94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
New Homes

Blind Center’s Visions Park housing project under construction

Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide a first look update on construction pr ...
Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide a first look update on construction progress of the Visions Park housing project, now nearly halfway to completion. It is slated to be completed in early 2026. (Photo courtesy of Blind Center of Nevada)
Visions Park is a 100-unit affordable housing complex with goals to create a supportive environ ...
Visions Park is a 100-unit affordable housing complex with goals to create a supportive environment for those who are blind and visually impaired, provide a safe and clean housing option and provide a residential structure close to the Blind Center’s main campus. (Photo courtesy of Blind Center of Nevada)
More Stories
Ambridge by Woodside Homes has opened in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community. (Woodsi ...
Woodside Homes introduces Ambridge Collection at Cadence
The 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held July 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. Th ...
Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade marks 31st year
Local homebuilder Touchstone Living is giving people a chance to win a new townhome or cash pri ...
Touchstone Living supports Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
Saturday, home shoppers are invited to tour the newest models in Lennar's The Falls Collection ...
Lennar to debut new homes in Lake Las Vegas
PROVIDED CONTENT
June 30, 2025 - 9:43 am
 

As a follow up to the September groundbreaking of Visions Park, Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide first-look update on construction progress of the project, now nearly halfway to completion. Visions Park is slated to be completed in early 2026.

Visions Park is a 100-unit affordable housing complex with goals to create a supportive environment for those who are blind and visually impaired, provide a safe and clean housing option and provide a residential structure close to the Blind Center’s main campus.

Funding for Visions Park is a regional, collaborative project that includes $4 million in ARPA Funds from the city of Las Vegas, $15 million in HMNI Funds from the State of Nevada, $1.5 million from the city of North Las Vegas (NLVCARES Funds), $1.5 million from the city of Henderson (AHTF) and $8 million Clark County (CHF Funds).

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held July 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. Th ...
Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade marks 31st year
Provided Content

The Las Vegas Valley is invited to the Summerlin master-planned community on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

Local homebuilder Touchstone Living is giving people a chance to win a new townhome or cash pri ...
Touchstone Living supports Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
Provided Content

Touchstone Living, a Las Vegas-based homebuilder, is offering a chance for participants to win a brand-new home or cash prize in Las Vegas, with funds raised to benefit Meals on Wheels operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

Summerlin, located adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is within driving dista ...
Summerlin near several recreational destination spots
Provided Content

Situated adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock-climbing and cycling destination.

Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide a first look update on construction pr ...
Blind Center’s Visions Park housing project under construction
PROVIDED CONTENT

As a follow up to the September groundbreaking of Visions Park, Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide first look update on construction progress of the project, now nearly halfway to completion. Currently, Visions Park is slated to be completed in early 2026.

Lake Las Vegas and the city of Henderson will present the annual lakeside Fourth of July firewo ...
Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Let freedom ring and the fireworks soar! Lake Las Vegas is once again partnering with the city of Henderson to present its annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show, set to dazzle residents and guests July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s signature 320-acre lake.

Summerlin Sounds presented by Ghost, is an outdoor concert every Wednesday through July 23 at 6 ...
Summertime events slated at Downtown Summerlin
PROVIDED CONTENT

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community that offers shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks ...
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve with community
Provided Content

While the Summerlin master-planned community is renowned for many things, perhaps no element of the community is more beloved than its trails, which consistently rank as residents’ favorite amenity in community surveys. Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners — promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

MORE STORIES