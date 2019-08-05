Clubhouse at Reverence in Summerlin takes two Silver Nugget awards

A year after it opened, the Clubhouse at Reverence in Summerlin took home two Silver Nugget awards.

A year after it opened, the Clubhouse at Reverence in Summerlin took home two Silver Nugget awards.

The 16,000-square-foot clubhouse serves The Heights, a group of seven neighborhoods built by Pulte Homes in Reverence that opened in 2017.

It won for Best Master Plan New Parks and Amenities and for Best New Production Home Community Amenity.

In a related Silver Nugget award, Megan Conklin of Inspirada was named Lifestyle Director of the Year.

The Clubhouse at Reverence is part of a guard-gated community in The Heights where about 250 homes of a planned 478 have been constructed.

The Clubhouse is an indoor/outdoor recreation and social center with resort and lap pools, fitness center and pickleball courts, according to Pulte Homes General Sales manager Anisa Patton. There’s a multipurpose room for aerobic and yoga classes.

The 3,000-square-foot resort pool has a beach entry and wet deck with in-pool chaise ledge loungers and outdoor cabanas and televisions. There’s a 1,600-square-foot lap pool for workouts. The area also has an 800-square-foot spa.

The outdoor activity terrace has pingpong and billiards and a picnic area.

The great room, multipurpose room and event lawn are available for party rentals, social gatherings and viewing parties overlooking the community with an outdoor fire terrace situated to enjoy views of the Las Vegas Strip, Patton said.

There’s even a kitchen in the clubhouse to help facilitate parties.

“It’s a great state-of-the-art facility that hosts a lot of parties, and we’re getting approached by different companies to have their exclusive parties there because of the location.”

The Clubhouse with its modern design has floor-to-ceiling windows on the rear of the facility, Patton said.

“It’s the highest point and was strategically planned with the whole backside being glass to look over the entire community and Strip at night,” Patton said. “It’s beautiful.”

The Heights has 14 floor plans with single-story units of 2,100 square feet and the largest more than 4,000 square feet. Two story plans range from 3,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet.

The base prices start in the high $500,000s and go up to the high $800,000s. The homeowners association fees are $205 a month.

Lifestyle Director of the Year

Conklin has served the Inspirada Community Association lifestyle director for two years. She has more than doubled the number of resident events, activities and clubs per calendar year and increased attendance from a few dozen to between 300 and 500.

Prior to Conklin joining Inspirada, the events were mainly mixers that limited attendance. She created the St. Patrick’s Day Crawl, using the community’s park and trail system and hundreds of people participated.

Conklin established the farmer’s market, Opera in the Park, OktoBEERfest, a community-wide garage sale, resident craft sale and movie night.

Conklin, who had been the marketing manager for the Fremont Street Experience, even reached out to local companies and other partners to offset the costs.

“I come from the tourism industry and spent 10 years in downtown, and I used much of the same strategy we use in the tourism industry and bring things people enjoy into the venue,” Conklin said.

That included the St. Patrick’s Day event where Conklin said it was a great way to use Inspirada’s parks and introduce people to the trail system that connected them and other amenities.

Conklin said she didn’t know what a lifestyle director was when she started in the industry, but the job is about connecting people within the community. She said she learns about residents’ passions and when she meets people with similar interests she introduces them to each other.

■ Skye Canyon in the northwest valley and Summerlin were the two other finalists in the category of Best Master Plan New Parks and Amenities. Regency at Summerlin and Ovation at Mountain Falls were finalists for Best New Production Community Amenity.

Among its amenities, Skye Canyon has Skye Canyon Park, a 15-acre community park that includes Skye Center, an 8,142-square-foot community center with a fireplace and an outdoor patio with fire pits.

The park also includes Skye Fitness, a 9,663-square-foot, ultra-modern workout facility, outdoor Junior Olympic swimming pool, private rooms for classes along with fitness equipment that is housed by glass doors that open up to fresh air and mountain views. It also offers trainers, resident excursions and sports equipment, like soccer balls for outdoor use. Other park amenities include a basketball court, kid’s playground equipment and splash pad, according to Desiree Van Leer, marketing manager for the Olympia Co.

Skye Canyon has broken ground on the Alyn Beck Memorial Park, a 10-acre park that pays tribute to the fallen Las Vegas Metro officer. It will offer LED-lit soccer and lacrosse fields, a basketball court, splash pads, shaded tot lot and verandas, Van Leer said.

In Summerlin, the newest major community park to join the lineup is Oak Leaf Park, spanning more than 5 acres with four pickleball courts, two shaded playgrounds, climbing tower, central lawn and open play area, shaded picnic pavilions, restrooms and a demonstration garden.

The community association organizes year-round resident events and activities including Snow Day, Firecracker 5K run, Friday Nite Live summer concert series and Hometown Holidays, all hosted in parks, which serve as gathering places. Community centers offer a wide range of activities and classes for adults and children, providing learning and cultural enhancement opportunities.

Summerlin has 250 parks, 10 golf courses and more than 150 miles of trails. Every village is centered around a community park and neighborhoods have smaller parks. Some 6,750 square feet of the community’s 22,500 acres is dedicated to open space.

Twenty-six community parks range from five to 70 acres and feature 16 tennis courts, 15 baseball/softball/T-ball fields, 11 basketball courts, seven soccer fields, three sand volleyball courts, six community centers, five community pools, one football field, one outdoor roller rink, and dozens of interactive water-play structures and picnic ramadas.