How alternative financing models are reshaping market

By Amee Klassen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 16, 2025 - 11:15 am
 

For decades, homeownership has symbolized financial security and upward mobility, but for today’s first-time buyers, that path is increasingly complicated. Higher interest rates, steep home prices and stricter lending rules are pushing some to look beyond traditional mortgages in search of alternatives.

As a mortgage lender, we understand why these options are appealing. Shared equity agreements, rent-to-own deals and crypto-backed loans are gaining traction. They offer flexible entry points for people with nontraditional income, student debt or limited savings, but they’re not without risk. Our role is to help you understand the full picture so you can make a well-informed decision.

Why some buyers look elsewhere

Traditional mortgages typically require steady W-2 income, strong credit and a significant down payment. That’s not the reality for every buyer. Alternative financing options promise a workaround.

With shared equity, an investor helps fund the down payment in exchange for a portion of the home’s future appreciation. This reduces upfront costs, but it means giving up part of your profit if the home gains value. Some agreements also can limit your ability to refinance or sell.

Rent-to-own agreements vary widely. Some apply a portion of rent toward a future down payment, but others charge higher rent or nonrefundable fees without helping you build equity. If you’re unable to qualify for a mortgage at the end of the lease, you could walk away with nothing. Purchase prices may not be locked in, and some contracts let landlords raise rent annually or impose extra costs.

Crypto-backed loans allow buyers to use digital assets as collateral. They can bypass traditional approval processes and avoid triggering capital gains taxes, but cryptocurrency is volatile. A sudden drop in value can trigger a margin call, requiring quick repayment or liquidation of assets. These loans also operate in a largely unregulated space, with less protection if something goes wrong. Although these alternative options may sound appealing, they are not without added levels of risk which you as the homeowner would be responsible for.

Hidden costs of flexibility

While these models create access, they can lack the stability many buyers count on. Unlike traditional mortgages they may include fluctuating terms, balloon payments or complex resale restrictions. Even small oversights in a contract can have major financial consequences down the line.

Before signing, it’s essential to ask:

Is the home price fixed or market-based?

Are rent payments being saved toward ownership?

Who handles repairs, taxes and maintenance?

What happens if you can’t move forward with the purchase?

Consulting a real estate attorney is a smart step. Every agreement is different, and some terms may be hard to reverse.

Case for traditional lending

Conventional mortgages may not be flashy, but they offer clarity. Fixed rates, transparent terms and a clear path to full ownership make long-term planning easier. These loans are designed to protect both lender and borrower through regulation and structure. They’re not always right for everyone, but they remain a reliable foundation for homeownership.

Alternative financing can fill a gap, but it’s not a quick fix. It’s important to weigh short-term benefits against long-term implications. For some, these models may work. For others, they may create more financial strain or limit future flexibility.

As the market evolves, we remain committed to helping buyers understand their options. Whether you pursue a traditional mortgage or explore something new, the most important step is staying informed.

Amee Klassen is the vice president of note. A Mortgage Agency. The lender brings a unique blend of financial expertise and exceptional customer service to the mortgage industry. After earning her finance degree from Oklahoma State University and honing her skills in Las Vegas hospitality, Klassen found her true passion in helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams. Since 2015, she has been committed to making the mortgage process seamless and stress free for her clients.

