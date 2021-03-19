Cadence builders present new home models

With new models by Harmony Homes, construction on retail spaces in progress and new builders coming to the community, Cadence in Henderson announces multiple community updates.

Cadence in Henderson welcomes new homebuilders and new neighborhoods. The master-planned community also has started work on a commercial development that will include retail spaces. (Cadence)

Builder updates

■ Harmony Homes is selling in its Avery Place neighborhood. The Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes starting in the mid-$200,000s and ranging from 1,206 square feet to 1,505 square feet with up to three bedrooms and a loft or optional fourth bedroom.

■ Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence, Arioso, began sales in mid-March. Two floor plans will be available, offering up to 1,520 square feet of space with three bedrooms. These paired homes will start in the low-$300,000s.

■ This fall, StoryBook Homes will start selling in its third neighborhood at Cadence, Libretto. The neighborhood will include several two-story models with up to 1,600 square feet of living space. Check back at Cadence’s website for pricing and additional information.

■ Woodside Homes’ third neighborhood, Madison Square, will start selling at Cadence later this year. Three single-story floor plans will be available, from 1,779 square feet to 2,049 square feet and offering the latest technology in home energy efficiency. Additional information on pricing will be announced.

■ Several new builders will be coming to Cadence this year, including American Homes 4 Rent, Century Communities and D.R. Horton. Additional details on floor plans and models for each neighborhood will be announced.

Construction updates

Construction has begun on the Smith’s Marketplace at the Cadence Village Center at the cross streets of Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road. The store will anchor the first phase of the 31-acre commercial development at Cadence, paving the way for the development of several junior retail anchors and multiple additional commercial pads. The new Smith’s Marketplace will provide Cadence residents quick access to food, housewares and household decor, gardening needs and general merchandise. The store is expected to open this fall.

Food truck program

Cadence has launched a food truck booking program, open for all mobile food vendors with a valid Henderson business license to apply and, upon verification, schedule their dates to serve throughout the community.

The food trucks are not only an additional dining option to the more than 3,000 families at Cadence but also are for those traveling the busy pass-through streets connecting the community to major thoroughfares. Trucks of all cuisines are invited to apply at cadencecommunityassociation.com/FoodTruckRegistration.

About Cadence

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, houses more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Offering diverse homes starting in the upper $200,000s, its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi enabled central park, 100-acre sports park and fitness court. The community interconnects with Henderson’s extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are part of Cadence. And Henderson was ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2020. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.