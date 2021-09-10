Age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening Sept. 18

Trilogy Sunstone will host the highly anticipated grand opening of eight stunning new model homes on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., PST. The fun-filled day will include tours of models, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks, yard games and more. This is the perfect chance for eager homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest 55+ community is like.

The fun-filled day will include tours of models, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks, yard games and more. This is the perfect chance for eager homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest 55+ community is like.

Trilogy Sunstone is within the Sunstone master plan in desirable northwest Las Vegas. Trilogy’s 55+ resort community is planned to offer over 900 homes with several of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs, featuring single-level and duplex plans.

Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers, but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling social calendar of events, an upcoming resort club and, best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life!

Cabochon Club breaks ground

Trilogy recently broke ground on Cabochon Club, which is planned to be the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out, enjoying events and more. This sophisticated Club is planned to include a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio and pickleball courts in its first phase. As the community grows, the Club will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, event space, outdoor game and event venue, bocce courts and more.

Don’t miss the highly anticipated model home grand opening Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 800-685-6494 for more information and visit sheahomes.com/sunstone to join the email list for community updates. Make plans to be at the event of the season!

Let’s keep each other healthy! In accordance with local mandates, masks are required indoors for all guests, social distancing will be practiced, and if you are feeling ill, please reschedule your visit for a future date.