Alma Apartments opens in Green Valley

The 258,858-square-foot development will contain a total of 300 units in 13, three-story and 10 two-story carriage apartment buildings.

Alma Apartments, a luxury community, opened in Green Valley. First renters moved in this month. (Tradewind Properties)

Alma Apartments, a 258,858-square-foot development, will contain a total of 300 units in 13, three-story and 10 two-story carriage apartment buildings. (Tradewind Properties)

Tradewind Properties recently opened Green Valley’s newest apartment community, Alma Apartments, with the first renters moving in this month. Leasing is currently open with move-in dates available throughout the year.

Located on Olympic Avenue, just west of Mountain Vista Street, the new community is the only new complex in the heart of Green Valley, conveniently located near Henderson businesses, restaurants and shopping, situated behind Barley’s Casino and Brewing Co. and a short walk from the Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Botanical Cactus Garden.

“Most other new apartment communities are being constructed on the outskirts of the city, whereas Alma Apartments will be in an established, very walkable, vibrant community,” said Natalie Rastello, director of West Coast operations for Tradewind Properties, the project developer.

The 258,858-square-foot development will contain a total of 300 units in 13, three-story and 10 two-story carriage apartment buildings. The clubhouse will feature indoor and outdoor areas aimed at bringing people together, including a conference room and separate booths with electrical outlets for those who work from home, as well as gourmet coffee, kombucha on tap and a pool table. Outside, the center courtyard will have a large green space/yoga lawn, ramadas, pool, large spa, dog park, putting green, cornhole area and pickleball court. The pool area will have electrical outlets in poolside cabanas.

While the features are modern and state of the art, the community design is all natural. Along with artwork of Valley of Fire State Park, elements like smooth stone, wood accents, live trees and 15-foot ceilings celebrate some of the best parts of the outdoors inside the clubhouse and common areas, Rastello said.

Individual apartments — from a 546-square-foot studio to 1,228-square-foot, three-bedroom units — have modern amenities such as keyless entry, digital thermostats, black hardware, upgraded, and 6-foot windows for an abundance of natural light. Some buildings come with garages on the first floor.

“We wanted the interior design to be more salt of the Earth and less Vegas glam,” Rastello said. “It’s designed to be a lot more natural and a retreat from Vegas life.”

Leasing and additional information can be found at almaapartments.com.

Tradewind Properties, based in Northern Nevada, seeks to provide a superior living experience for residents, combining an excellent physical product with unmatched customer service. The principals have a track record dating back to their first multifamily investment in San Antonio, in 1990, and today they are well positioned in primary and secondary submarkets in Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma, with a portfolio that includes apartment, residential, retail and office properties. More information can be found at tradewindresidential.com.