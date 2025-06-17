97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
New Homes

Blind Center’s Visions Park housing project under construction

Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide a first look update on construction pr ...
Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide a first look update on construction progress of the Visions Park housing project, now nearly halfway to completion. It is slated to be completed in early 2026. (Photo courtesy of Blind Center of Nevada)
Visions Park is a 100-unit affordable housing complex with goals to create a supportive environ ...
Visions Park is a 100-unit affordable housing complex with goals to create a supportive environment for those who are blind and visually impaired, provide a safe and clean housing option and provide a residential structure close to the Blind Center’s main campus. (Photo courtesy of Blind Center of Nevada)
More Stories
Lake Las Vegas and the city of Henderson will present the annual lakeside Fourth of July firewo ...
Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Lake Las Vegas
Summerlin Sounds presented by Ghost, is an outdoor concert every Wednesday through July 23 at 6 ...
Summertime events slated at Downtown Summerlin
Midtown at Cadence by Lennar Homes offers residences priced in the low $400,000s and range from ...
Discover Lennar’s newest neighborhood in Cadence
Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks ...
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve with community
PROVIDED CONTENT
June 17, 2025 - 9:35 am
 

As a follow up to the September groundbreaking of Visions Park, Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide first look update on construction progress of the project, now nearly halfway to completion. Visions Park is slated to be completed in early 2026.

Visions Park is a 100-unit affordable housing complex with goals to create a supportive environment for those who are blind and visually impaired, provide a safe and clean housing option and provide a residential structure close to the Blind Center’s main campus.

Funding for Visions Park is a regional, collaborative project that includes $4 million in ARPA Funds from the city of Las Vegas, $15 million in HMNI Funds from the State of Nevada, $1.5 million from the city of North Las Vegas (NLVCARES Funds), $1.5 million from the city of Henderson (AHTF) and $8 million Clark County (CHF Funds).

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lake Las Vegas and the city of Henderson will present the annual lakeside Fourth of July firewo ...
Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Let freedom ring and the fireworks soar! Lake Las Vegas is once again partnering with the city of Henderson to present its annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show, set to dazzle residents and guests July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s signature 320-acre lake.

Summerlin Sounds presented by Ghost, is an outdoor concert every Wednesday through July 23 at 6 ...
Summertime events slated at Downtown Summerlin
PROVIDED CONTENT

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community that offers shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks ...
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve with community
Provided Content

While the Summerlin master-planned community is renowned for many things, perhaps no element of the community is more beloved than its trails, which consistently rank as residents’ favorite amenity in community surveys. Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners — promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported Cadence had 120 sales in April, which puts it o ...
New home sales slow; prices continue to rise
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported Cadence had 120 sales in April, which puts it on track to come close to or exceed its 2024 sales numbers of 1,386.

Central Park in Cadence has a large amphitheater. The community recently hosted the JAWS movie ...
Cadence offers an array of parks for outdoor fun
Provided Content

Cadence isn’t just about beautiful homes; it’s a thoughtfully designed community that fosters an active lifestyle through its extensive network of parks and recreational spaces. Committed to providing residents of all ages with the opportunity to connect with nature and each other, Cadence boasts a diverse collection of parks, each offering unique amenities.

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collecti ...
KB’s Caldwell Park opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collections of modern and contemporary single-family and townhomes, ranging from 1,430 square feet to 2,466 square feet, and priced from the $400,000s.

Tina Frias
SNHBA seeks to help create more affordable housing
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association is backing legislative efforts in Carson City to create more affordable housing in the region, and its leadership is going to Washington D.C. next week to have the federal government make more of its land available for residential development.

LGI Homes plans to open an age-qualified community, The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, in the east ...
LGI to open age-qualified community
Provided Content

LGI Homes announced the opening of The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, an exclusive 55-plus active-adult collection.

Mockingbird by Lennar is Summerlin’s newest neighborhood. It features three two-story floor p ...
Lennar opens Mockingbird in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to join the line-up in the Summerlin master-planned community is Mockingbird by Lennar, offering single-family and NextGen homes. Located in the Kestrel district, Mockingbird offers three two-story floor plans from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the high $800,000s.

MORE STORIES