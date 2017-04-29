Community walk and activities this morning at Mountain’s Edge

Bring your kids and dogs this morning for a community walk around Exploration Park at Mountain’s Edge to help those suffering from digestive diseases at the Take Steps Walk for Crohn’s and colitis.

Gather your kids, neighbors and leashed pets for a nice walk and family-friendly activities Saturday morning to support local patients suffering from Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis at the Crohn’s &Colitis Foundation “Take Steps Walk” at Mountain’s Edge.

Your participation will help raise awareness and funds for critical research to find a cure for these painful diseases that attack the digestive system and cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, fever and weight loss. Collectively known as inflammatory bowel diseases, the conditions affect an estimated 15,000 people in Nevada. Children under 18 years old are the fastest-growing patient population

In addition to the stroll through the master plan’s Exploration Park, festivities include live music, refreshments, kid’s entertainment, raffle prizes, booths, information and more. Attendees also can enjoy the 80-acre park’s Old Western Village, Native American play structures, archaeological dig area, splash pad, picnic areas and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak, which features walking, hiking and cycling trails and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley. On-site registration and festivities begin at 9 a.m., and the walk commences at 10 a.m. Exploration Park is at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, just south of Blue Diamond Road.

While at the park, meet 17-year-old Avery Link, the 2017 Take Steps Honored Hero. Though she’s suffered from symptoms since she was 2 years old and only was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease a few years ago, she continues to inspire those around her by sharing her story to generate awareness about where to get support. Her goal is to become a gastroenterologist to help others suffering from IBD.

A $50 donation per person is encouraged to celebrate the Crohn’s &Colitis Foundation’s 50th anniversary of providing support to patients. The foundation is the largest voluntary nonprofit health organization dedicated to finding IBD cures. It funds research, provides educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public, and furnishes supportive services for those afflicted with IBD. For more information, visit ccfa.org, call 888-694-8872 or email info@ccfa.org.

Take Steps Las Vegas is sponsored by Abbvie, Mountain’s Edge master-planned community, City National Bank, Takeda and UnitedHealthcare.

