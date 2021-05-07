92°F
Airman buys town home in Thrive @ Providence

May 7, 2021 - 3:15 pm
 
Thrive @ Providence is a town home community by Edward Homes Nevada. It is in the northwestern ...
Thrive @ Providence is a town home community by Edward Homes Nevada. It is in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley with prices starting in the mid-$400,000s. (Edward Homes)

As the initial homes near completion at Thrive @ Providence, private local builder Edward Homes Nevada prepares to welcome its first homeowners. The final new home development to be built in the master plan of Providence, Thrive town homes highlights one new homeowner, active-duty Airman, Jake Tucco.

The first-time homebuyer said he chose to purchase a new town home at Thrive @ Providence for its great northwest location and convenient amenities.

“Providence has a bigger sense of community than other pockets of Las Vegas,” Tucco said. “Most of my coworkers live in the northwest and it’s a short 20-minute drive to work.”

Thrive @ Providence is near Shaumber Road and Rome Boulevard — just off the North 215 Beltway, which makes for a short commute from Providence to Nellis Air Force Base. The master plan is home to tree-lined streets, beautiful parks and walking and bike trails

Tucco recently reported to his new station assignment at Nellis Air Force Base in January 2021 after spending four years, including the entire 2020 shutdown, oversees in Italy.

“Las Vegas was at the top of my list of where I would like to be stationed in the United States,” Tucco said. “I think it is perfectly situated near the West Coast and very accessible to many beautiful national parks.”

While in Europe, Tucco often traveled to exciting destinations every few weeks, but now he looks forward to life in Las Vegas and exploring the Western region.

The Airman said he shopped around at other new-build developments, resales and even apartments before deciding to purchase his two-story town home with Edward Homes. With his first Las Vegas summer quickly approaching, he said a pool was an absolute must-have amenity.

“Thrive @ Providence has a beautiful pool right outside my door,” Tucco said. “I am getting a new-construction home without paying a SID (special improvement districts fee) or coming out of pocket to landscape a bare backyard.”

The Airman noted purchasing a three-bedroom single-family resale home with a pool would have been more expensive after taking into consideration additional utilities, property taxes and, of course, pool maintenance. Due to the affordable Las Vegas housing market and increasing home values, Tucco is already building equity.

Tucco’s new home is scheduled to close in June and he said the first thing he’s going to do when he moves in is crack open one of the many bottles of wine he shipped back to the states from abroad.

Thrive @ Providence is almost sold out with only three homes remaining. This boutique town home community features two-story designs with attached two-car garages and 10-foot ceilings. The gated neighborhood will include a community pool and pet park for its residents.

“Edward Homes Nevada next Thrive installment is now pre-selling in Summerlin,” said Brian Krueger, senior vice president of strategic services for Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Developer Services with whom the new homes are exclusively listed. “This unique new-home community will feature three-story town homes with upscale standard features such as Quartz waterfall islands and modern exterior architecture.”

Thrive, located on Allerton Park and Plaza Centre drives offers floor plans ranging from 1,549 square feet to 1,835 square feet with prices starting in the mid-$400,000s.

