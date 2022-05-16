86°F
Alma Apartments opens in Green Valley

May 16, 2022 - 9:09 am
 
Alma Apartments, a luxury community, opened in Green Valley. First renters moved in this month. ...
Alma Apartments, a luxury community, opened in Green Valley. First renters moved in this month. (Tradewind Properties)
Alma Apartments, a 258,858-square-foot development, will contain a total of 300 units in 13, th ...
Alma Apartments, a 258,858-square-foot development, will contain a total of 300 units in 13, three-story and 10 two-story carriage apartment buildings. (Tradewind Properties)

Tradewind Properties recently opened Green Valley’s newest apartment community, Alma Apartments, with the first renters moving in this month. Leasing is currently open with move-in dates available throughout the year.

Located on Olympic Avenue, just west of Mountain Vista Street, the new community is the only new complex in the heart of Green Valley, conveniently located near Henderson businesses, restaurants and shopping, situated behind Barley’s Casino and Brewing Co. and a short walk from the Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Botanical Cactus Garden.

“Most other new apartment communities are being constructed on the outskirts of the city, whereas Alma Apartments will be in an established, very walkable, vibrant community,” said Natalie Rastello, director of West Coast operations for Tradewind Properties, the project developer.

The 258,858-square-foot development will contain a total of 300 units in 13, three-story and 10 two-story carriage apartment buildings. The clubhouse will feature indoor and outdoor areas aimed at bringing people together, including a conference room and separate booths with electrical outlets for those who work from home, as well as gourmet coffee, kombucha on tap and a pool table. Outside, the center courtyard will have a large green space/yoga lawn, ramadas, pool, large spa, dog park, putting green, cornhole area and pickleball court. The pool area will have electrical outlets in poolside cabanas.

While the features are modern and state of the art, the community design is all natural. Along with artwork of Valley of Fire State Park, elements like smooth stone, wood accents, live trees and 15-foot ceilings celebrate some of the best parts of the outdoors inside the clubhouse and common areas, Rastello said.

Individual apartments — from a 546-square-foot studio to 1,228-square-foot, three-bedroom units — have modern amenities such as keyless entry, digital thermostats, black hardware, upgraded, and 6-foot windows for an abundance of natural light. Some buildings come with garages on the first floor.

“We wanted the interior design to be more salt of the Earth and less Vegas glam,” Rastello said. “It’s designed to be a lot more natural and a retreat from Vegas life.”

Leasing and additional information can be found at almaapartments.com.

Tradewind Properties, based in Northern Nevada, seeks to provide a superior living experience for residents, combining an excellent physical product with unmatched customer service. The principals have a track record dating back to their first multifamily investment in San Antonio, in 1990, and today they are well positioned in primary and secondary submarkets in Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma, with a portfolio that includes apartment, residential, retail and office properties. More information can be found at tradewindresidential.com.

With 26 schools, Summerlin offers more educational choice than any other Southern Nevada commun ...
Summerlin offers 26 public, private and charter schoolsA
With 26 schools including public, private and charter facilities, Summerlin offers more educational choices than any other Southern Nevada community, maintaining a focus on education that has been integral to the development of the community since its inception.

Touchstone Living officially broke ground on its newest community, Independence. From left is D ...
Touchstone Living breaks ground on town homes
Touchstone Living has announced its newest community, Independence, providing first-time homebuyers an affordable and attainable path to homeownership.

Libretto by StoryBook Homes in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, offers four model ...
StoryBook opens Libretto in Cadence
StoryBook Homes began sales for its third neighborhood, Libretto, at Cadence, a 2,200-acre master planned community in Henderson.

Summerlin Inspiring women in Summerlin include, from left, Mackenzie Warren Kay, Irena Sullivan ...
Summerlin celebrates women in community
Women’s History Month may be over, but the master-planned community of Summerlin continues to celebrate the accomplishments of women in its community who embody the Summerlin spirit of living their best lives, taking advantage of all the opportunities for happiness and success that the community offers.

Quail Park by Harmony Homes in Cadence offers homes with prices starting in the mid-$300,000s. ...
Harmony Homes opens Quail Park in Cadence
Harmony Homes has begun sales in its second neighborhood, Quail Park, inside Cadence. Starting in the mid-$300,000s, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and designed to match the buyer’s identity.

The Antoinette is contemporary single-story home design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a th ...
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Reverie by Lennar
Lake Las Vegas’ newest neighborhood, Reverie by Lennar, has opened its model homes for preview. Reverie is one of several new-home neighborhoods coming to the award-winning Henderson master plan this year, with 105 single-story homes.

The home located on Heavens Edge Court sits on 2.5 acres, measures 9,600 square feet and has fi ...
Luxury home market remains strong
The new-home luxury market, led by demand for uber high-end estates, continues its strong run in Las Vegas and shows no signs of slowing in 2022 despite rising prices and mortgage rates that could be felt by the industry as a whole.

The Viewpoint model is part of the Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin. It is 2,748 squar ...
Trilogy opens model homes in two communities
Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7. Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes.

The Howard Hughes Corp. recently donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative, ...
Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative
The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health” to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.