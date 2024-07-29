84°F
Homeownership long considered the American dream

Peter Guzman

Peter Guzman
Peter Guzman
Kat Alvarez
Turning renters into homeowners
Elicia Causey
Living in Las Vegas: A local perspective
Margi A. Grein
Protecting residents from unlicensed contractors and solar scams
2024 real estate predictions; tips for homebuyers
By Peter Guzman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 29, 2024 - 8:18 am
 

My father made the difficult decision to leave his family in Cuba to escape communism and come to America. He always talked about this country as the last great hope. He also made it very clear that owning your home is the American dream.

I took that to heart and purchased my first home at a young age and then chose real estate as my career. I am now concerned that the emphasis of the American dream, is just not being taught and rent control is. I am concerned that young people are being indoctrinated to believe that homeownership will never be affordable or attainable to them. This must be rejected. We must continue to teach our young folks that homeownership is still the American dream and owning real estate is the way out of generational poverty.

Wealth building

Owning a home is a primary way for individuals and families to build wealth over time. As homeowners pay down their mortgage, they build equity in their property, which can appreciate in value.

Stability

Homeownership provides long-term stability. Unlike renting, where there can be uncertainty with lease renewals and rent increases, owning a home gives a sense of permanence and predictability in housing costs.

Community engagement

Homeowners tend to be more involved in their communities. They have a vested interest in the well-being and development of their neighborhoods, often leading to stronger, more cohesive communities.

Tax Benefits

Homeowners can take advantage of several tax deductions, including mortgage interest and property taxes, which can make owning a home more financially advantageous compared to renting.

Pride of ownership

Owning a home gives individuals a sense of accomplishment and pride. It allows for personal customization and improvements, creating a living environment that truly reflects the owner’s tastes and needs.

Economic impact

Homeownership has a positive effect on the broader economy. It stimulates spending on home-related goods and services, supports jobs in the construction and real estate sectors and contributes to local tax revenues.

Generational wealth

Homeownership allows families to pass on wealth to future generations, helping to improve the financial stability and opportunities for their descendants.

These factors collectively underscore the importance of homeownership in the American dream context.

Peter Guzman is the president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Nevada.

Kat Alvarez
Turning renters into homeowners
By Kat Alvarez Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many renters see homeownership as unattainable due to financial constraints and a lack of understanding of the long-term benefits. They often focus on the immediate costs rather than the potential gains. The key to changing this mindset lies in education and strategic planning.

Elicia Causey
Living in Las Vegas: A local perspective
By Elicia Causey Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In recent years, Las Vegas has emerged as an attractive destination for relocation, offering much more than just the allure of the Strip.

Margi A. Grein
Protecting residents from unlicensed contractors and solar scams
By Margi A. Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

As our mission at Nevada State Contractors Board is to protect the public against unlicensed contractors, residents need to be warned about a recent surge in complaints related to solar installation scams.

2024 real estate predictions; tips for homebuyers
By Tim Deibert Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s no secret the housing market has been a whirlwind over the past few years, so it’s only natural that many may be feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about what the future holds for the 2024 market.

John Sullivan
Building lasting client connections in real estate
By John Sullivan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Throughout my real estate journey, I’ve discovered that building lasting client relationships is the most crucial aspect of leading a successful business.

Poujan Sadri
The basics of Las Vegas land investment
By Poujan Sadri RJRealEstate.Vegas

New buyers and real estate investors may initially feel overwhelmed by the prospect of land investment, but it doesn’t have to be an intimidating journey.

Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra
How to better serve Gen Z and millennial homebuyers
By Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Rapid surge in property values has introduced affordability hurdles for many millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z individuals, those born between 1997 and 2012, making the dream of homeownership intangible. Therefore, understanding how to provide support to these buyers has become increasingly important.

Troy Reierson
Cultivating a vibrant real estate company culture
By Troy Reierson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the dynamic world of real estate, success is often measured in numbers — deals closed, properties sold, profits made. But beneath the surface of these metrics lies a vital force that drives a company’s true achievements — its culture.

Jess Molasky
Demand for luxury apartments continues to increase
By Jess Molasky Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

According to reports by Coldwell Banker, 2023 will be a record-breaking year for apartment complex completions in Las Vegas as 19 high-end multifamily developments have or will be completed this year or by early 2024 — adding 7,000 units to the city’s inventory. By contrast in 2022, only 882 units came online.

Tim Kelly Kiernan
What’s the difference between real estate agent and Realtor?
By Tim Kelly Kiernan RJRealEstate.Vegas

Lately with the real estate market being so hectic with inventory down and interest rates up clients — both buyers and sellers — have asked me what is the difference between a Realtor and someone else who also has a real estate license but they are just a real estate agent.

