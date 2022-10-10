Three things every first-time seller should know

I’ve put together this list of three tips every first-time seller should know. By following these simple tips, you’ll be well on your way to a successful sale.

Are you considering selling your first home? If so, you’re excited and a bit apprehensive all at the same time. While there’s no doubt that selling your home can be a challenging process, it’s also a rewarding one.

That’s why I’ve put together this list of three tips every first-time seller should know. By following these simple tips, you’ll be well on your way to a successful sale.

1. Setting the stage

When it comes time to sell your home, it’s important to depersonalize and emotionally detach yourself from the space. This means removing all personal items from view, such as family photos and mementos. It’s also crucial to remove any clutter, so the home looks well-kept and organized. Doing this allows for stunning photos and will give potential buyers a clean slate to imagine themselves living in the home. If your home is cluttered or filled with personal items, buyers will spend less time viewing your home or leave quickly during a showing if they are not comfortable.

When selling your home, having a staging checklist can be helpful as it will ensure your home looks its best for potential buyers.

2. Cleaning and repairs

When you put your home on the market, it is important to make a good first impression. By hiring a professional cleaner you can ensure that every corner of your home is sparkling clean. This can make your home look and feel more inviting to potential buyers.

Repairs are also important in order to make your home look its best. If there are any minor repairs that need to be addressed, it is best to take care of them before putting your home on the market. This will help give buyers the impression the property has been well-maintained and is in good condition.

3. Know the market

It’s important for sellers to have knowledge of the current market. This includes understanding the average listing price, and how long a property is typically on the market. If a seller is unaware of these statistics, it can result in pricing the home too high or too low.

If a home is priced too high, it will likely sit on the market for an extended period of time or may end up being price-reduced. Price reductions can be seen as a sign that a home is not selling as well as the seller had hoped, which is often not the case. Not only can this be frustrating for the seller it can lead to missed opportunities and ultimately sell for less than it could have.

This is why it’s important to consult a real estate professional as they can provide market insights and guidance, helping sellers get their home sold in a timely manner and for the best price possible.

Selling your home for the first time can seem daunting, but with the right preparation and advice, it can be a smooth process. By keeping these tips in mind, you”ll be well on your way to a successful sale.

Nancy Ruiz is a Realtor with The Mumm Group at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency in Las Vegas, huntingtonandellis.com.