48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
New Homes

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk helps Pardee bring home the Silver

By Buck Wargo Silver Nugget Awards
December 26, 2020 - 5:26 pm
 
Pardee Homes Pardee Homes won for the 2020 Silver Nugget Awards’ Best Interior Merchandising ...
Pardee Homes Pardee Homes won for the 2020 Silver Nugget Awards’ Best Interior Merchandising for its Sandalwood Plan One, which falls in the category between $500,000 and $750,000.
Pardee Homes won for the 2020 Silver Nugget Awards’ Best Interior Merchandising for its Sanda ...
Pardee Homes won for the 2020 Silver Nugget Awards’ Best Interior Merchandising for its Sandalwood Plan One, which falls in the category between $500,000 and $750,000. (Pardee Homes)

This year, Pardee Homes won for the 2020 Silver Nugget Awards’ Best Interior Merchandising for its Sandalwood Plan One, which falls in the category between $500,000 and $750,000. It was managed by Bobby Berk, an interior designer. He’s in the Netflix series “Queer Eye” as the interior design expert.

“We’ve had a long relationship with Bobby, and he does an amazing job,” said Division President Klif Andrews of Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas division. “He’s very innovative. He’s very cutting-edge and interior designs are very popular with our buyers.”

Merchandisers choose everything for the home other than the architectural structure, but Berk said his firm has a lot to do with that. They work with architects from the beginning on room layout, he said.

That includes the tiles, flooring, backsplash, countertops, lighting, cabinets, paint, wallpaper, faucets, sinks, bathtubs, showers, the furniture, window treatments and windows.

“We’re selling the architecture and views and not selling the furniture,” Berk said. “I think that’s the designer’s hardest job, especially in working with builders who are designing to sell homes. It’s about getting that perfect balance between merchandising to make it look beautiful and make it, when you walk in, feel like home. I highlight the architecture. A lot of times designers only worry about making it pretty and put furniture in there that will make it feel small. It’s the perfect marriage between the architecture and the space, materials, design and decor we pick.”

The midcentury home has a contemporary interpretation with navy blue colors, such as the kitchen tile, backsplash, the wall in the family room and navy blue in the furniture and other splashes through the house.

The goal was to make the home great for entertaining, Berk said.

It has a full single-lite pivot door, coupled with exterior stone that is carried into the entry and visually connects the front of the house to the rear yard to establish a strong indoor/outdoor relationship.

It has a slatted wall separating the study from the foyer and great room at the same time provides visibility and separation from an otherwise open plan.

The great room has full-height built-ins with dark walnut stain and black tile at the fireplace. There’s a beamed ceiling with matching walnut tongue and groove. A floated seating arrangement, defined by a large sculptural chandelier and black area rug, allows circulation through the space, creating a more formal sitting area.

Accents of primary tones (navy, red and marigold) layer with neutral grey, white and black to enliven the palette with a nod to the dutch painter, Piet Mondrian.

The chef’s kitchen, with its navy L-shaped island that contrasts with the perimeter walnut cabinet finish, provides plenty of seating. Dark, glossy blue subway tile adds depth and richness.

Throughout the plan, Berk utilizes several pieces from his own licensed furniture line from A.R.T., adding the celebrated designer’s signature to the space.

In the media room, the tone shifts to relaxed and slightly less formal, and a large sectional sends an invitation to cozy up for movies and TV viewing. This space serves the secondary bedroom wing, which has its own exterior door access, allowing flexible sleeping arrangements for guests or family members.

In the master bedroom, walnut planks highlight a generous sloped ceiling vault. Blue sisal wallpaper adds texture and plays off the upholstered bed with leather accents and patterned area rug. A Barcelona-style daybed adds additional seating.

In the master bath, a white palette keeps things fresh, while accents of black ground the space, and walnut cabinetry adds just enough warmth. Two doors give access to his-and-hers closets with fully upgraded storage and lighting. An optional door through the Master Bath gives connection to the laundry room, which has convenient adjacency to the master closets and all secondary bedrooms.

Berk said they “go out of their way to make the homes as high-end as possible.” Many times art in a model home feels like it belongs in an office and is not personal.

“We go out of our way to choose various types of art from photography to painting on canvases to different mediums like wood and make the home feel like someone lived there because that’s how the buyer gets the most emotional attachment to it,” Berk said.

MOST READ
1
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
2
He got his cheek swabbed at 24. Nothing happened for 14 years.
He got his cheek swabbed at 24. Nothing happened for 14 years.
3
Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death
Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death
4
LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities
LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities
5
LETTER: Seniors in Nevada’s Tier 3 vaccination level makes no sense
LETTER: Seniors in Nevada’s Tier 3 vaccination level makes no sense
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas-based Blue Heron has opened its second collection of homes at Lake Las Vegas. Caliza ...
Blue Heron opens Lake Las Vegas neighborhood
Provided Content

Blue Heron, a design-led development firm that accentuates aspirational living through personalized home experiences, announced the launch of its second collection of homes at Lake Las Vegas, Caliza. The luxury double gated community offers three floor plans and 27 community lots.

Summerlin residents can recycle their real Christmas tree Dec. 26-Jan. 15. The annual Christmas ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

In the tradition of regifting, Summerlin residents are encouraged to give back their real Christmas trees to Mother Nature once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26-Jan. 15.

Doug Roberts, partner, Panattoni Development Co.
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Panattoni Development Co. has been recognized by the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) as the 2020 People’s Choice Developer of the Year. This is the company’s fourth consecutive People’s Choice Developer of the Year recognition.

Cadence On Fortissimo Street, a family of polar bears lines the front yard of this year’s to ...
Holiday lights competition heats up at Cadence
Provided Content

Residents at Cadence are making their neighborhood merry and bright with a friendly competition for holiday adornments.

Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make la ...
Taylor Morrison spreads a little joy in Vegas
Provided Content

As part of its National Build Joy Day, which launched Dec. 2, Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make lap quilts for the residents of Coronado Heights Senior Living Home in Las Vegas.

Ascent by KB Home opens in Redpoint Square, a new district in the master-planned community of S ...
KB Home opens Ascent in Summerlin
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest district, Redpoint Square, begins to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave., the area boasts a growing number of actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Ascent by KB Home.

Tom Blanchard
Home prices set record for sixth straight month amid pandemic
Provided Content

A report by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) shows local home prices setting an all-time record for the sixth straight month while sales keep increasing and the housing supply keeps shrinking.

Designed by Savannah Design Group in Escondido, California, Toll Brothers' Mesa Ridge Overlook ...
Toll Brothers’ kitchen wins Silver Nugget Award
By Valerie Putnam Silver Nugget Awards

Designed by Savannah Design Group in Escondido, California, the Mesa Ridge Overlook Collection Sandstone Model is the recipient of the Silver Nugget for Model Home Kitchen-Single Family Production Home Sales Price $750,001 to $1M category.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes received four top awards at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Build ...
Summerlin homebuilders win big in 2020 Silver Nugget Awards
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin was a big winner at the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Silver Nugget awards in October. The ceremony, held virtually this year, recognizes outstanding design, architecture and interior merchandising within the area’s standard-setting homebuilding industry.