58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Insights

Protecting residents from unlicensed contractors and solar scams

Margi A. Grein
Margi A. Grein
More Stories
2024 real estate predictions; tips for homebuyers
John Sullivan
Building lasting client connections in real estate
Poujan Sadri
The basics of Las Vegas land investment
Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra
How to better serve Gen Z and millennial homebuyers
By Margi A. Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 1, 2024 - 9:28 am
 

As our mission at Nevada State Contractors Board is to protect the public against unlicensed contractors, residents need to be warned about a recent surge in complaints related to solar installation scams. These complaints range from subpar workmanship to installations featuring faulty inverters and companies operating beyond the bounds of their licenses. Reports also indicate misleading sales tactics, especially targeting seniors and vulnerable community members, promising extravagant benefits such as rebates, government incentives and the complete eradication of power bills.

The victims of these deceptive practices often find themselves trapped in long-term loans, with promises of reduced energy costs that lead to the reality of expensive solar systems and monthly bills. Seniors, residents in low-income neighborhoods, and those facing language barriers are particularly vulnerable because they are manipulated to believe they can have their costly power bills significantly reduced or completely eliminated.

As NSCB continually focuses on consumer awareness about scams and sales tactics from unscrupulous contractors, we often relay important information on our website, through workshops or by individuals calling our offices directly. Here are some extra steps that Nevadans can take to protect themselves from solar scams or unlicensed contractors:

Verify contractor licenses

Before getting into a contract, especially for solar installations, consumers should ensure that the contractor’s license is in an “active status.” Thoroughly researching the contractor’s background is crucial in avoiding potential pitfalls.

Thoroughly review financial agreements

Consumers are strongly advised not to sign any finance contracts or financial agreements related to solar without a comprehensive review. Understanding the terms and conditions is essential to prevent unexpected financial burdens.

Obtain multiple bids

Homeowners are encouraged to seek at least three bids before committing to an expensive solar system. This not only helps in assessing the market value but also provides a basis for informed decision-making.

Stay informed about SB 293

As of January, Senate Bill 293 took effect, supported by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. This legislation aims to crack down on solar companies and their manipulative business practices. Consumers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the bill and its implications, with further details available on the Attorney General’s Office website, ag.nv.gov.

Don’t succumb to pressure

Consumers should never feel rushed into making decisions or signing contracts that sound too good to be true. Promises that are only available for a limited time often conceal hidden agendas. Trusting one’s instincts and taking the time to thoroughly vet a solar contractor is crucial.

For those unfortunate homeowners who have fallen prey to unscrupulous contractors, the board does offer some financial assistance. The Nevada Legislature created the Residential Recovery Fund in 1999, which has awarded approximately $15 million to harmed homeowners since its inception. Homeowners are eligible to submit a claim to the fund if they own and occupy the single-family residence where work is performed and suffered a financial loss by the contractor within four years of the date of the contract or have obtained a judgement in civil court, which has not been paid by the contractor within two years of issuance.

The NSCB provides information through its website, workshops and direct contact. By staying vigilant, verifying credentials and being informed about legislative changes, residents can safeguard themselves from falling victim to unlicensed contractors. The NSCB remains committed to its mission of protecting Nevada’s consumers and ensuring fair and ethical practices within the solar industry.

Margi A. Grein is the executive officer for the Nevada State Contractors Board, which is committed to protecting the public’s health, safety and welfare through licensing and regulation of the construction industry. Under Nevada Revised Statutes, a licensee is subject to disciplinary action by the board for failure to comply with the requirements of the laws or regulations governing contractors. Violations may result in board action against the contractor’s license. The State Contractors Board has the power to regulate contractors and discipline licensees who violate NRS 624. Disciplinary action may consist of a fine, order corrective action, suspension, revocation or other action. For more information about the Nevada State Contractors Board, visit nscb.nv.gov.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
2024 real estate predictions; tips for homebuyers
By Tim Deibert Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s no secret the housing market has been a whirlwind over the past few years, so it’s only natural that many may be feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about what the future holds for the 2024 market.

John Sullivan
Building lasting client connections in real estate
By John Sullivan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Throughout my real estate journey, I’ve discovered that building lasting client relationships is the most crucial aspect of leading a successful business.

Poujan Sadri
The basics of Las Vegas land investment
By Poujan Sadri RJRealEstate.Vegas

New buyers and real estate investors may initially feel overwhelmed by the prospect of land investment, but it doesn’t have to be an intimidating journey.

Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra
How to better serve Gen Z and millennial homebuyers
By Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Rapid surge in property values has introduced affordability hurdles for many millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z individuals, those born between 1997 and 2012, making the dream of homeownership intangible. Therefore, understanding how to provide support to these buyers has become increasingly important.

Troy Reierson
Cultivating a vibrant real estate company culture
By Troy Reierson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the dynamic world of real estate, success is often measured in numbers — deals closed, properties sold, profits made. But beneath the surface of these metrics lies a vital force that drives a company’s true achievements — its culture.

Jess Molasky
Demand for luxury apartments continues to increase
By Jess Molasky Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

According to reports by Coldwell Banker, 2023 will be a record-breaking year for apartment complex completions in Las Vegas as 19 high-end multifamily developments have or will be completed this year or by early 2024 — adding 7,000 units to the city’s inventory. By contrast in 2022, only 882 units came online.

Tim Kelly Kiernan
What’s the difference between real estate agent and Realtor?
By Tim Kelly Kiernan RJRealEstate.Vegas

Lately with the real estate market being so hectic with inventory down and interest rates up clients — both buyers and sellers — have asked me what is the difference between a Realtor and someone else who also has a real estate license but they are just a real estate agent.

David Schafer
What owners, agents should look for in home inspections
By David Schafer RJRealEstate.Vegas

A home inspection is a crucial step in the process of buying or selling a property. For both real estate agents and homeowners, understanding what to look for in a home inspection is essential to ensure a smooth transaction and make informed decisions.

Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory
By Jack Greenberg Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

“Off-market listings” or “quiet listings” are homes that are for sale but aren’t listed on multiple listing services.

Alex Adabashi
Will normal real estate inventory levels return?
By Alex Adabashi RJRealEstate.Vegas

The real estate market is experiencing unprecedented dynamics, raising questions about the possibility of returning to normal levels of inventory.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
NAIOP Southern Nevada announced its Spotlight Awards
recommend 2
FINCEN’s position unclear on HOA beneficial ownership
recommend 3
HOA board wants a cut of the community game money
recommend 4
HOA says it can’t afford management company
recommend 5
Las Vegas woman out over $8K after scam by unlicensed contractor
recommend 6
SNWA raises Water Smart Landscape Rebate