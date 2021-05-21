Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park

Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

Luxury apartment community, Parc Haven, has opened in Symphony Park at 250 S. City Parkway. New residents are slated to move in this weekend. Preleasing for the property began April 22. (Aspen Heights Partners)

Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park.

Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

“This development is unlike any other in the Las Vegas Valley, as it is surrounded by the buzz of the Entertainment and Arts Districts, but once inside, it is a serene living space that promotes tranquility and relaxation,” said Patrick Brennan, development manager for Aspen Heights Partners.

“Parc Haven has many accommodations to choose from because we designed it to fit the needs of those who want to call it home. We look forward to welcoming our new residents and giving them a place where they can unwind and recharge, while remaining close to the excitement and fun that makes this city special.”

Unique to Parc Haven, the property will have 17 different layouts among its 290 units, allowing for residents to tailor and personalize their home to their needs. They include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom options.

Residents can enjoy spacious walk-up town homes and penthouse layouts with 20-foot ceiling mezzanines. Included in each home are top-quality, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, side-by-side washer and dryer, gray quartz countertops, floating shelves with integrated LED lighting and built-in closet shelving. The official move-in date for residents will be Saturday.

Surrounded by the area’s bustling arts scene with live entertainment offerings, the first-of-its-kind property in the area will feature rotating art installations and events that will immerse residents into the atmosphere of living in a sprawling downtown community.

Parc Haven will offer an exclusive 24-hour health club with an area that houses massage tables, retreat-style pool, collaborative co-working space with individual micro-offices, crafting space, pet wash stations, bike repair and storage, serene resident lounge with a demonstration kitchen, relaxing outdoor atmosphere, work and play areas, and indoor-outdoor loggias.

To learn more, visit ParcHavenDTLV.com.