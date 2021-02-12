66°F
Beazer to showcase Pahrump communities this weekend

Provided Content
February 12, 2021 - 1:12 pm
 
Beazer Homes will hold home tours at its Burson master-planned communities in Pahrump Feb. 13-1 ...
Beazer Homes will hold home tours at its Burson master-planned communities in Pahrump Feb. 13-14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)
Burson master-planned communities in Pahrump features one and two-story homes. The Beazer Homes ...
Burson master-planned communities in Pahrump features one and two-story homes. The Beazer Homes development offers home prices starting at $240,000. (Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes will showcase new one- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned communities Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located 45 minutes from Las Vegas in Pahrump, Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver new home value in a serene setting.

The Discover Burson event will offer special model home tours and light refreshments at the Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave properties. Homebuyers can learn about features, including over-sized homesites, three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking, as well as limited-time incentives, available on select move-in-ready and build-from-the-ground-up homes, during Beazer Home’s Get More promotion from Feb. 12-24. In addition, guests can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. A lender also will be available to discuss financing options and help buyers pre-qualify for a loan. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your dream home at a fantastic price.

Burson Ranch

Retreat to a single-story home at Burson Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites, 775-525-5885, 5349 S. Juneau St., Pahrump.

■ Has three to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and RV parking.

■ Priced from the $240,000s.

Burson Enclave

Burson Enclave features large, well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and spacious backyards, perfect for growing families, 775-525-5876, 5599 S. Dunn St., Pahrump.

■ Has four to six bedrooms and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and RV parking.

■ Priced from the $270,000.

All floor plans at Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provides homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they consistently offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews. Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees. Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

During Beazer’s Get More promotion from Feb. 12-24, homebuyers can also find savings at 10 other Beazer communities in Henderson, northwest Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Indian Springs. To learn more, visit www.beazer.com/search-nv-las-vegas or call 702-949-6223.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
