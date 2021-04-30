Commuting couple finds community at Cadence

“To us, Cadence really had the best of both worlds,” Araceli Gonzalez said. “Everything was right down the street from our future home, including Central Park and Water Street. We realized we were so close to everything if we moved here. The parks around the community have lots of open space, and there’s also a pool. It felt like a little piece of home.”

Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez plan to start their family in their new home in Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson. (Cadence)

Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez takes her dogs out for a walk at the Dakota Dog Park in the Desert Pulse Park. It's near her Richmond American Homes, which she moved into with her husband, Sebastian Gonzalez, in 2018. (Cadence)

Starting their marriage by living in two different states, one couple moved to living under the same roof and discovered their dream home at Cadence in Henderson.

Araceli Gonzalez, a native of Orange County living in California to take care of her father and work at a local community college, commuted more than 250 miles every weekend to visit husband, Sebastian, in Las Vegas.

On one trip, the couple talked about finding a home together. Araceli was searching for a neighborhood that was most similar to her hometown, longing for a pool and close proximity to amenities, while Sebastian wanted to stay in Southern Nevada. The couple started researching communities around the Las Vegas Valley and discovered Cadence.

“To us, Cadence really had the best of both worlds,” Araceli said. “Everything was right down the street from our future home, including Central Park and Water Street. We realized we were so close to everything if we moved here. The parks around the community have lots of open space, and there’s also a pool. It felt like a little piece of home.”

After buying their home, Sebastian and Araceli visited the dirt lot often, documenting construction progress every weekend. “We felt like little kids just full of excitement, and all for seeing our little piece of dirt,” Araceli said. The couple eagerly waited for move-in day and moved into a house by Richmond American Homes in late 2018.

Sebastian and Araceli quickly fell in love with Cadence’s outdoor amenities, including taking their beloved fur babies to Dakota Dog Park at Desert Pulse Park. When the weather is perfect, they frequently visit Central Park to enjoy picnics while soaking in views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The couple also visit the rotating schedule of food trucks.

“We need a break from making dinner sometimes,” Araceli said. “It’s nice to have the food trucks as an option for a quick and easy meal. We also love supporting local business, especially in these hard times, so it’s a win-win.”

While proximity to the park and easy dinner is a plus, the couple truly fell in love with Cadence because of the sense of community. “We loved attending the events yearlong, including the Summer Soirees, Moves in the Park and others. Throughout the pandemic, the homeowners association team did a great job of maintaining the community spirit while keeping us safe, too,” Sebastian said.

Now, expecting their first child together, Sebastian and Araceli are looking forward to growing their family in their dream home and community.

“We watched our home be built from the ground up, and now we’re starting our family here,” Araceli said. “We can’t wait to take our little one to the park and see everything the community has to offer. It truly all did start here for us.”

Sebastian added: “Even though I grew up in Las Vegas, I never really expected myself to live in Henderson.”

“I don’t think he ever wants to leave now,” Araceli said.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community, houses more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Also, Cadence is ranked in the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, Cadence residents enjoy amenities within the community including access to the resident-only pool during the warmer seasons and participate in resident events such as family movie nights and virtual wine tastings.

And construction has begun on the 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, which is slated to open this fall.

