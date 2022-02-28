66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Real Estate Insights

Beware when hiring unlicensed swimming pool contractors

Joseph M. Vassallo Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
February 28, 2022 - 9:10 am
 
Joseph M Vassallo
Joseph M Vassallo

It’s no secret that homeowners are seeking to enhance their exterior space. Since the COVID restrictions began in 2020, the construction industry has seen an increase in inquiries for everything outdoors from entertainment areas to swimming pools. The influx in demand and the disruption in the supply chain has caused products and services to increase in price as well as projects to be delayed.

Consumers looking to find a way around the delays, shortages and increased prices have chosen to “owner-builder” or hire unlicensed contractors to complete their projects.

As a longtime contractor in Las Vegas and as a member of the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, I warn consumers to be patient and vigilant when contracting for anything related to swimming pools.

Unlike other contractor divisions, swimming pools have specific guidelines as deemed by the Nevada State Contractors Board. Individuals and companies involved in “any and all stages” of the swimming pool process must have (or work for) a company with a valid Nevada State Contractors license, this includes the designing of a pool. A list of licensed contractors is available on the NSCB website, nvcontractorsboard.com.

People are often misled that owner-building a pool will provide a big savings and a quicker turnaround, but that is a misnomer. The reality is “owner-building” a pool, or any other construction project is regulated under the Nevada State Contractors Board. The NSCB link, nscb.nv.gov/owner-builder.html, provides detailed information on owner-builder projects as well as links to the required “owner-builder affidavit of exemption” form.

There are requirements that need to be followed to legally owner-build your own swimming pool, but most homeowners are not aware of them. Evading these procedures can subject one to fines, lawsuits and a host of legal issues.

The first requirement to owner-build a pool is to submit an owner-builder affidavit of exemption with the Nevada State Contractors Board. The affidavit of exemption must be filed, approved and signed before presenting it for a building permit.

As for the notion that an owner-builder can secure cheaper services and products, the truth of the matter is, licensed contractors purchase equipment and contract with subs at a wholesale rate, whereas homeowners will pay a retail price, minimizing their anticipated savings.

Furthermore, construction companies and subs contractors rely on each other for the success of their business. With that in mind, and with the limited subbase here in Las Vegas’s booming construction demand, subcontractors work closely with the companies that bring them year-round business and schedule work with them on a more accommodating basis. Subs are not only dealing with limited supplies, they are also short on staff and laborers, limiting their capacity to schedule jobs. Anyone of these subs could be booked out for months.

The construction industry is seeing price increases for service and products on a very regular basis. And the list of delayed items continues to grow. Licensed pool companies work directly with major pool equipment and product companies, if they can’t get an item its very likely the consumer will have a more difficult time attempting to get it on their own.

Sadly, what we are also experiencing is homeowners hiring individuals on the side, with cash to work on their projects. This activity violates a whole range of state laws and puts the homeowners, their neighbors and the workers at risk. These illegal workers do not have the skills or resources to perform the jobs properly. They also do not have the ability to purchase equipment or supplies legally. Hence, there has been a series of thefts on pool equipment, it’s likely homeowners will have stolen goods in their yards without their knowledge.

Aside from all the legal and liability issues of hiring unlicensed workers, homeowners will have a difficult time down the road when they have warranty problems. Manufacturers state their equipment must be installed by a licensed/certified contractor in the specific field (electrician or plumber) to be covered under warranties.

I have frequently been called by homeowners who started a pool under the owner-builder format but found their projects in dire straits. As a courtesy, I would review their project and provide them advice on how to move forward, some, however, needed to be demolished and started over.

When you add up the complexities of the project, the personal time involved, inherent risks and liabilities, along with the minimized savings, homeowners should re-examine whether hiring unlicensed workers or owner-building their project is the right decision.

Joseph M Vassallo, CBP, PHTA Fellow, is the founder and president of Paragon Pools in Las Vegas. He is a long-standing member of the Pool &Hot Tub Alliance (formally the APSP). He has served on the national board in various positions over the years, and is a contributor to the third and fourth edition of the association’s Builders Manual. He serves on the National Builders Council and National Education Committee. Nevada Licensed Pool Contractor #A-10 52206 Limit $1,300,000.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Nevada governor, first lady accosted, threatened at Las Vegas restaurant
VIDEO: Nevada governor, first lady accosted, threatened at Las Vegas restaurant
2
Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery
Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery
3
‘Jackpot intercept’ program still a no-go in Nevada
‘Jackpot intercept’ program still a no-go in Nevada
4
Caesars unveils new entrance for iconic Strip resort
Caesars unveils new entrance for iconic Strip resort
5
14 shot, 1 killed at hookah lounge party in central Las Vegas
14 shot, 1 killed at hookah lounge party in central Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The benefits of master-planned communities
By Kevin T. Orrock Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I am often asked why a home in Summerlin may cost a little more than a similar home outside of a master-planned community (MPC)? The simple answer lies in the old adage: You get what you pay for.

Bob Hamrick
What to expect in Las Vegas real estate in 2022
By Bob Hamrick Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I have the very fortunate opportunity to personally coach the top 25 sales professionals of my firm, monthly. While the intent is to impart helpful guidance to support them in their business, the real beneficiary is me, as I have the advantage of obtaining a very accurate snapshot of our market through these amazing conversations.

Despite pandemic challenges, homebuilding industry aims to persevere
By Brian Kunec Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In my 20 years in the residential construction industry with major homebuilders across the nation, I’ve never seen a year quite like 2021. I anticipate 2022 will look much like last year, as we will continue to see supply chain issues, skyrocketing land prices due to the artificial lack of supply, and increased processing timeframes as jurisdictions struggle to recruit and hire qualified staff.

Shannon Smith
Getting tougher to buy a home in Las Vegas
By Shannon Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Searching for homes in Las Vegas has become a sport. It’s as competitive as the NFL or a UFC title fight at the MGM Grand between two opponents that hate each other. Getting an offer accepted is like making it to the playoffs. Actually, closing the deal is like winning the championship!

Kristen Routh-Silberman
The luxury real estate market will get hotter in 2022
By Kristen Routh-Silberman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We’ve never lived through a year like 2021. In case you don’t remember, we said that at the end of 2020. I expect the Las Vegas luxury market will get hotter in 2022 and remain hot for at least another several years.