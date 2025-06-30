Blind Center’s Visions Park housing project under construction

As a follow up to the September groundbreaking of Visions Park, Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide first look update on construction progress of the project, now nearly halfway to completion. Currently, Visions Park is slated to be completed in early 2026.

Visions Park is a 100-unit affordable housing complex with goals to create a supportive environment for those who are blind and visually impaired, provide a safe and clean housing option and provide a residential structure close to the Blind Center’s main campus. (Photo courtesy of Blind Center of Nevada)

Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide a first look update on construction progress of the Visions Park housing project, now nearly halfway to completion. It is slated to be completed in early 2026. (Photo courtesy of Blind Center of Nevada)

As a follow up to the September groundbreaking of Visions Park, Blind Center of Nevada hosted a hard hat tour to provide first-look update on construction progress of the project, now nearly halfway to completion. Visions Park is slated to be completed in early 2026.

Visions Park is a 100-unit affordable housing complex with goals to create a supportive environment for those who are blind and visually impaired, provide a safe and clean housing option and provide a residential structure close to the Blind Center’s main campus.

Funding for Visions Park is a regional, collaborative project that includes $4 million in ARPA Funds from the city of Las Vegas, $15 million in HMNI Funds from the State of Nevada, $1.5 million from the city of North Las Vegas (NLVCARES Funds), $1.5 million from the city of Henderson (AHTF) and $8 million Clark County (CHF Funds).