93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Real Estate Insights

Five things that may affect your home’s value during an appraisal

By Dan Mumm Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 22, 2022 - 8:57 am
 
Dan Mumm
Dan Mumm

An appraisal is a crucial step in the home selling process. To prepare, a homeowner should understand what an appraiser is looking for and which aspects may affect their professional opinion when distinguishing the market value of a home.

A common misnomer is that an appraiser’s sole concern is the general cleanliness of the home such as unkempt beds, dirty dishes and stains. While those do play a factor, appraisers are focused on safety and overall value of the home. With this top-of-mind, here are five things that may affect your home’s value during an appraisal:

1. Permits and relevant documents. In short, provide them all to an appraiser. For example, if there are any living space additions or garage conversions, there should be permits on file for the projects. One of an appraiser’s biggest criteria is establishing the square footage and accurate measurements of a house. This can become tricky if additions or conversions, such as a conversion of a garage to a living space, have occurred.

Also pivotal, pool permits and ensuring the pool itself is filled. Pools should be constructed with the necessary permits, or they can diminish value. With permits, a pool can add more value to a property. However, they can also detract value if not in working order. For example, pools need to be filled with water when the appraiser sees it, or it will show up as a condition on an appraisal, meaning it will need to be fixed or corrected in order for the appraiser to sign off.

2. Solar panels. If a property has purchased solar panels, not leased, it is key to have the appropriate ownership paperwork readily available. Any loan documents or certificates of ownership are needed, but if the solar panels are leased, they won’t add any value.

3. Supporting the appraiser. The appraiser is there to do a job … so, always be friendly, but let them work. Never hover or badger them. Owners can assist in the process by notifying the appraiser of comparable sales that aren’t public, such as private sales in a neighborhood. Any similar type of information should also be provided to the appraiser.

4. Common easy-to-miss items. Here in Las Vegas, some details can be overlooked by a homeowner that are important to the type of financing the buyer is obtaining. Specifically, water heaters that don’t have earthquake straps on them, trim or paint on the outside of a house that is peeling and missing flooring can be an item the appraiser is looking for. Doggy doors also are often overlooked. If installed in certain locations in the home, they can be considered a fire hazard that the appraiser may address.

5. Upgrades. If upgrades have been made to a property, provide an appraiser with a list of upgrades commonly referred to as a scope of work document. Having an itemized list of all upgrades with approximate cost can help an appraiser quantify anything that has been done and be taken into consideration in determining value. In certain situations, if a premium was paid for a specific view, an appraiser can even take that into consideration to adjust the lot value.

Overall, when it comes to getting the most out of the appraisal process, preparation is key. It’s also important to understand that appraisers are focused on the condition, function and features of the home to ensure the property is appraised at full market value. To make certain you achieve your desired results, it’s always best to communicate with a real estate professional before an appraisal.

Dan Mumm is a Realtor and lead of The Mumm Group at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency in Las Vegas. For more information on The Mumm Group, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

MOST READ
1
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
2
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
3
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
4
Cyclist crashes after trooper tries stop; US 95 southbound opened after 3 hours
Cyclist crashes after trooper tries stop; US 95 southbound opened after 3 hours
5
Is the Boring Co. Vegas Loop threatened by monsoon flooding?
Is the Boring Co. Vegas Loop threatened by monsoon flooding?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shannon Smith
This Las Vegas housing market is correcting not crashing
By Shannon Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.

Craig M. Tann
Why it is a must to choose your Realtor wisely?
By Craig M. Tann Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In 2021, Las Vegas experienced its most frenzied market in years. Any agent could put a house on the market and it had a considerable chance to sell. But, with the shift in supply and demand 2022 has presented, today’s sellers are experiencing a more competitive market. Making the choice of who you select to represent you and present your home to the market is more important than years past.

Diane Varney
5 ways to get the highest price for your home
By Diane Varney Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We’ve had quite a real estate ride in Las Vegas since the early 2000s. Realtors who have navigated market conditions through recessions, foreclosure crisis, pandemics and extreme appreciation or depreciation are going to have experience, and their versatility and savvy will show in their online reviews.

Kevin Booth
Las Vegas construction industry facing new normal
By Kevin Booth Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

With all construction, whether it is residential, multifamily or commercial, we are entering a new normal, and we won’t fully know what that normal is for a few years to come.

Robert Coomer
Higher interest rates could stabilize housing market
By Robert Coomer Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The good news is as interest rates rise; home valuations begin to stabilize. Inventory is also beginning to increase, a move that typically makes it easier to buy a home. In fact, Realtor.com estimates active listings will grow 15 percent this year and home sales are “expected to hit their second-highest level in 15 years.”

Gordon Miles
Vegas real estate still hot but takes first steps back to normal
By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Overall, Las Vegas is still one of the country’s hottest real estate markets, as people from all over the world come here to live. Real estate is a long-term appreciating asset, just make sure to set your expectations and be aware of the changing marketplace.

Forrest L. Barbee
Mortgage interest rates are just one factor in the market
By Forrest Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Las Vegas real estate market captivates and intrigues us, in part because it’s never boring! Right now, the market enjoys the confluence of continued strong demand, job creation and business diversification. Those who proclaim that prices will fall simply because mortgage interest rates have risen are ignoring the ongoing contribution of job creation and economic diversification.

Presentation is key in staging luxury homes for sale
By Darin Marques and Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Collaborators Darin Marques, founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington Ellis, and Heidi Carlsen, home staging expert with Stately Home Staging, have their fingers on the direct pulse of Southern Nevada luxury real estate and understand just what helps sell these properties to high-earning individuals. The answer lies in the presentation. These two partnering experts weigh in on the key elements of home staging and what it means for both the Realtor and designer standpoint.

Creating your Southern Nevada home gym space
By Darin Marques Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are multiple factors that go into having the ideal at-home setup such as understanding how much space you need, the location in the home, whether to incorporate a digital element, the aesthetics of the space, and even soundproofing.

Gordon Miles
How concerned should you be about interest rates?
By Gordon Miles RJRealEstate.Vegas

As the rates begin approaching pre-pandemic levels, they are still going to remain within a record-low margin. Southern Nevada’s 30-year fixed mortgage rate is currently averaging 5.1 percent. The 15-year fixed mortgage rate is averaging 4.2 percent and the five-year adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is averaging 3.5 percent. Compared to 15 to 20 years ago, we were seeing rates as high as 8 percent to 10 percent.