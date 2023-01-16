51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Real Estate Insights

Predictions? Nobody really knows what 2023 will hold

By Bob Hamrick Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 16, 2023 - 8:49 am
 
Bob Hamrick
Bob Hamrick

It’s no secret that Southern Nevada’s real estate market in 2022 was a tale of two markets. The year started on a tear that was a powerful continuation of the pandemic-crazed market. Then, and not unexpectedly, the shift hit in late April, early May, and our market quickly became a balanced-to-buyer’s market from a strong seller’s market.

Why not unexpectedly? Well, Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, determined that inflation was not transitory and set out to get it under control. And how do you do that? Raise interest rates.

There is no single industry more susceptible to the impact of interest rates than real estate, which is most Americans’ largest and most long-term, financed investment.

When mortgage rates more than doubled while housing prices were at all-time highs, that was a potent cocktail for a market slowdown. And slow down it did. For-sale inventory quadrupled while sales pace halved, ultimately impacting home prices and giving back the entire 11 percent appreciation realized through April. This is exactly what Mr. Powell wanted.

And against all that volatility, I’m regularly being asked my predictions for 2023. HA, HA, HA! When some of the most respected local economists and market prognosticators hedge their opinions with the “but who really knows” caveat, it gives me great pause sharing my thoughts. But here it goes:

1. Most seem to believe that inflation is slowly getting under control. Me, too!

2. Most also believe that interest rates have peaked and probably will retreat a little this year. Me, too!

3. Most further believe that price declines will continue, albeit at a much slower pace before leveling off. Me, too!

4. The consensus is much more mixed on whether we will have a soft landing or if efforts to control inflation will place our country in a recession.

5. Most believe that if we do enter a recession, it will be a short one. Me, too!

And here’s the rest of the story: No better example exists of human beings’ adaptability and short memories than the pandemic! Seriously, am I alone in my initial thinking that Las Vegas, the capital of squeezing a lot of people in very small spaces, was toast post-pandemic?

Instead, our casino industry has not experienced a less-then-billion-dollar month since reopening (a previous very sporadic achievement). How did that happen? Well, for sure, we must credit the gaming industry for quickly responding and adapting to pandemic safety concerns — a yeoman’s job.

And let’s also attribute some credit to the fact that people were forced to balance their insatiable attraction to the experiential entertainment opportunities our community offers against their safety concerns, and the former won, proving our short memories.

The same exists today in the housing market. Artificially low interest rates caused a boom in home sales, and their sharp increase caused a definite stall. Our market’s resilience will prove powerful once again, as stories of those who bought homes in the 1980s at 13 percent rates help to add relativity to our current situation. We are already experiencing this today as buyers have come to accept higher (but still low) rates and sellers are recognizing the gravy train has stopped and the need for realistic pricing has taken its place.

Over 40 years in this industry in Las Vegas has caused me to appreciate the highs and lows and recognize that moderation is preferred, but we can’t control that. So instead, we probably will continue to experience highs and lows. Yet, when we look at the long-term trend line, Las Vegas is always up and to the right.

Add to that the tremendous positive momentum we are enjoying in the symbiotic gaming, hospitality and sports industries, and it seems obvious that our community will be experiencing continued all-time highs. And historically, apart from the Great Recession, Southern Nevada’s resilience has always caused us to be last-in, first-out of recessions and downturns.

But who really knows.

Make it a great 2023.

Bob Hamrick is the chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

MOST READ
1
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
2
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr
Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr
5
‘Wait, is that real?’: The story behind the most wildly painted house in Las Vegas
‘Wait, is that real?’: The story behind the most wildly painted house in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heidi Carlsen
As market cools, home staging sells what buyers need
By Heidi Carlsen RJRealEstate.Vegas

With home interest rates sitting at the highest rate in years, the housing market seems to indeed be cooling off. Home sellers aren’t seeing the same quick turnaround that was so prevalent in Southern Nevada just a year ago.

Shannon Smith
All eyes will be on mortgage rates in 2023
By Shannon Smith RJRealEstate.Vegas

Whatever the 2023 holds, real estate will continue to be the most reliable long-term investment and a celebrated way to generate wealth.

John Cannito
Philanthropy makes good business sense
By John Cannito Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Giving back to our community is such an important part of PENTA’s culture that we created the PENTA CARES Foundation to make our giving more effective.

Sukreet Singh
The whats, whys and hows of net zero
By Sukreet Singh Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Cuningham has shifted from sustainability to regenerative design. Rather than simply doing less harm, we seek to use design as a tool to restore the planet.

Laine Blackmon
What to remember when seeking a good mortgage rate
By Laine Blackmon Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

When rates surge home-seeking individuals are faced with more challenges in obtaining a good mortgage rate when buying homes.

Kevin Romney
Is seller financing right for you?
By Kevin Romney Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Seller financing is when the seller of the property finances the purchase for the buyer. A seller-financed transaction can be quicker and cheaper than conventional purchases.

Rob Jensen
Q3 sales dip more than a seasonal slowdown
By Rob Jensen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

To better understand this drastic dip in sales, look at how hot the market got over the last couple of years.

Nancy Ruiz
Three things every first-time seller should know
BY NANCY RUIZ SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

I’ve put together this list of three tips every first-time seller should know. By following these simple tips, you’ll be well on your way to a successful sale.

Matthew Mullin
Three key strategies to navigate the changing real estate market
By Matthew Mullin Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While the Las Vegas real estate market has been through some dramatic changes so far this year, most notably rising interest rates and rising supply of available homes for sale, there are still various creative strategies to accomplish what you want.

More stories for you
All eyes will be on mortgage rates in 2023
All eyes will be on mortgage rates in 2023
As market cools, home staging sells what buyers need
As market cools, home staging sells what buyers need
Experts expect housing sales down 30 percent in 2022
Experts expect housing sales down 30 percent in 2022
Las Vegas housing market recalls ‘insanity’ of the early ’80s
Las Vegas housing market recalls ‘insanity’ of the early ’80s
The whats, whys and hows of net zero
The whats, whys and hows of net zero
Philanthropy makes good business sense
Philanthropy makes good business sense