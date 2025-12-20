ABC Nevada hosted safety recognition and awards luncheon

ABC Nevada hosted its 34th annual Excellence in Construction safety recognition and awards luncheon, honoring standout players and projects in the industry. The event brought together nearly 200 ABC members to celebrate innovation, leadership and safety across the industry.

ABC Nevada's 34th annual Excellence in Construction awards event brought together nearly 200 ABC members to celebrate innovation, leadership and safety across the industry. (ABC Nevada)

ABC Nevada hosted its 34th annual Excellence in Construction safety recognition and awards luncheon, honoring standout players and projects in the industry. (ABC Nevada)

ABC Nevada, a statewide industry trade association dedicated to promoting free enterprise in construction, hosted its 34th annual Excellence in Construction safety recognition and awards luncheon, honoring standout players and projects in the industry.

The event brought together nearly 200 ABC members to celebrate innovation, leadership and safety across the industry.

“Annually, we gather to celebrate the top players in our industry, recognizing our members, their projects and their leadership as they drive a flourishing Nevada economy,” said Mac Bybee, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors of Nevada. “The annual celebration spotlights the people and projects setting the pace for Nevada’s construction industry, honoring the leadership, innovation and safety standards that define top-tier performance.”

Award winners and their projects included:

First place

■ General Contractor — Renovation ($10 million-$100 million)

Project: James Down Towers Modernization Project

Company: Cobblestone Construction

■ General Contractor — Health Care ($25 million-$100 million)

Project: MorningStar at the Canyons

Company: SR Construction Inc.

■ General Contractor — Special Projects ($2 million-$100 million)

Project: Bob Marley Hope Road Experience at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Company: Martin-Harris Construction

■ General Contractor — Residential — Multi-Family or Condominiums (up to $100 million)

Project: Ainsley at The Collective Luxury Apartments

Company: Martin-Harris Construction

■ General Contractor — Health Care ($10 million-$100 million)

Project: ER at Desert Springs an Extension of Valley Hospital

Company: SR Construction, Inc.

■ Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Industrial — Electrical: Industrial (less than $2 million)

Project: SYSCO Greco Las Vegas

Company: Helix Electric

■ Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Industrial ($2 million-$10 million)

Project: Fontanesi West-End Expansion

Company: Helix Electric

■ Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Industrial (all projects over $10 million)

Project: University Medical Center Southern Nevada Facade

Company: Helix Electric

■ Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Commercial ($2 million to $10 million)

Project: Morningstar Canyons Assisted Living

Company: Helix Electric

■ Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Commercial (less than $2 million)

Project: Casablanca Casino Remodel

Company: Helix Electric

Second place

■ General Contractor — Renovation ($10 million-$100 million)

Project: University Medical Center ReVITALize Facade Renovation

Company: Martin-Harris Construction

■ Specialty Contractor — Electrical (all projects over $10 million)

Project: Laughlin K-12

Company: Helix Electric

■ Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Commercial ($2 million-$10 million)

Project: RTC Bus Stop Phase II

Company: Helix Electric

■ Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Commercial (less than $2 million)

Project: Women’s Cancer Center

Company: Helix Electric

ABC Nevada is a statewide construction industry trade association, representing over 250 members. Dedicated to free enterprise in construction, ABC Nevada supports the Merit Shop Philosophy, promoting a fair, competitive marketplace for all qualified contractors.

To help its members and wider state economy, the organization is focused on workforce development, safety and legislative advocacy to protect and advance the construction industry’s interests. Its key programs, including the Apprenticeship Program and Leadership Institute, are designed to develop skilled workers and offer professional training opportunities across Nevada.

Also, members benefit from regular networking and business development opportunities, safety programs, health insurance, 401(k) and awards and recognition programs. For more information, visit abcnevada.org.