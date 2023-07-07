100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Real Estate Insights

Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory

By Jack Greenberg Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 7, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 

When there is a high demand for buyers in a low-inventory market, learning to find and create off-market listings can set you apart from other agencies.

“Off-market listings” or “quiet listings” are homes that are for sale but aren’t listed on multiple listing services. My team and I have found certain tactics to be extremely helpful in generating leads and finding sellers who want to remain more low-key. Finding off-market homes requires agents to go above and beyond the normal measures.

By following these four strategies you will be able to create listings in a low-inventory market:

1. Open houses

Open houses are a great way for agents to network and connect with potential buyers. To maximize the success of an open house, agents often go door to door to gather contact information from residents in the area and recruit guests. This strategy allows agents to break down defensive barriers with potential sellers and build personal relationships. By doing so, agents can discuss listing options with residents who may not have been actively looking to sell their home.

This tried-and-true method has generated numerous listings from sellers who may not have listed without the agent’s input. So, if you’re an agent looking to expand your network and increase your chances of generating new listings, hosting open houses is a great strategy to consider.

2. Absentee owners

“If I had a buyer for your house, would you be willing to sell it?” This is the question agents should be asking absentee owners. Absentee owners can be an individual or group that owns a property without living in it or maintaining it day to day. This could be out-of-state owners, landowners using third-party management or a gap tenancy, Commercial Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or property owners on military duty.

By reaching out to absentee owners via postcard or phone and having a preapproved, serious buyer with an offer lined up, agents often have the power to change minds.

3. Approach owners

If your client has a specific home in mind that is not currently listed, don’t worry: There are still opportunities available. As an agent, you can take a proactive approach by visiting the specific home or neighborhood that fits your client’s budget and approaching the owners directly. This strategy is similar to the postcard method, but instead agents go door to door with a deal that is ready to be signed, sealed and delivered.

By taking this approach, you can spark interest and potentially acquire the desired property for your client. Additionally, this method can open doors for owners who may have been interested in selling their home but didn’t know where to start with the listing process.

4. Probates

One final piece of advice for agents is to establish connections and build relationships with local attorneys who specialize in probate law. Probate is the legal process of determining the beneficiaries of one’s property in the case of someone’s death. In some instances, the deceased may not have left a will, which can add to the complexity of the situation. By connecting with attorneys who assist families through the probate process, agents can provide valuable support and guidance to clients who may be looking to transfer or sell a home.

This can help alleviate some of the stress and uncertainty that families may experience during this time. By establishing strong relationships with probate attorneys, agents can provide a higher level of service to their clients and build a reputation as a trusted and reliable resource in the community.

Real estate agents will quickly discover that the success of each method is largely dependent on how effectively it is executed. The key to making any approach work is thorough preparation. Whether you are connecting with potential sellers through door knocking or an escrow list, agents must be equipped to answer any questions a seller may have. Additionally, it’s important to focus on one strategy at a time and master your approach. By anticipating all possible scenarios and staying consistent, you’ll be well on your way to curating off-market inventory in no time.

Jack Greenberg is a licensed broker, Realtor and team lead with the Jack Greenberg Group at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency. With more than two decades of experience serving the Southern Nevada market, Greenberg specializes in residential real estate serving first-time homebuyers, luxury properties and investors.

MOST READ
1
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
4
CARTOONS: The one area where Biden outshines Trump
CARTOONS: The one area where Biden outshines Trump
5
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alex Adabashi
Will normal real estate inventory levels return?
By Alex Adabashi RJRealEstate.Vegas

The real estate market is experiencing unprecedented dynamics, raising questions about the possibility of returning to normal levels of inventory.

Laine Blackmon
Borrowing from your home equity? Avoid these top 5 mistakes
By Laine Blackmon Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Borrowing on home equity can be advantageous to many homeowners, but following these main tips and conducting your own research will help avoid any pitfalls in the process.

Bob Cleveland
Summer weatherization tips to keep things cool
BY BOB CLEVELAND SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

We all know that out here in the desert climate, air conditioning is essential; but, with rising costs of seemingly everything these days, there are other ways homeowners can keep their house cool and comfortable and make sure the AC unit isn’t working overtime.

Bob Cleveland
Summer weatherization tips to keep things cool
By Bob Cleveland Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We all know that out here in the desert climate, air conditioning is essential; but, with rising costs of seemingly everything these days, there are other ways homeowners can keep their house cool and comfortable and make sure the AC unit isn’t working overtime.

Margi Grein
Unlicensed contractor complaints on solar and pool projects rise
By Margi Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Nevada State Contractors Board also sees a significant number of complaints being filed when work performed by unlicensed contractors leaves homeowners with poor workmanship, incomplete projects or no work performed at all.

Paul Pineda
Rental properties a solid investment in Vegas
By Paul Pineda Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Between 2019 and 2022 rents soared anywhere from 25 percent to 40 percent. As rents have somewhat stabilized, it remains a healthy and profitable business venture for property owners.

Robby Thomas
Using effective asset management to optimize your portfolio
By Robby Thomas Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While there can be many different approaches to managing multifamily property or a real estate portfolio, the best practices employ effective asset management as a way to get the most out of real estate investments.

Tim Kelly Kiernan
Five homebuying trends to watch
By Tim Kelly Kiernan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The first-time buyer share of the market dropped to 26 percent over the past year. Historically, first-time buyers make up 40 percent of the homebuying market.

Troy Reierson
Is the sky falling in Las Vegas real estate? Absolutely not
By Troy Reierson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While many comment on the fact that fewer homes were sold than a year ago, most are failing to state that a year ago, our market was still seeing unprecedented highs north of 26 percent increase in home prices year over year. This is something we have never witnessed in our lifetime and was not sustainable. So, are we experiencing a decline in home sales from one year earlier? Absolutely we are. Is the sky falling? Absolutely not.

More stories
Will normal real estate inventory levels return?
Will normal real estate inventory levels return?
AI to take on a larger role in homebuying
AI to take on a larger role in homebuying
Finding the Just Right Solution
Finding the Just Right Solution
Signature Homes celebrates 45 years
Signature Homes celebrates 45 years
Locked into low interest rates, or locked out of the housing market?
Locked into low interest rates, or locked out of the housing market?
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 17
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 17