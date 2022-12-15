52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Real Estate Insights

What to remember when seeking a good mortgage rate

By Laine Blackmon Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 15, 2022 - 10:37 am
 
Laine Blackmon
Laine Blackmon

It’s no secret that interest rates are high. And when rates surge, home-seeking individuals are faced with more challenges in obtaining a good mortgage rate when buying homes.

Here are some tips to help homebuyers during times they are faced with higher interest rates:

■ First off, you want to meet with a lender to help assess what you can afford in this market.

■ A lot of lenders are offering a 2-1 interest rate “buy-down” program. This allows you to have a lower interest rate in the first couple of years of your mortgage. The idea is that interest rates will lower within the next few years, and you will be able to refinance into a lower-fixed interest rate. For example, if the interest rate being offered is 7 percent, in the first year the interest rate would decrease 2 percent, so it would be 5 percent. And, then in the second year, it would decrease by 1 percent from the original, so it would be 6 percent.

■ Request seller credits to help you buy down the rate. This is happening to a greater extent in the market right now. Buyers are opting to use their seller’s credits to buy down the rate as opposed to covering closing costs.

■ There are loan programs that allow you to borrow if your credit isn’t ideal, but your credit score does have an impact and affects the rate. It would be smart to work on increasing and improving your credit score to help get the best rate possible.

■ While many people don’t have cash for houses, it would be wise to put more money down if possible. If this can be done, you can borrow less. This will help with obtaining a more favorable interest rate and reducing your monthly payment.

■ There is a saying in real estate, “marry the house, date the rate.” If you are ready to buy and can afford the monthly payment, then get the house. You can always refinance into a lower rate when they come down. Remember, an interest rate is a means to an end. Owning real estate — like homes — is one of the best and safest investments out there.

■ It’s not necessary to go with the first lender you meet. Shop around. Different lenders can offer different interest rates, and meeting with others is a good way to shop for a lower interest rate. If you are loan shopping, make sure to compare the APR (annual percentage rate), as that is the total cost of borrowing money.

■ Have an open mind. Sometimes expectations need to be adjusted.

For first-time homebuyers it’s important to remember that your first home may not be your dream home, but it will help you get to that point someday. Just remember to follow some tips of the trade to obtain the best mortgage rate possible as interest rates escalate.

Laine Blackmon is a loan officer with Blackmon Home Loans, a Las Vegas-based home loans and mortgage lender.

MOST READ
1
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
2
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
3
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
4
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
5
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kevin Romney
Is seller financing right for you?
By Kevin Romney Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Seller financing is when the seller of the property finances the purchase for the buyer. A seller-financed transaction can be quicker and cheaper than conventional purchases.

Rob Jensen
Q3 sales dip more than a seasonal slowdown
By Rob Jensen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

To better understand this drastic dip in sales, look at how hot the market got over the last couple of years.

Nancy Ruiz
Three things every first-time seller should know
BY NANCY RUIZ SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

I’ve put together this list of three tips every first-time seller should know. By following these simple tips, you’ll be well on your way to a successful sale.

Matthew Mullin
Three key strategies to navigate the changing real estate market
By Matthew Mullin Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While the Las Vegas real estate market has been through some dramatic changes so far this year, most notably rising interest rates and rising supply of available homes for sale, there are still various creative strategies to accomplish what you want.

Avoid dual agency representation in real estate deals
By Darin Marques Group Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The bottom line is dual agency representation may sound appealing, but it is best to avoid such an arrangement. It negates the rights of both the buyer and seller. Most agents are not skilled or experienced enough to manage a dual agency transaction.

Tim Kelly Kiernan
Rising mortgage rates affect homebuying decisions
By Tim Kelly Kiernan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While mortgage rates continue to fluctuate due to ongoing inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty, experts project they’ll start to stabilize in the months ahead.

Kevin Romney
Seven common borrowing mistakes for property acquisitions
By Kevin Romney Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Property acquisitions are a great form of consistent revenue generation. However, not everyone has the capital on hand to purchase properties without assistance.

Hayim Mizrachi
Industrial sector ‘darling’ of commercial real estate
By Hayim Mizrachi Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

When I look at what’s happening and what’s to come, I like the odds. As Las Vegas continues to navigate the current economy, she will continue to do what she does. Reinvent herself, bigger and better!

Allen Zeller
A new normal: The shift toward a buyer’s market
BY ALLEN ZELLER SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

As we approach a post-pandemic market, interest rates have resurfaced around the 2019 national average, which was the 15-year average before 2020, median sale prices have continuously decreased since June and inventory has tripled over the last three months. Such shifts are defining factors of the market re-balancing and giving buyers some power back.