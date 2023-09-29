93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Real Estate Insights

Cultivating a vibrant real estate company culture

By Troy Reierson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 29, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
Troy Reierson
Troy Reierson

In the dynamic world of real estate, success is often measured in numbers — deals closed, properties sold, profits made. But beneath the surface of these metrics lies a vital force that drives a company’s true achievements — its culture. As I reflect on my journey in the real estate industry, I’ve come to realize that culture isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the heartbeat of an organization. Show me an organization with no culture, and I will show you an organization that is black and white, yet to move to color.

Early in my career, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand the profound impact of company culture. In a previous position, I found myself in an environment where culture fell short. Ethical dilemmas went unaddressed, problems remained unresolved and I felt my voice wasn’t heard or valued. I realized I didn’t want to be part of such a company. It was a pivotal moment that made me realign my values and dig into the type of company I wanted to be a part of.

While the organization continued to work and be somewhat successful, it taught me that a company may survive with a subpar culture, but it won’t thrive. It won’t attract and retain top talent, and the shortcomings of its culture will overshadow any accomplishments.

Later on, I joined an organization that welcomed my input and fostered opportunities for me to succeed. I trusted the people I worked with, and they trusted me. The difference was stark. I felt heard, valued and empowered. I grew in my role because of the culture the leaders around me cultivated, and I learned what type of leader I hoped to become.

I’ve come to understand that culture isn’t something I (or any boss) can define; rather, it’s defined by the individuals within the company. No matter how large or influential an organization may be, it all boils down to people. It’s a simple truth that can’t be ignored.

Yet, finding a company where your values align isn’t always easy. Realtors spend their entire lives helping other people, so sometimes what matters to them, their identity, values and beliefs, can get lost. Before anything else, take time to really discover what is important to you; your values give you clarity and will guide you when making decisions. Sometimes, you may have to have the courage to walk away when an organization is clashing with your values. Other times, it may lead you to the perfect fit.

Leaders and advisers also should recognize that listening is the cornerstone of any vibrant culture. Creating opportunities for employees to voice their concerns, opinions and ideas is paramount. Employees need the opportunity to feel heard and listened to. They need to know that their input is valued and that they can speak up when they feel something isn’t right. Waiting for problems to arise before taking action is a recipe for disaster. Proactively reaching out, engaging in open dialogues and addressing issues head-on can prevent cultural erosion and foster an environment of growth and innovation.

We set the stage for our culture to flourish, and the standards we set become the pillars upon which our organization stands. Then, the question becomes, what are you willing to tolerate, and what do you expect from your people? The values you bend on become your new standard, so be careful what you’re willing to give in on.

As the real estate industry evolves, we must also consider the recent evolution of remote and hybrid models becoming more prevalent. My organization, like many others, was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. As someone who thrives in hands-on work, I had to learn how to adapt and shape our company to respond to this new way of life. I’m still learning and figuring it out. Although challenging, it’s a challenge we must embrace because losing our culture makes us vulnerable. The next few years will be crucial for recovering and adjusting to how we do business to ensure our culture continues flourishing.

Ultimately, my journey through the real estate landscape has taught me that culture isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a must-have. It’s the invisible force that propels a company forward, the guiding light that ensures every decision is aligned with the values of its people. As you embark on your journey, remember that a great culture isn’t just a reflection of the company; it’s a mirror of your values. Listen, engage and build a culture that not only drives success but enriches the lives of everyone it touches.

Troy Reierson is CEO of Americana Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
2
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested, taken to jail
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested, taken to jail
3
Indictment announced in Tupac Shakur murder case
Indictment announced in Tupac Shakur murder case
4
North Las Vegas unpaid mortgage rate among nation’s highest, report says
North Las Vegas unpaid mortgage rate among nation’s highest, report says
5
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jess Molasky
Demand for luxury apartments continues to increase
By Jess Molasky Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

According to reports by Coldwell Banker, 2023 will be a record-breaking year for apartment complex completions in Las Vegas as 19 high-end multifamily developments have or will be completed this year or by early 2024 — adding 7,000 units to the city’s inventory. By contrast in 2022, only 882 units came online.

Tim Kelly Kiernan
What’s the difference between real estate agent and Realtor?
By Tim Kelly Kiernan RJRealEstate.Vegas

Lately with the real estate market being so hectic with inventory down and interest rates up clients — both buyers and sellers — have asked me what is the difference between a Realtor and someone else who also has a real estate license but they are just a real estate agent.

David Schafer
What owners, agents should look for in home inspections
By David Schafer RJRealEstate.Vegas

A home inspection is a crucial step in the process of buying or selling a property. For both real estate agents and homeowners, understanding what to look for in a home inspection is essential to ensure a smooth transaction and make informed decisions.

Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory
Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory
By Jack Greenberg Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

“Off-market listings” or “quiet listings” are homes that are for sale but aren’t listed on multiple listing services.

Alex Adabashi
Will normal real estate inventory levels return?
By Alex Adabashi RJRealEstate.Vegas

The real estate market is experiencing unprecedented dynamics, raising questions about the possibility of returning to normal levels of inventory.

Laine Blackmon
Borrowing from your home equity? Avoid these top 5 mistakes
By Laine Blackmon Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Borrowing on home equity can be advantageous to many homeowners, but following these main tips and conducting your own research will help avoid any pitfalls in the process.

Bob Cleveland
Summer weatherization tips to keep things cool
BY BOB CLEVELAND SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

We all know that out here in the desert climate, air conditioning is essential; but, with rising costs of seemingly everything these days, there are other ways homeowners can keep their house cool and comfortable and make sure the AC unit isn’t working overtime.

Bob Cleveland
Summer weatherization tips to keep things cool
By Bob Cleveland Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We all know that out here in the desert climate, air conditioning is essential; but, with rising costs of seemingly everything these days, there are other ways homeowners can keep their house cool and comfortable and make sure the AC unit isn’t working overtime.

Margi Grein
Unlicensed contractor complaints on solar and pool projects rise
By Margi Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Nevada State Contractors Board also sees a significant number of complaints being filed when work performed by unlicensed contractors leaves homeowners with poor workmanship, incomplete projects or no work performed at all.

Paul Pineda
Rental properties a solid investment in Vegas
By Paul Pineda Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Between 2019 and 2022 rents soared anywhere from 25 percent to 40 percent. As rents have somewhat stabilized, it remains a healthy and profitable business venture for property owners.

More stories
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Real estate experts launch note. A Mortgage Agency
Real estate experts launch note. A Mortgage Agency
Who Makes Culture? The arts begin at home
Who Makes Culture? The arts begin at home
What’s the difference between real estate agent and Realtor?
What’s the difference between real estate agent and Realtor?
What owners, agents should look for in home inspections
What owners, agents should look for in home inspections
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS