86°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Real Estate Insights

What’s the difference between real estate agent and Realtor?

By Tim Kelly Kiernan RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 10, 2023 - 9:04 am
 
Tim Kelly Kiernan
Tim Kelly Kiernan

Lately with the real estate market being so hectic with inventory down and interest rates up clients — both buyers and sellers — have asked me what is the difference between a Realtor and someone else who also has a real estate license but they are just a real estate agent.

It is actually a very good question that I haven’t been asked in a long time. In reality there is a huge difference between the two. You may have heard the terms used interchangeably, and perhaps you have wondered is there really a difference? The biggest difference comes down to certification, training, professional standards and being a member of the National Association of Realtors.

Simply put, while the duties of each are very similar, Realtors are held to a different set of standards established by NAR.

As a member of NAR, a Realtor must subscribe to and abide by the standards of the association and its code of ethics. They are held to a higher standard than a real estate agent. The code of ethics revolves around “treating all parties honestly,” and is revised yearly to reflect current laws and practices. Unlike a real estate agent, a Realtor collaborates alongside local Realtor associations.

So all Realtors are real estate agents, but not all real estate agents are Realtors. In other words, asking for a “Realtor” when you mean a “real estate agent” is a lot like asking for a “Kleenex” when you really mean a “tissue.” Quality matters. There. Now you can take this fun fact and correct people who use it wrong at dinner parties.

What is a real estate agent?

Real estate agents have to take required classes and pass a state exam that shows they know their stuff when it comes to housing laws, purchases and sales. Then they have to keep their license up to date by taking more classes and renewing it every couple of years.

What is a Realtor?

Before someone can become a Realtor, they have to become a licensed real estate agent. They go through the same classes and take the same exams. And, of course, they have to stay up to snuff on their licensing and education — just like any other agent.

They also have to meet some extra requirements to become a Realtor, such as:

■ Have a valid, active real estate license.

■ Actively work in the real estate business.

■ Don’t have a record of official sanctions for unprofessional conduct.

■ Don’t have a recent or pending bankruptcy.

■ Adhere to the code of ethics established by NAR.

Real estate agents who meet those requirements can join their local chapter of the NAR. Becoming an NAR member is what makes them a Realtor.

What is the code of ethics?

There are a lot of rules in the code of ethics, but the gist is that Realtors will treat their clients and other agents fairly and honestly. And everyone has to pass a test to make sure they know the code of ethics inside and out.

The code of ethics is a big reason why Realtors have such a good reputation. It’s like a signal to potential clients that says, “Hey! We care about doing the right thing over here. We’ll look out for you!”

Some people might prefer to work with a Realtor instead of a real estate agent because they know they’re being held to a certain moral standard.

Tim Kelly Kiernan is the broker and branch manager of Realty ONE Group Summerlin.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Fans frustrated, confused as Ed Sheeran cancels Allegiant show
‘Unacceptable’: Fans frustrated, confused as Ed Sheeran cancels Allegiant show
2
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
3
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
4
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
5
Gangsters’ paradise: A guide to some of Las Vegas’ most iconic mob-related sites
Gangsters’ paradise: A guide to some of Las Vegas’ most iconic mob-related sites
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Schafer
What owners, agents should look for in home inspections
By David Schafer RJRealEstate.Vegas

A home inspection is a crucial step in the process of buying or selling a property. For both real estate agents and homeowners, understanding what to look for in a home inspection is essential to ensure a smooth transaction and make informed decisions.

Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory
Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory
By Jack Greenberg Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

“Off-market listings” or “quiet listings” are homes that are for sale but aren’t listed on multiple listing services.

Alex Adabashi
Will normal real estate inventory levels return?
By Alex Adabashi RJRealEstate.Vegas

The real estate market is experiencing unprecedented dynamics, raising questions about the possibility of returning to normal levels of inventory.

Laine Blackmon
Borrowing from your home equity? Avoid these top 5 mistakes
By Laine Blackmon Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Borrowing on home equity can be advantageous to many homeowners, but following these main tips and conducting your own research will help avoid any pitfalls in the process.

Bob Cleveland
Summer weatherization tips to keep things cool
BY BOB CLEVELAND SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

We all know that out here in the desert climate, air conditioning is essential; but, with rising costs of seemingly everything these days, there are other ways homeowners can keep their house cool and comfortable and make sure the AC unit isn’t working overtime.

Bob Cleveland
Summer weatherization tips to keep things cool
By Bob Cleveland Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We all know that out here in the desert climate, air conditioning is essential; but, with rising costs of seemingly everything these days, there are other ways homeowners can keep their house cool and comfortable and make sure the AC unit isn’t working overtime.

Margi Grein
Unlicensed contractor complaints on solar and pool projects rise
By Margi Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Nevada State Contractors Board also sees a significant number of complaints being filed when work performed by unlicensed contractors leaves homeowners with poor workmanship, incomplete projects or no work performed at all.

Paul Pineda
Rental properties a solid investment in Vegas
By Paul Pineda Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Between 2019 and 2022 rents soared anywhere from 25 percent to 40 percent. As rents have somewhat stabilized, it remains a healthy and profitable business venture for property owners.

Robby Thomas
Using effective asset management to optimize your portfolio
By Robby Thomas Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While there can be many different approaches to managing multifamily property or a real estate portfolio, the best practices employ effective asset management as a way to get the most out of real estate investments.

Tim Kelly Kiernan
Five homebuying trends to watch
By Tim Kelly Kiernan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The first-time buyer share of the market dropped to 26 percent over the past year. Historically, first-time buyers make up 40 percent of the homebuying market.

More stories
Thinking about buying a house? Here are tips from Las Vegas-area experts
Thinking about buying a house? Here are tips from Las Vegas-area experts
What owners, agents should look for in home inspections
What owners, agents should look for in home inspections
Homeowner says HOA doesn’t communicate well
Homeowner says HOA doesn’t communicate well
Is now the right time to buy a house in Las Vegas? Here’s tips on getting a mortgage
Is now the right time to buy a house in Las Vegas? Here’s tips on getting a mortgage
Satellite dishes removed; HOA still fines owner
Satellite dishes removed; HOA still fines owner
HOAs not required to carry flood insurance
HOAs not required to carry flood insurance