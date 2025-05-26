AI can buy back time for real estate agents

At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, we see artificial intelligence (AI) not simply as a tool — but as a strategic partner that can elevate the value we bring to our clients and professionals alike. But only when used with intention and integrity.

The real estate industry isn’t just changing — it’s evolving at record speed. Markets are more competitive. Data is abundant and often overwhelming. Today’s clients are more informed and expect faster, smarter service than ever before.

That’s why we’re leading the charge to educate our agents on how to use and understand AI responsibly. This is about helping agents unlock efficiency and insight in a rapidly complex environment — while always keeping human connection at the center.

We don’t see AI as a threat to the real estate professional. We see it as an intelligent assistant.

Our mission is focused on solving the two core needs of every transaction: maximizing value for sellers and securing the best outcomes for buyers.

And let’s be clear — no technology can replace the local knowledge, trust and human relationship that define a great real estate experience. But AI, when used responsibly, creates space. It frees up time. It makes us sharper and enhances the work only humans can do — so agents can focus where it matters most.

Using AI to better serve clients

Sellers want top value, fast. Buyers want the best possible deal in a market that shifts daily. AI gives our agents the edge on both sides.

Through tools that analyze hyperlocal pricing, historical trends and buyer behavior patterns, our professionals can build smarter pricing strategies and high-precision marketing plans. Tasks that once took hours — or required outsourcing — can now be handled in minutes, allowing homes to be positioned more competitively and sold faster.

For buyers, AI-powered negotiation tools help anticipate counteroffers, surface leverage points and craft custom strategies that improve outcomes. It’s not just speed — it’s strategic intelligence. While no two properties are alike, this evolving capability is already changing how we approach the deal.

AI is helping agents win back time

Time is the most valuable currency in this business. Yet many agents are buried in data entry, scheduling and routine communication. AI is shifting that reality.

“At BHHS Fox &Roach, we’ve seen the real impact of AI not just in productivity — but in reshaping how agents work,” says Rajeev Sajja, senior vice president of BHHS Fox &Roach and host of the Real Estate AI Flash podcast. “By implementing smart automation across key workflows, I’ve personally reclaimed 35 percent of my week — and we’re on track to double that. But this isn’t about doing less. It’s about having more time to do what matters most: building relationships, delivering personalized service and closing more business.”

The AI Academy: Leading with responsibility

We know responsible innovation requires structure. That’s why Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is developing the first-of-its-kind AI Academy — a certification program that equips agents with the skills and ethical standards needed to use AI confidently and effectively.

Our goal isn’t to turn agents into coders — it’s to help them think critically about data, use practical AI tools and avoid pitfalls like misinformation, bias or over-automation. The program will include real-world scenarios, compliance modules and continuous updates as the technology evolves.

Trust is the foundation of our brand. And that trust must extend to how we use AI

Future-ready, people-first

At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, people always come first. AI doesn’t change that — it enhances it. It gives our professionals the time, insight and tools to thrive in today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.

Across our network, agents are rising to meet the moment. With the right mindset, training and support, they’re not just real estate professionals. They’re trusted advisors, strategic marketers and modern problem-solvers — ready for whatever comes next.

The future isn’t approaching. It’s already here. And we’re ready — together.

Troy Reierson is the CEO of Americana Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reierson is responsible for overseeing business operations for 32 offices and more than 2,700 real estate sales executives across four markets in three states. For more information about Troy Reierson and the firm, visit bhhsnv.com.