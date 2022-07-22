105°F
Las Vegas construction industry facing new normal

By Kevin Booth Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 22, 2022 - 11:30 am
 
Kevin Booth
Kevin Booth

It goes without saying that economic fluctuations during the past 2½ years, largely caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, have had dramatic effects on every facet of our social life in ways that we could hardly have imagined before.

These include imposed social distancing, subsequent job losses, supply chain issues, a government-funded recovery and what now appears to be an impending recession. In the construction industry, the short-term impacts are already consequential and, in the long-term, could be even more so.

This is especially true in residential construction. Based on experience, with inflation and rising interest rates, we should be looking at a slowdown, particularly in the entry-level and first-move-up markets. This is currently not the case, however, because new-home construction has been unable to keep up with demand. Residential housing is being impacted by a severe labor shortage, resulting in labor costs that are higher and slower production schedules. In addition, the supply chain for construction materials has been severely disrupted, and it may take many years before the supply chain will return to normal.

For example, the cost of lumber has seen extreme fluctuation, as high as 400 percent more than pre-pandemic levels. Now, it’s in a free fall, but the cost is still significantly higher than three years ago. Supply issues also extend to products like dishwashers, refrigerators and other appliances, which are backlogged. In the past, builders would acquire these items when homes were near completion. Today, builders and contractors are buying whatever they can find and storing until needed.

Today, there is enough backlog in production that sales are not immediately impacted, but cost of construction is so volatile that some homebuilders cannot even guarantee a final price; the consumer has to bear part of the risk. The choked supply is also exacerbated by investors and cash buyers who are pushing out traditional buyers. But though homes are much more expensive than they were in the last recession, the market fundamentals are much different, and we should not see a large uptick in foreclosures. This will not be a housing collapse; but if we go into a recession, it will be more like a stall.

Multifamily housing in the post-pandemic world will continue to stay strong; if people can’t buy a house, they are going to have to rent. Existing apartment building renovation and new apartment construction projects are also expanding, but construction cost and supply issues are still very much a factor in product delivery. In a recent development, single-family homebuilders are also looking at creating communities of for-rent detached homes. These communities are specifically designed to appeal to entry-level homeowners.

American Homes 4 Rent, a national leader in that segment, currently has 55,000 single-family homes in 22 states, a model that many other homebuilders are watching closely.

One area of the housing market that is most perilous is affordable housing for low-income families and seniors on fixed income. It is estimated that there is a shortage of more than 70,000 affordable housing units in Southern Nevada alone, and as construction costs grow and supply diminishes, more people are going to be priced out.

The commercial construction market has seen its own challenges. Historically, the typical commercial development pattern is that commercial stays strong even when residential weakens because of larger backlogs, typically in excess of one year. Commercial could slow if a looming recession lasts longer than a year.

However, there are other factors in play with retail and office space. Before the pandemic, bricks-and-mortar retail spaces were already in decline because of the rise in on-line sales. Over the past two years, we have seen online sales rise even more. There will still be moderate growth in retail, but I doubt we will ever see another major mall development any time soon, other than one attached to a resort complex.

Office space may undergo a similar evolution. During the pandemic, a large part of the traditional office labor force was encouraged, and even mandated, to work from home. As the economy has rebounded, there is now a tug of war developing between those who want to remain at home and offices that want to go to full operations. New office construction will stay level while this evolution takes place.

If there is a bright spot in commercial development, it is in the big-box industrial arena, which will continue to grow because of online shopping; there will be a big need for warehouse space and large distribution centers.

With all construction, whether it is residential, multifamily or commercial, we are entering a new normal, and we won’t fully know what that normal is for a few years to come.

Kevin Booth is the CEO of WestCor Cos., a leader in the construction industry, where he is responsible for determining the company’s growth, direction and strategy, as well as its values and mission.

Robert Coomer
Higher interest rates could stabilize housing market
By Robert Coomer Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The good news is as interest rates rise; home valuations begin to stabilize. Inventory is also beginning to increase, a move that typically makes it easier to buy a home. In fact, Realtor.com estimates active listings will grow 15 percent this year and home sales are “expected to hit their second-highest level in 15 years.”

Gordon Miles
Vegas real estate still hot but takes first steps back to normal
By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Overall, Las Vegas is still one of the country’s hottest real estate markets, as people from all over the world come here to live. Real estate is a long-term appreciating asset, just make sure to set your expectations and be aware of the changing marketplace.

Forrest L. Barbee
Mortgage interest rates are just one factor in the market
By Forrest Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Las Vegas real estate market captivates and intrigues us, in part because it’s never boring! Right now, the market enjoys the confluence of continued strong demand, job creation and business diversification. Those who proclaim that prices will fall simply because mortgage interest rates have risen are ignoring the ongoing contribution of job creation and economic diversification.

Presentation is key in staging luxury homes for sale
By Darin Marques and Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Collaborators Darin Marques, founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington Ellis, and Heidi Carlsen, home staging expert with Stately Home Staging, have their fingers on the direct pulse of Southern Nevada luxury real estate and understand just what helps sell these properties to high-earning individuals. The answer lies in the presentation. These two partnering experts weigh in on the key elements of home staging and what it means for both the Realtor and designer standpoint.

Creating your Southern Nevada home gym space
By Darin Marques Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are multiple factors that go into having the ideal at-home setup such as understanding how much space you need, the location in the home, whether to incorporate a digital element, the aesthetics of the space, and even soundproofing.

Gordon Miles
How concerned should you be about interest rates?
By Gordon Miles RJRealEstate.Vegas

As the rates begin approaching pre-pandemic levels, they are still going to remain within a record-low margin. Southern Nevada’s 30-year fixed mortgage rate is currently averaging 5.1 percent. The 15-year fixed mortgage rate is averaging 4.2 percent and the five-year adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is averaging 3.5 percent. Compared to 15 to 20 years ago, we were seeing rates as high as 8 percent to 10 percent.

Vegas housing market sits on stable foundation
By Andrew Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

As for prices, I again do not expect much to change. Resale closing price appreciation may soften slightly, but basic supply and demand again points to more of the same. With new homes, dramatic increases in land and material costs will mean that price appreciation in that sector will continue and builders and buyers will have to continue to adapt.

Nat Hodgson
New homes showcased for spring buying season
By Nat Hodgson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Despite the many challenges we have faced in the last few years and uncertainty from recent global geopolitical events, I don’t anticipate the demand decreasing. In fact, I anticipate the market outlook will look pretty similar to last month’s and will remain stable over the next few months.

Darin Marques
Making the most of Las Vegas’ historic luxury boom
By Darin Marques RJRealEstate.Vegas

We are in the heart of a historic time for our local luxury market. There were more homes sold over $5 million in 2021 than any other year in our history. Forty-six homes sold over $5 million in 2021, marking a nearly 60 percent jump from 2020 alone.