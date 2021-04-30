90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
New Homes

Commuting couple finds community at Cadence

Provided Content
April 30, 2021 - 12:26 pm
 
Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez plan to start their family in their new home in Cadence, a maste ...
Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez plan to start their family in their new home in Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson. (Cadence)
Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez takes her dogs out for a walk at the Dakota Dog Park in the Dese ...
Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez takes her dogs out for a walk at the Dakota Dog Park in the Desert Pulse Park. It's near her Richmond American Homes, which she moved into with her husband, Sebastian Gonzalez, in 2018. (Cadence)

Starting their marriage by living in two different states, one couple moved to living under the same roof and discovered their dream home at Cadence in Henderson.

Araceli Gonzalez, a native of Orange County living in California to take care of her father and work at a local community college, commuted more than 250 miles every weekend to visit husband, Sebastian, in Las Vegas.

On one trip, the couple talked about finding a home together. Araceli was searching for a neighborhood that was most similar to her hometown, longing for a pool and close proximity to amenities, while Sebastian wanted to stay in Southern Nevada. The couple started researching communities around the Las Vegas Valley and discovered Cadence.

“To us, Cadence really had the best of both worlds,” Araceli said. “Everything was right down the street from our future home, including Central Park and Water Street. We realized we were so close to everything if we moved here. The parks around the community have lots of open space, and there’s also a pool. It felt like a little piece of home.”

After buying their home, Sebastian and Araceli visited the dirt lot often, documenting construction progress every weekend. “We felt like little kids just full of excitement, and all for seeing our little piece of dirt,” Araceli said. The couple eagerly waited for move-in day and moved into a house by Richmond American Homes in late 2018.

Sebastian and Araceli quickly fell in love with Cadence’s outdoor amenities, including taking their beloved fur babies to Dakota Dog Park at Desert Pulse Park. When the weather is perfect, they frequently visit Central Park to enjoy picnics while soaking in views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The couple also visit the rotating schedule of food trucks.

“We need a break from making dinner sometimes,” Araceli said. “It’s nice to have the food trucks as an option for a quick and easy meal. We also love supporting local business, especially in these hard times, so it’s a win-win.”

While proximity to the park and easy dinner is a plus, the couple truly fell in love with Cadence because of the sense of community. “We loved attending the events yearlong, including the Summer Soirees, Moves in the Park and others. Throughout the pandemic, the homeowners association team did a great job of maintaining the community spirit while keeping us safe, too,” Sebastian said.

Now, expecting their first child together, Sebastian and Araceli are looking forward to growing their family in their dream home and community.

“We watched our home be built from the ground up, and now we’re starting our family here,” Araceli said. “We can’t wait to take our little one to the park and see everything the community has to offer. It truly all did start here for us.”

Sebastian added: “Even though I grew up in Las Vegas, I never really expected myself to live in Henderson.”

“I don’t think he ever wants to leave now,” Araceli said.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community, houses more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Also, Cadence is ranked in the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, Cadence residents enjoy amenities within the community including access to the resident-only pool during the warmer seasons and participate in resident events such as family movie nights and virtual wine tastings.

And construction has begun on the 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, which is slated to open this fall.

For more information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
3
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
4
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
5
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga ...
Skye Canyon offers indoor/outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country, Skye Canyon is more than a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, it’s a lifestyle. Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a vibrant community of eight new neighborhoods by five impressive builders epitomizes the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Graycliff in the village of Stonebridge at Summerlin is one of two neighborhoods offered by Len ...
Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Stonebridge in Summerlin
Provided Content

Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of home building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.

Trilogy in Summerlin showcases 13 single-level living town home floor plans ranging from 1,776 ...
Trilogy in Summerlin releases homesites
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin just released a new phase of homesites. Some of these homesites will be along the front row of the neighborhood, facing the Las Vegas Strip. Homebuyers interested in one of these newly released homesites should act quickly, as there are only a limited number available and will sell on a first-come, first-served basis.

A team of about 40 UNLV architecture and engineering students won third place in the Department ...
UNLV places third in Solar Decathlon Build Challenge
By Stan Hanel RJNewHomes.Vegas

A team of students and faculty from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas competed against eight other international university teams during a Solar Decathlon Build Challenge from April 16-18.

The Watermark has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. (The W ...
The Watermark to open in downtown Henderson
Provided Content

The Watermark, Henderson’s newest mixed-use project, has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. Las Vegas-based Strada Development Group is developing the property in partnership with Sixty West, a Missouri-based company that specializes in historical redevelopment and opportunity zone strategies, and general contractor Gillett Construction LLC.

Ascent by KB Home is one of three neighborhoods by the homebuilder offered in Summerlin. Homes ...
KB debuts 16 new floor plans in Summerlin
Provided Content

KB Home, a longtime homebuilder in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers 16 unique floor plans in three neighborhoods with homes priced from the $300,000s to the $400,000s.

The Howard Hughes Corp. has long used low water-use plants in common area landscaping, includin ...
Summerlin develops with environment in mind
Provided Content

While April is Earth Month, Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round. The community, which spans 22,500 acres, has long recognized its obligation as a steward of the land and has incorporated many design innovations throughout its three decades of development to ensure Summerlin continues to take shape true to its original vision while respecting the environment and conserving precious resources.

Rick Piette, owner
It’s more affordable and more difficult to get mortgage
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeownership in America has historically been the single best way to build wealth. New work-from-home policies mean buyers have more flexibility to choose where they want to live. And with mortgage rates at near record lows, it would seem like an ideal time to consider a home purchase. However, while it may be more affordable to get a mortgage now, it’s also become increasingly more difficult to actually get approved for one.