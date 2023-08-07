86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
New Homes

Columnist Barbara Holland celebrates 25 years of HOA QA

By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 7, 2023 - 8:17 am
 
Barbara Holland is concentrating her time teaching, consulting and giving her professional opin ...
Barbara Holland is concentrating her time teaching, consulting and giving her professional opinion on real estate issues as an expert witness. (Tonya Harvey/RJRealEstate.Vegas)
Tonya Harvey RJRealEstate.Vegas Barbara Holland is concentrating her time teaching, consulting ...
Tonya Harvey RJRealEstate.Vegas Barbara Holland is concentrating her time teaching, consulting and giving her professional opinion on real estate issues as an expert witness.

Columnist Barbara Holland reached a milestone.

For over 25 years, Holland dedicated her time and expertise to Las Vegas homeowners’s concern through her column, which is published on Sunday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s real estate section.

“I answer all the questions sent to me,” Holland said. “The people who are writing want answers. The topics I cover pertain to real estate, specifically homeowners associations. Both in terms of the management and operations and living in an association. If I can help resolve a problem, it makes a difference.”

Holland has written over 6,000 articles while helping thousands of residents navigate issues within their community. She’s received letters from homeowners, attorneys, judges and real estate professionals, never shying away from hot-topic issues such as Airbnb and short-term rentals.

She averages four volunteer hours a week researching and answering letters for this community project.

“I can get up to 10 questions weekly,” she said. “I write the column on my own time to help people.”

Her advice is straightforward, sometimes comedic, but always directed at her audience.

“I take it humbly that people have given me that type of recognition,” Holland said. “Las Vegas and Nevada have been good to me, and my column is a way to pay back.”

Some of the craziest stories published came from Holland, herself. Her amusing mock stories were published on Christmas, Thanksgiving and Halloween. An April Fool’s Day story involved disappearing people and “X-Files” agents. It was written in the regular column format as an obvious April Fool’s spoof, but some readers took it seriously.

“After it was published, we got several emails,” Holland said, laughing, “We had to do a follow-up. Occasionally, you need to have humor. We’ve had some fun over the years.”

Her column sometimes served as a bully pulpit, informing the public about proposed legislation and its potential impact. One example came following the passing of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act in 2007. Holland’s column resulted in a packed house at Southern Nevada Health District and changed the course of action.

“The Health District wasn’t letting anyone open their pools,” said Nevada property manager Brenda Lovato, Holland’s colleague and friend, about the county having to develop a response to the federal act. “Barbara forced them to decide what’s acceptable so we could open the pools.”

In addition to her career as a columnist, Holland is a property manager, author, educator, entrepreneur, expert witness and licensed supervisory community association manager.

Alongside her column, Holland considers her most significant accomplishments to be raising two daughters and her granddaughter, owning two successful businesses and her dedication to providing inroads for women within the real estate industry.

After graduating from the University of Massachusetts with a BA in American history with a minor in government, Holland earned a master’s degree in American history from the University of Connecticut.

She originally wanted to pursue a career as a civil rights attorney. But as it turns out, she “fell into” real estate and property management. Despite finishing top of her class with honors at both universities, she struggled to find employment in the 1970s.

“The country was in a major recession,” Holland said. “A lot of my classmates couldn’t find jobs. I worked at a grocery store and rented a bedroom from a woman named Ms. Katy.”

Her career started when she read an article about opportunities in real estate investment. Holland called Webster Management Co. and convinced the office manager to interview her for an open receptionist position.

“She didn’t want to interview me because she thought I was overeducated.” Holland said. “The job paid only $100 a week, which is not much money. I convinced her to let me come and I got the job.”

Her tenure at Webster led to Holland getting her real estate license and opening her Invest Management Group (IMG) at 24.

In addition to starting her firm, Holland began writing for various magazines. Her articles captured the attention of some federal government officials.

“They saw my articles on energy conservation and asked me to speak,” she said. “That is how I ended up teaching.”

In the late 1970s, Holland and her husband, Andy, left the East Coast and moved to Las Vegas, where she joined Levy Realty Co. as its director of property management. She remained in the position for seven years.

Lovato was one of Holland’s first hires at Levy.

“Barbara is a mentor to me,” said Lovato, who credits Holland for her career in property management. “I learned a lot from her. She is a powerful woman and I wanted to be like her.”

In the mid-’80s, Holland opened H&L Realty &Management Co. with her partner, Andrew Levy. They managed and supervised operations for more than 5,000 residential units and 400,000 square feet of commercial space.

“Everybody knew who Barbara Holland was,” Lovato said. “She brought professional property management to Las Vegas.”

A proponent for education, Holland established an Institute of Real Estate Management Chapter (IREM) in Las Vegas with the approval of the National Governing Council. She spent years educating professionals in the industry to create a Commercial Property Management (CPM) chapter. In addition to being the first local IREM president, she was a regional vice president for IREM National in 1993 and president of Greater Las Vegas Realtors in 1996.

She spent years educating professionals in the industry and published articles in various national magazines and two textbooks on management for IREM and the National Association of Realtors.

Opening her successful firm and establishing a CPM chapter of IREM helped make inroads for other women to enter the traditionally male-dominated industry. She also was the first woman in the United States to receive the Academy of Authors award, the Louise L. and Yum Award for contribution to the field of real estate publication and service and the Lloyd Hanford Sr. distinguished faculty award for contributions in education from the National Institute of Real Estate Management.

“She did pave the way for women,” Lovato said. “When I first went to IREM, it was mostly men. Now there are more women.”

Holland sold her company in 2015 and worked as a regional director and later general manager for a large Nevada residential community.

Now she is concentrating her time teaching, consulting and giving her professional opinion on real estate issues as an expert witness.

Standing just 5 feet, 1 inch tall, Holland has a big personality. She proudly displays a poem by Robert Browning on her wall, which reads: “A man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven for?”

“I don’t know whether there is an afterlife,” Holland said. “But you need to make the most out of life.”

She manages to find time to enjoy life with her family. As with her professional career, her personal life is diverse. She loves camping, hiking, picnics, photography and traveling. A season ticket holder at the Smith Center, Holland appreciates the arts and theater, especially musicals.

In October 2022, she lost her husband of 47 years.

“Andy was the wind beneath my wings,” Holland said. “With his support, I was able to accomplish many goals.”

Through it all, she wants to be remembered for her passion for the profession, the love of her family and her sense of humor.

“I want people to know that I never lost my sense of humor,” she said. “I love to dance and have a good time. I like to think I’m still a kid at heart and I don’t want to lose that. I’m up for anything.”

MOST READ
1
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
2
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
3
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
4
What ‘work actions’ could look like for Clark County teachers as school year begins
What ‘work actions’ could look like for Clark County teachers as school year begins
5
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Andrew Smith
Builders report declining sales for midyear
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Lennar retained its top spot as the No. 1 builder in Southern Nevada in the latest midyear rankings that show sales dipped 4.1 percent during the first half of 2023 among the builders that report to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Summerlin ranked No. 5 nationally for midyear 2023 new home sales, making the community the top ...
Summerlin is nation’s No. 5 best-selling master plan
Provided Content

Summerlin continues to demonstrate strong demand for housing as Nevada’s top-selling community ranked No. 5 nationally in new home sales in a recent midyear report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. The Summerlin community, developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., sold 544 new homes during the first six months of 2023, continuing its strong sales momentum, and maintaining the prominent position it has held on the RCLCO list for over two decades.

Summerlin remained a top five master plan in the nation during the first six months of 2023, ac ...
Summerlin still a top-5 master plan in US
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Summerlin remained a top five master plan in the nation during the first six months of 2023, but Las Vegas builders in master plans have been hit harder overall than other communities across the nation in comparing year-over- year sales.

Children play ball at Doral Academy Red Rock, a charter school in Summerlin. With 26 public, pr ...
Summerlin has 26 public, private, charter schools
Provided Content

“Planning for schools — both public and private — was foundational to the development of the master plan,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

Jennie Kim, a local Realtor and native Las Vegan, found her dream home at Tri Pointe Homes Cont ...
Tri Pointe showcases Contour townhomes
Provided Content

When Las Vegas native and real estate agent Jennie Kim with Realty One Group Summerlin office took a prospective homebuyer to visit Tri Pointe Homes’ gated Contour townhome community near the Blue Diamond shopping district, she hadn’t planned on becoming a new Tri Pointe homebuyer herself.

The Summerlin Children’s Forum awarded four college scholarships this year to high school gra ...
Summerlin students receive college scholarships
Provided Content

The Summerlin® Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

A 2022 photo shows new homes under construction in Summerlin. Attorney Josh Hicks reviewed the ...
Homebuilders fared well in legislative session
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Southern Nevada homebuilders came out of the 2023 Nevada legislative session happy with the results that got bills passed they sought and those they opposed defeated or vetoed.

Summerlin's Fourth of July parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries. ( ...
Summerlin celebrates America’s birthday
Provided Content

This year’s Fourth of July Summerlin parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries.

VGK Reilly Smith
Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark
Provided Content

Battle For Vegas, which launched in 2019, has raised more than $550,000 for deserving local nonprofits. This year, Battle for Vegas benefits the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to the Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Andrew Smith
Vegas homebuilders hold steady
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Despite elevated interest rates, Las Vegas area homebuilders are holding steady and reporting solid sales even as single-family home prices slightly increase.

More stories
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 8
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 8
A rising fraud: Scammers are selling other people’s real estate
A rising fraud: Scammers are selling other people’s real estate
From Queens to Las Vegas: Merri Perry rises to top of real estate game
From Queens to Las Vegas: Merri Perry rises to top of real estate game
‘Doomsday’ for commercial real estate? Las Vegas bucks national trend
‘Doomsday’ for commercial real estate? Las Vegas bucks national trend
No bingo night for homeowners associations
No bingo night for homeowners associations
Summerlin still a top-5 master plan in US
Summerlin still a top-5 master plan in US