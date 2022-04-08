89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Real Estate Insights

Las Vegas home prices keep rising while fewer homes are selling

LVR
April 8, 2022 - 4:06 pm
 
Brandon Roberts
Brandon Roberts

A report released Wednesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices are still climbing, even as sales are down from the same time last year.

LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during March was $460,000. That breaks the record set the previous month. The median home price is up 26.7 percent from $363,000 one year ago.

The median price of local condos and town homes sold in March increased to $270,000. That also breaks the all-time record set the previous month and is up 39.2 percent from $194,000 in March 2021.

LVR President Brandon Roberts, a longtime local Realtor, said existing local home prices have nearly quadrupled since hitting their post-recession bottom in January of 2012, when the median single-family home price in Southern Nevada was $118,000.

“We keep expecting prices to slow down at some point, but it’s not happening, yet,” Roberts said. “With mortgage interest rates rising recently and the inventory of homes available for sale as low as it has ever been, it’s no surprise that we’re starting to see fewer homes being sold.”

By the end of March, LVR reported 2,005 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s up 13.1 percent from the same time last year. However, the 394 condos and town homes listed without offers in March represent a 34 percent decrease from one year earlier.

LVR reported a total of 4,205 existing local homes, condos and town homes sold in March. While sales increased from February, March sales were down 12.2 percent for homes and down 6.5 percent for condos and town homes, compared to one year earlier.

Similar to the past few months, Roberts said the sales pace during March equates to less than a one-month supply of properties available for sale and represents “an extremely tight housing supply.”

So far this year, existing local home sales are down from the same time in 2021. According to LVR, 2021 was a record year for existing home sales in Southern Nevada, with 50,010 local homes, condos, town homes and other residential properties selling. That was the first time the association reported more than 50,000 local properties changing hands in a year and topped the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales. By comparison, LVR reported 41,155 total sales during 2020.

During March, LVR found that 31.7 percent of all local property sales were purchased with cash. That’s up from 24.1 percent one year ago. While that percentage has been increasing, it’s still below the March 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5 percent.

Aided by restrictions on evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic, the number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for just 0.2 percent of all existing local property sales in March. That compares to 0.6 percent of all sales one year ago, 2 percent of all sales two years ago, 2.5 percent of all sales three years ago, 2.9 percent four years ago, and 9.8 percent five years ago.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of March 2022. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not account for all newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during March was more than $1.8 billion for homes and more than $263 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in March were up 8 percent for homes and up 21.2 percent for condos and town homes.

■ Homes have been selling faster this year than previous years. In March, 89.9 percent of all existing local homes and 94.5 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares to one year ago, when 84 percent of all existing local homes and 80.9 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality
VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality
2
Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas
Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas
3
A Las Vegas classic reopens on Fremont Street, with little fanfare
A Las Vegas classic reopens on Fremont Street, with little fanfare
4
Goodman invites Oakland mayor to a Raiders game in war of words
Goodman invites Oakland mayor to a Raiders game in war of words
5
Dionne Warwick calls off residency at The Stirling Club
Dionne Warwick calls off residency at The Stirling Club
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cheryl Gowan
Homes in master-planned communities tend to hold value
By Cheryl Gowan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The coming year brings many opportunities and challenges for master-planned communities. The housing market is still strong and there is demand for new housing.

Rick Piette
What do rising interest rates mean for homebuyers
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

What will rising interest rates mean to you if you are considering purchasing a home or doing a cash-out refinance loan?

Maurice Page
Operation Home! seeks property partners
By Maurice Page RJRealEstate.Vegas

Through an initiative called Operation HOME! a coalition of agencies is assisting people experiencing homelessness with rental assistance and supportive services. A key component to the success of the program is the need to secure ongoing partnerships with property partners, like homeowners, property managers, investors and developers to access affordable vacant units quickly.

Leah Marie Monroe and Michael Zelina
Bitcoin buyers kick off 2022 with a bang
By Michael Zelina and Leah Marie Monroe Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Now, that cryptocurrencies are entering the mainstream in financial portfolios, the floodgates have opened! I’ve had more conversations about digital wallet transfers than ever before, just in the first two months of 2022.

Matthew Mullin
Months’ supply key indicator for market behavior
By Matthew Mullin Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While you have probably heard a wide range of methods that industry professionals use to foresee a market downturn, the most accurate predictor of market behavior that I have seen in my nearly two decades of selling homes is months’ supply.

Joseph M Vassallo
Beware when hiring unlicensed swimming pool contractors
Joseph M. Vassallo Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the COVID restrictions began in 2020, the construction industry has seen an increase in inquiries for everything outdoors from entertainment areas to swimming pools. The influx in demand and the disruption in the supply chain has caused products and services to increase in price as well as projects to be delayed.

The benefits of master-planned communities
By Kevin T. Orrock Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I am often asked why a home in Summerlin may cost a little more than a similar home outside of a master-planned community (MPC)? The simple answer lies in the old adage: You get what you pay for.

Bob Hamrick
What to expect in Las Vegas real estate in 2022
By Bob Hamrick Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I have the very fortunate opportunity to personally coach the top 25 sales professionals of my firm, monthly. While the intent is to impart helpful guidance to support them in their business, the real beneficiary is me, as I have the advantage of obtaining a very accurate snapshot of our market through these amazing conversations.

Despite pandemic challenges, homebuilding industry aims to persevere
By Brian Kunec Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In my 20 years in the residential construction industry with major homebuilders across the nation, I’ve never seen a year quite like 2021. I anticipate 2022 will look much like last year, as we will continue to see supply chain issues, skyrocketing land prices due to the artificial lack of supply, and increased processing timeframes as jurisdictions struggle to recruit and hire qualified staff.