BHHS Nevada announces record-breaking year

BHHS Nevada Properties Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, held a virtual awards ceremony to announce its 2020 sales achievements.

Michele Sullivan was named 2020 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties No. 1 sales agent with $34.4 million in sales volume. (BHHS Nevada Properties)

The Ivan Sher Group won the No. 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties team for 2020. Sher's team recorded $444 million in sales volume last year. (BHHS Nevada Properties)

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced its 2020 sales achievements. Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, operates 37 offices with 3,500 real estate sales executives in California, Nevada and Arizona. Combined, the companies closed 14,265 units and completed a record-breaking $7.1 billion in real estate sales in 2020 — a $1.6 billion increase over its $5.5 billion sales volume in 2019.

“During one of the most challenging environments that our country and industry has ever been faced with, our sales executives grew their businesses year over year, and the company had its biggest growth year on record without a single acquisition,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings. “That is an incredible feat dealing in such a challenging environment and time of great stress.”

Stark, himself, led by example, embarking on a weekly Facebook Live series to update his colleagues on technology, market and legislative changes. His nearly 50 videos have been seen more than 100,000 times and have shown great value to real estate sales executives looking for information and advice.

“The rules for business operations have varied by cities and states,” he said. “It really caused challenges for their businesses, which was compounded by personal family issues, and their own health and safety issues, along with loved ones. Through social media, I’m able to directly connect with people wherever they are in a way that is both comfortable and beneficial.”

Throughout 2020, Americana Holdings continued to grow its technological services. The company launched Apex Concierge, a complete concierge service for its clients in California, Arizona and Nevada. With Apex, both sellers and buyers can get everything from deep cleaning and moving services to flooring, appliances and remodeling with no payments due until after the home sale is complete. The service also provides custom bridge financing options that assist sellers with purchasing a new home while staying in their current home.

“Despite the strict requirements that were imposed in different ways in different states and cities, we were able to provide our real estate sales executives with the tools to provide their clients with unparalleled services to buy and sell homes,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings. “And our Apex Concierge Service has been particularly beneficial to people who prefer to buy their next home without worrying about the marketing and sale of their existing home at the same time.”

Among the announcements were the company’s top 10 teams and top 10 individual sales executives. The company’s top 10 individual sales executives for 2020 were:

No. 1 — Michele Sullivan, $34.4 million in sales volume

No. 2 — Shawn Barashy

No. 3 — Avi Dan-Goor

No. 4 — Stacey Heroy

No. 5 — Tony Vane

No. 6 — Brian Wedewer

No. 7 — John Williams V.

No. 8 — Rich Crithfield

No. 9 — Daniel Bessent

No. 10 — Rochelle Vannoy

The company’s top 10 teams in Southern Nevada for 2020 were:

No. 1 — The Ivan Sher Group, $444 million in sales volume

No. 2 — The Mullin Group

No. 3 — The Tonnesen Team

No. 4 — The Napoli Group

No. 5 — The Carver Team

No. 6 — McGarey Campa Group

No. 7 — Ellen Fahr Group

No. 8 — The Blankfeld Group

No. 9 — The Crampton Team

No. 10 — Matt Suiter Group

The company’s director of brokerage, Sarah O’Renick, was named Employee of the Year, and real estate sales executive Andrew Kosloske of the St. Rose office was named Rookie of the Year. The Summerlin office, led by branch manager Heidi Kasama, was named branch of the year.

“Our real estate sales executives truly are among the best in the industry and they were undeniably persistent in their work and in finding opportunities for both our homebuyers and sellers throughout the hardships of 2020,” Miles said.

Stark said he sees 2021 trending on a similar path to 2020.

“January 2021 was the best January in the history of the company,” he said. “It was up substantially, over 32 percent, over January of last year. February is tracking at the same pace. Based on interest rates, supply and demand, I don’t see any changes in the near term.”