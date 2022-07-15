97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Real Estate Insights

Higher interest rates could stabilize housing market

By Robert Coomer Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 15, 2022 - 11:49 am
 
Robert Coomer
Robert Coomer

Despite the housing market challenges, 2022 could be a good year to purchase a home.

Over the past year, buyers have seen interest rates rising approximately 2 percent — the highest since 2009 — with home prices increasing by about 20 percent.

The current record-high home prices tend to disrupt the plans of homeowners who want to upgrade residences. With recent rapid appreciation, the lack of inventory and monthly payments increasing significantly, consumers are alarmed and forestall purchasing or selling their homes. These potential buyers — who would also increase market inventory by becoming sellers — don’t want to compete in the frenzied housing market.

The good news is as interest rates rise, home valuations begin to stabilize. Inventory is also beginning to increase, a development that typically makes it easier to buy a home. In fact, Realtor.com estimates active listings will grow 15 percent this year, and home sales are “expected to hit their second-highest level in 15 years.”

All of the factors indicate the market will shift into a more positive climate for house hunters or become a ‘buyer’s market.’

Homebuyers have been functioning in a strong seller’s market for the past couple of years. We are noticing the days of multiple offers is over. Buyers, once again, can negotiate a better price. Seller-paid closing costs are returning in frequency as part of allowing buyers to offset the higher rates.

There is a natural slowdown when rates move as fast as they have over the past year.

Where does this end?

The Fed’s approach to “shock the system” includes the U.S. Central Bank on June 15 increasing its interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the highest single hike since 1994.

The goal is to cool rising inflation and decelerate the rising price of homes. More rate hikes are anticipated this year as consumer prices continue to rise. Thus, consumers should expect higher interest rates to be the new reality.

Economic trends point to a stabilization of home prices and the beginning of price reductions to combat affordability and declining consumer confidence. At a six-month high, 15 percent of home sellers have undergone a price reduction.

Several indicators across the markets point to a possible recession in 2023. Historically, recessions reset the economy and provide the stability we need.

Therefore, I believe we will start to see a return of normalcy in the market. The next couple of years will be a time for the market to stabilize and compress with a reduction of the abundant amount of cash flowing through our country.

So, what to do now?

I believe there are opportunities in the Vegas housing market.

If you compare your options, the annual percentage rate of renting is 100 percent. Accounting for the fact the cost of waiting to purchase a home equals rent plus market appreciation, on average those who wait five years to buy a home could experience a financial loss equating to six figures. This is calculated by taking the unearned principal combined with the increased cost to buy a home.

Consumers need to work with a mortgage professional who can thoroughly review finances and current mortgage offerings to create a clear plan for purchasing a home. There are a variety of options and approaches that a trained professional can educate a consumer on, which in turn will help to reestablish confidence in this current housing market.

My bottom line

After reviewing the trends and forecasts for the remainder of the year, house hunters should see a revitalization in the housing market soon. Demand will continue to decrease, making way for the inventory to recover and eventually increase. As a result, this fall could be the best time to find a home.

Robert Coomer is the founder of The RobertGroup (RCG), which specializes in residential mortgage lending. With over 20 years of experience, Coomer provides effective mortgage solutions, guidance and assistance to customers from all walks of life. Recently, Coomer partnered with Celebrity Home Loans to strengthen their professional focus and provide a greater range of resources and opportunities.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Final table set for WSOP Main Event
Final table set for WSOP Main Event
3
Las Vegas airport records 1st rain since March as valley gets wet
Las Vegas airport records 1st rain since March as valley gets wet
4
2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme
2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme
5
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gordon Miles
Vegas real estate still hot but takes first steps back to normal
By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Overall, Las Vegas is still one of the country’s hottest real estate markets, as people from all over the world come here to live. Real estate is a long-term appreciating asset, just make sure to set your expectations and be aware of the changing marketplace.

Forrest L. Barbee
Mortgage interest rates are just one factor in the market
By Forrest Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Las Vegas real estate market captivates and intrigues us, in part because it’s never boring! Right now, the market enjoys the confluence of continued strong demand, job creation and business diversification. Those who proclaim that prices will fall simply because mortgage interest rates have risen are ignoring the ongoing contribution of job creation and economic diversification.

Presentation is key in staging luxury homes for sale
By Darin Marques and Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Collaborators Darin Marques, founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington Ellis, and Heidi Carlsen, home staging expert with Stately Home Staging, have their fingers on the direct pulse of Southern Nevada luxury real estate and understand just what helps sell these properties to high-earning individuals. The answer lies in the presentation. These two partnering experts weigh in on the key elements of home staging and what it means for both the Realtor and designer standpoint.

Creating your Southern Nevada home gym space
By Darin Marques Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are multiple factors that go into having the ideal at-home setup such as understanding how much space you need, the location in the home, whether to incorporate a digital element, the aesthetics of the space, and even soundproofing.

Gordon Miles
How concerned should you be about interest rates?
By Gordon Miles RJRealEstate.Vegas

As the rates begin approaching pre-pandemic levels, they are still going to remain within a record-low margin. Southern Nevada’s 30-year fixed mortgage rate is currently averaging 5.1 percent. The 15-year fixed mortgage rate is averaging 4.2 percent and the five-year adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is averaging 3.5 percent. Compared to 15 to 20 years ago, we were seeing rates as high as 8 percent to 10 percent.

Gordon Miles
How concerned should you be about interest rates?
By Gordon Miles RJRealEstate.Vegas

As the rates begin approaching pre-pandemic levels, they are still going to remain within a record-low margin. Southern Nevada’s 30-year fixed mortgage rate is currently averaging 5.1 percent. The 15-year fixed mortgage rate is averaging 4.2 percent and the five-year adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is averaging 3.5 percent. Compared to 15 to 20 years ago, we were seeing rates as high as 8 percent to 10 percent.

Vegas housing market sits on stable foundation
By Andrew Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

As for prices, I again do not expect much to change. Resale closing price appreciation may soften slightly, but basic supply and demand again points to more of the same. With new homes, dramatic increases in land and material costs will mean that price appreciation in that sector will continue and builders and buyers will have to continue to adapt.

Nat Hodgson
New homes showcased for spring buying season
By Nat Hodgson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Despite the many challenges we have faced in the last few years and uncertainty from recent global geopolitical events, I don’t anticipate the demand decreasing. In fact, I anticipate the market outlook will look pretty similar to last month’s and will remain stable over the next few months.

Darin Marques
Making the most of Las Vegas’ historic luxury boom
By Darin Marques RJRealEstate.Vegas

We are in the heart of a historic time for our local luxury market. There were more homes sold over $5 million in 2021 than any other year in our history. Forty-six homes sold over $5 million in 2021, marking a nearly 60 percent jump from 2020 alone.

Cheryl Gowan
Homes in master-planned communities tend to hold value
By Cheryl Gowan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The coming year brings many opportunities and challenges for master-planned communities. The housing market is still strong and there is demand for new housing.