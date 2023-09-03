75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
New Homes

Designer Bobby Berk partners with Tri Pointe

By Valerie Putnam RJNewHomes.Vegas
September 3, 2023 - 9:36 am
 
Bobby Berk of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” fame designed 10 distinct collections for Tri Pointe ...
Bobby Berk of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” fame designed 10 distinct collections for Tri Pointe Homes, nationwide, including Las Vegas. (Bobby Berk)
Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews stands in a model home that showcases celebrit ...
Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews stands in a model home that showcases celebrity designer Bobby Berk's design. (Eric Jamison at Studio J)
Bobby Berk of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” fame designed 10 distinct collections for Tri Pointe ...
Bobby Berk of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” fame designed 10 distinct collections for Tri Pointe Homes, nationwide, including Las Vegas. (Bobby Berk)
Three local Tri Pointe model-home communities — Arroyo’s Edge in Summerlin West, Highview i ...
Three local Tri Pointe model-home communities — Arroyo’s Edge in Summerlin West, Highview in Inspirada and Vertex in Summerlin — showcase Bobby Berk's offerings. (Bobby Berk)

Viewers witnessed Emmy-nominated host Bobby Berk transform lives and living spaces on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” for six seasons. Now, the acclaimed design expert is taking his talent to a different market.

Berk recently joined Tri Pointe Homes in an exclusive, multiyear collaboration to bring his design-forward interiors to its nationwide clientele.

“Design Forward interior collections reflect the mission at Tri Pointe Homes to inspire and uplift customers, team members and communities through beautiful, intentional design,” said Berk in an email. “We have been privileged to collaborate with Tri Pointe to enhance that aim by creating an inspired design vision that is customized to an array of tastes and lifestyles and that their homebuyers can emulate in their very own new homes.”

Starting this fall, Berk’s design collections will be introduced nationwide in Tri Pointe Home markets, including Las Vegas. Three local Tri Pointe model-home communities — Arroyo’s Edge in Summerlin West, Highview in Inspirada and Vertex in Summerlin — showcase his offerings.

“The designs we offer cater to every price point, from entry-level to luxury,” Berk said. “Our collaboration aims to provide designer looks at different tiers to enhance the spec level across various communities and markets. We want this partnership to offer something for everyone and truly democratize great design and holistic enhanced living for all.”

As part of the collaboration, Tri Pointe plans to offer Berk’s design collections in all its markets, having his team design and merchandise over 20 model homes annually.

“This collaboration has been in the works for many years, and we are thrilled to kick it off nationally,” Berk said. “We took the time to ensure quality execution and timing, and now it feels right to bring this partnership to the market.”

Buyers have the option to select from 10 distinct Berk-designed collections including Organic Modern, Serene Scandinavian, Zen Sanctuary, New Mediterranean, Transitional Farmhouse, Luxe Bohemian and Tailored Industrial. These cohesive collections create distinct interiors by integrating elements such as rustic woods, natural organic fabrics, textural elements, tanned leathers and architectural elements.

“Our vision for these designs is to create trend-forward looks that have broad appeal,” Berk said. “Our designs feature a diverse range of new and exciting products, including tiles, faucets, cabinetry, paints, flooring and lighting. We have carefully curated this selection to cater to different tastes and align with the evolving architectural styles in Las Vegas. This diversity adds aesthetic appeal and allows for a broader range of interior design styles, appealing to a wider range of consumer personalities.”

As part of the roll-out, Tri Pointe expanded its Design Studios to include Berk’s curated collections. Homebuyers can select one of his packaged collections or use it as inspiration to personalize their home. Tri Pointe also plans to feature move-in ready, turnkey homes with interiors by Berk.

“Bobby has great brand recognition, so I think it gives our buyers the confidence to design a home in a style they like,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Homebuyers also can purchase Berk’s furniture packages to complete the design scheme. According to Andrews, details regarding furniture purchase logistics are being finalized.

“This is a brand-new thing to offer his collections in our Design Studio,” Andrews said. “Bobby has been a furniture designer for a long time and we’re making those accessible at a retail level to our buyers.”

Tri Pointe Homes and Berk began collaborating in 2015 on designing The Responsive Home project within the Henderson master-plan community Inspirada. The project targeted the emerging millennial homebuyer with two concept homes featuring “evolution-over-time” floor plans. As creative director of the project, Berk infused his design philosophy and modern, youthful brand into the scheme.

“We’ve had a strong relationship with Bobby Berk in Las Vegas for about seven years, designing over a dozen of our model home communities,” Andrews said. “Bobby and his team became a key part of our ability to showcase our contemporary designs over the years.”

MOST READ
1
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
2
Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
3
2 Nevada schools among report’s list of top 100 high schools
2 Nevada schools among report’s list of top 100 high schools
4
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
5
Death of man who ran into Burning Man fire ruled suicide
Death of man who ran into Burning Man fire ruled suicide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in Octobe ...
Downtown Summerlin announces fall events
Provided Content

With the start of the fall season just weeks away, Summerlin and its dynamic and vibrant urban core of Downtown Summerlin are preparing for three events that have become seasonal community traditions for residents of all ages and interests.

From West Charleston Boulevard, the western views in Summerlin capture many mountain peaks visi ...
Summerlin offers mountain views
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, totaling 35 square miles and stretching for 15 miles along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, is known for spectacular views given its higher elevation and geographic position.

Cadence had 300 net sales — sales minus cancellations — in the second quarter between April ...
Cadence has good showing in midyear sales
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

The second quarter of 2023 provided a bit of a rebound for builders compared to a year ago. There were 2,930 net sales in the April through June period, a 15.7 percent increase over the 2,531 in the second quarter of 2022. The net sales were also up 9.7 percent from the 2,669 in the first quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin Wes ...
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Joining the lineup of new-home neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes.

On Saturday, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. ...
Bella Strada to open in Lake Las Vegas; grand opening slated for Aug. 12
Provided Content

On Saturday, Aug. 12, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy model home tours, food truck fare from Slidin’ Thru and sweet pastries from popular Southern Nevada bakery Freed’s.

In the district of Redpoint, Taylor Morrison offers Savannah, which features seven unique floor ...
Six Summerlin neighborhoods approach final inventory
Provided Content

In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Juhl Juhl, a downtown high-rise condominium community, has reached its final sellout phase with ...
Juhl announces final home sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise condominium community, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has reached its final sellout phase with 93 percent now sold and only 26 condominium homes remaining.

Andrew Smith
Builders report declining sales for midyear
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Lennar retained its top spot as the No. 1 builder in Southern Nevada in the latest midyear rankings that show sales dipped 4.1 percent during the first half of 2023 among the builders that report to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Columnist Barbara Holland celebrates 25 years of HOA QA
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

For over 25 years, Holland dedicated her time and expertise to Las Vegas homeowners’s concern through her column, which is published on Sunday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s real estate section.

More stories
Tri Pointe showcases five new neighborhoods
Tri Pointe showcases five new neighborhoods
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Off-the-grid cabin lists for $1.2M
Off-the-grid cabin lists for $1.2M
Smart homes features limited only by homeowner’s imagination
Smart homes features limited only by homeowner’s imagination
Juhl announces final home sales
Juhl announces final home sales
Photographic murals spice up boring outdoor walls
Photographic murals spice up boring outdoor walls