100°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
New Homes

Age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening Sept. 18

Sponsored Content
September 10, 2021 - 12:12 pm
 
Trilogy Sunstone Age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone will debut eight new model homes Sep ...
Trilogy Sunstone Age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone will debut eight new model homes Sept. 18 in a grand opening event.
Trilogy Sunstone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will host a grand opening of eight new model ...
Trilogy Sunstone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will host a grand opening of eight new model homes on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., PST. (Trilogy Sunstone)
Age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone will debut eight new model homes Sept. 18 in a grand o ...
Age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone will debut eight new model homes Sept. 18 in a grand opening event. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Trilogy Sunstone will host the highly anticipated grand opening of eight stunning new model homes on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., PST.

The fun-filled day will include tours of models, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks, yard games and more. This is the perfect chance for eager homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest 55+ community is like.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is within the Sunstone master plan in desirable northwest Las Vegas. Trilogy’s 55+ resort community is planned to offer over 900 homes with several of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs, featuring single-level and duplex plans.

Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers, but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling social calendar of events, an upcoming resort club and, best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life!

Cabochon Club breaks ground

Trilogy recently broke ground on Cabochon Club, which is planned to be the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out, enjoying events and more. This sophisticated Club is planned to include a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio and pickleball courts in its first phase. As the community grows, the Club will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, event space, outdoor game and event venue, bocce courts and more.

Schedule a private tour: Call for information

Don’t miss the highly anticipated model home grand opening Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 800-685-6494 for more information and visit sheahomes.com/sunstone to join the email list for community updates. Make plans to be at the event of the season!

Let’s keep each other healthy! In accordance with local mandates, masks are required indoors for all guests, social distancing will be practiced, and if you are feeling ill, please reschedule your visit for a future date.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
2
About 40 cases of mu coronavirus variant detected in Nevada
About 40 cases of mu coronavirus variant detected in Nevada
3
Raiders-Ravens ticket prices drop drastically on secondary market
Raiders-Ravens ticket prices drop drastically on secondary market
4
TSA finds problems processing new-look Nevada driver’s licenses
TSA finds problems processing new-look Nevada driver’s licenses
5
CARTOONS: But they’re gentle beheadings in Afghanistan
CARTOONS: But they’re gentle beheadings in Afghanistan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The newest neighborhood to open in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is Heritage by Lenna ...
Heritage by Lennar showcased in Stonebridge at Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is Heritage by Lennar. This age-qualified, gated neighborhood includes three distinctive and unique collections encompassing nine contemporary and modern floor plans for active adults ages 55-plus.

Touchstone Living's Mosaic community, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway, ha ...
Touchstone’s Mosaic achieves sales milestones
Provided Content

Touchstone Living has announced the Mosaic community, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway, has achieved an impressive 275 home closings since the beginning of the development in March of 2020. During that time, on average, 25 homes have sold each month with a significant number being purchased by first-time homebuyers.

Edward Homes Nevada has reported that all 43 town homes at Thrive have been reserved. Construct ...
Edward Homes breaks ground on Thrive town homes
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has started construction on its newest collection of town homes, Thrive, on Allerton Park and Plaza Centre drives in Summerlin. Reservations have already been taken for each of the 43 modern residences.

Superheroes of all sizes will be cheering for racers and participating in the Candlelighters Su ...
Candlelighters Superhero 5K returns to Mountain’s Edge
Provided Content

There’s still time to be a superhero for vulnerable kids in their battle against cancer with the Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota. The annual fundraiser for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is to be held Sept. 18. It returns to Exploration Peak Park at the Mountain’s Edge for the live event, but also offers a virtual component.

One Las Vegas, on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, has sold its last penthouse for nearly ...
One Las Vegas sells last penthouse for $1.3M
Provided Content

One Las Vegas, the 20-story twin-tower condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, has announced the closing of its last penthouse for nearly $1.3 million, leaving fewer than five condominium homes remaining for purchase.

The fifth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk & Cheers is planned for Sept. 25, at Skye ...
Skye Canyon to host chalk art competition Sept. 25
Provided Content

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and family fun with its fifth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk Cheers, a fall festival, raffle and art fair featuring a “Cheers for Charity” beer tasting, set for Sept. 25, at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s chalk art contest theme is “The Skye’s The Limit.” Artists of all skill levels can still register to participate by visiting skyecanyon.com/call-to-artists .

A grand opening will be held Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Trilogy Sunstone's ei ...
Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening Sept. 18
Provided Content

On Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., PST, Trilogy Sunstone will host a grand opening of eight model homes. The fun-filled day will include tours of models, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks and yard games. This is a chance for homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest age-qualified community is like.

Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival kicks off Sept. 3
Provided Content

Get your tastebuds ready! The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival is returning to Lake Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend with delicious bites and cocktails from some of the valley’s top restaurants and chefs.

Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community is in Pahrump. It features single-story floor plans pric ...
Beazer showcases Burson Ranch in Pahrump
Provided Content

Final move-in-ready homes are now selling at Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community in Pahrump. Homebuyers seeking new construction single-story floor plans will want to explore Burson Ranch.

Richmond American Homes opens town home community Moro Pointe in Summerlin West's Redpoint Squa ...
Richmond American offers Moro Pointe in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the new district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin West. Located on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint Square is taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.