markets, as people from all over the world come here to live. Real estate is a long-term appreciating asset, just make sure to set your expectations and be aware of the changing marketplace.

Forrest L. Barbee
Mortgage interest rates are just one factor in the market
By Forrest Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Las Vegas real estate market captivates and intrigues us, in part because it’s never boring! Right now, the market enjoys the confluence of continued strong demand, job creation and business diversification. Those who proclaim that prices will fall simply because mortgage interest rates have risen are ignoring the ongoing contribution of job creation and economic diversification.

Presentation is key in staging luxury homes for sale
By Darin Marques and Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Collaborators Darin Marques, founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington Ellis, and Heidi Carlsen, home staging expert with Stately Home Staging, have their fingers on the direct pulse of Southern Nevada luxury real estate and understand just what helps sell these properties to high-earning individuals. The answer lies in the presentation. These two partnering experts weigh in on the key elements of home staging and what it means for both the Realtor and designer standpoint.

Creating your Southern Nevada home gym space
By Darin Marques Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are multiple factors that go into having the ideal at-home setup such as understanding how much space you need, the location in the home, whether to incorporate a digital element, the aesthetics of the space, and even soundproofing.

Gordon Miles
How concerned should you be about interest rates?
By Gordon Miles RJRealEstate.Vegas

As the rates begin approaching pre-pandemic levels, they are still going to remain within a record-low margin. Southern Nevada’s 30-year fixed mortgage rate is currently averaging 5.1 percent. The 15-year fixed mortgage rate is averaging 4.2 percent and the five-year adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is averaging 3.5 percent. Compared to 15 to 20 years ago, we were seeing rates as high as 8 percent to 10 percent.

Vegas housing market sits on stable foundation
By Andrew Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

As for prices, I again do not expect much to change. Resale closing price appreciation may soften slightly, but basic supply and demand again points to more of the same. With new homes, dramatic increases in land and material costs will mean that price appreciation in that sector will continue and builders and buyers will have to continue to adapt.

Nat Hodgson
New homes showcased for spring buying season
By Nat Hodgson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Despite the many challenges we have faced in the last few years and uncertainty from recent global geopolitical events, I don’t anticipate the demand decreasing. In fact, I anticipate the market outlook will look pretty similar to last month’s and will remain stable over the next few months.