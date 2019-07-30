Del Webb to open two age-qualified communities

Retirees account for about 26 percent of the area’s approximately 2 million residents, meaning more than 600,000 people in Vegas are over the age of 55.

Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb received the Silver Nugget for Best 55+ Community. (PulteGroup)

Experts say they expect the trend of retirees migrating to Clark County to continue. (Thinkstock)

Sun, fun and lower taxes are part of what keeps Southern Nevada an attractive destination for retirees.

In fact, the influx of retirees is one of two components driving area growth alongside emerging economic opportunities.

“We would expect the trend of retirees migrating to Clark County to remain a key component of the population in-migration taking place,” Applied Analysis Principal Brian Gordon said. “Clark County has notoriously been a retirement destination due to its low cost of living, temperate climate, abundant amenities and relatively affordable cost of living.”

Retirees account for about 26 percent of the area’s approximately 2 million residents, meaning more than 600,000 people in Vegas are over the age of 55.

With a growing population of active adults, age-restricted master-planned communities, such as the nearby Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb are a viable option for the 55-plus crowd.

Developed by Pulte Homes, Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb received the Silver Nugget Award for Best 55+ Community.

Pulte Homes purchased the Arizona-based Del Webb Corp. in 2001.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic to have the Del Webb buyer profile in the PulteGroup world,” said Vice President of Sales for the Las Vegas Division, PulteGroup Bridjette Shelfo. Shelfo’s division oversees the Del Webb community of Mesquite.

She said Del Webb is planning to open two new communities: Lake Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Both age-restricted communities will have approximately 400 homesites, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 1,700 square feet, offering nine distinct home designs. Pricing and community amenities have yet to be finalized. Both communities are slated to open early next year.

The 2,000-acre Sun City Mesquite opened in 2007. It offers views of a surrounding mesa and borders the award-winning Conestoga Golf Club.

Sales for the community have remained consistent over the last five years. It features 10 single-story, consumer-inspired floor plans, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 2,500 square feet. Prices start at $232,000. According to Shelfo, Del Webb Mesquite sells, builds and closes about 150 single-story homes annually.

“It’s our single biggest asset in the division right now,” Shelfo said. “We expect to be selling Mesquite at least for another 10 years. It’s a big project.”

Currently, the community has 3,000 residents, with 1,550 home sites closed. There are 79 homes under contract with 2,600 undeveloped lots.

“Our land team stays about two years ahead of our sales,” Shelfo said. “Our goal is that we always have plenty of home site selection for residents.”

One of the biggest attractions for Mesquite is the central location. Residents have easy access to Arizona, Colorado, Utah and California.

“What we say about Mesquite is it’s a day trip for people to most places they want to go,” Shelfo said.

Being a Del Webb community, Sun City Mesquite offers the active adult a wide variety of amenities and activities, including the 30,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art Pioneer Rec Center. The center features an 18-hole professional putting green, indoor and outdoor heated pools, fitness center, bocce courts, billiards room, six pickleball courts, four tennis courts, indoor walking track, an extensive library, arts and crafts room, coffee bar and large multipurpose room.

The fitness center offers cardiovascular and weight training equipment, as well as fitness classes for all levels and interests. The classes include Pilates, yoga, water aerobics, boot camp, Zumba, Yang-style tai chi, meditation and relaxation.

“Many of our fitness classes are taught by our very own residents,” said Sun City Mesquite Lifestyle Director Deborah Demos.

Besides fitness, residents can choose from more than 54 clubs, including bunco, Texas Hold ’em, and bocce.

“Pickleball is our largest club with 150 members,” Demos said. “But they are all popular.”

In addition to the fitness and club activities, the community offers more than 220 events and activities annually.

“We have luaus, country and western parties, 1950s night with Marilyn Monroe and Elvis,” Demos said, naming a few of the hundreds of events. “This year, we’re going on our first European trip. We are going to Germany, Switzerland and Austria for two weeks.”

Other adventures have included cruises to Hawaii and Alaska, as well as trips to California, Jackson Hole and Yellowstone Park, Sedona and the Grand Canyon.

“The homeowners are very engaged,” Shelfo said. “I think Mesquite does a fantastic job of tailoring events to the resident interest.”

The area’s lower taxes, no state income tax, temperate climate and beautiful scenery add to the attractiveness of the community.

Del Webb has a significant history in Southern Nevada. It opened the first age-restricted community with Sun City Summerlin in 1999. Three other Del Webb communities followed including Aliante, Anthem and MacDonald Ranch.

Besides the Del Webb communities, Clark County has 21 age-restricted, active-adult retirement communities. Only six, including Sun City Mesquite, are actively selling.