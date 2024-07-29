Homeownership long considered the American dream

We must continue to teach our young folks that homeownership is still the American dream and owning real estate is the way out of generational poverty.

My father made the difficult decision to leave his family in Cuba to escape communism and come to America. He always talked about this country as the last great hope. He also made it very clear that owning your home is the American dream.

I took that to heart and purchased my first home at a young age and then chose real estate as my career. I am now concerned that the emphasis of the American dream, is just not being taught and rent control is. I am concerned that young people are being indoctrinated to believe that homeownership will never be affordable or attainable to them. This must be rejected. We must continue to teach our young folks that homeownership is still the American dream and owning real estate is the way out of generational poverty.

Wealth building

Owning a home is a primary way for individuals and families to build wealth over time. As homeowners pay down their mortgage, they build equity in their property, which can appreciate in value.

Stability

Homeownership provides long-term stability. Unlike renting, where there can be uncertainty with lease renewals and rent increases, owning a home gives a sense of permanence and predictability in housing costs.

Community engagement

Homeowners tend to be more involved in their communities. They have a vested interest in the well-being and development of their neighborhoods, often leading to stronger, more cohesive communities.

Tax Benefits

Homeowners can take advantage of several tax deductions, including mortgage interest and property taxes, which can make owning a home more financially advantageous compared to renting.

Pride of ownership

Owning a home gives individuals a sense of accomplishment and pride. It allows for personal customization and improvements, creating a living environment that truly reflects the owner’s tastes and needs.

Economic impact

Homeownership has a positive effect on the broader economy. It stimulates spending on home-related goods and services, supports jobs in the construction and real estate sectors and contributes to local tax revenues.

Generational wealth

Homeownership allows families to pass on wealth to future generations, helping to improve the financial stability and opportunities for their descendants.

These factors collectively underscore the importance of homeownership in the American dream context.

Peter Guzman is the president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Nevada.