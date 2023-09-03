Designer Bobby Berk partners with Tri Pointe

Famed designer Bobby Berk recently joined Tri Pointe Homes in an exclusive, multiyear collaboration to bring his design-forward interiors to its nationwide clientele.

Bobby Berk of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” fame designed 10 distinct collections for Tri Pointe Homes, nationwide, including Las Vegas. (Bobby Berk)

Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews stands in a model home that showcases celebrity designer Bobby Berk's design. (Eric Jamison at Studio J)

Bobby Berk of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” fame designed 10 distinct collections for Tri Pointe Homes, nationwide, including Las Vegas. (Bobby Berk)

Three local Tri Pointe model-home communities — Arroyo’s Edge in Summerlin West, Highview in Inspirada and Vertex in Summerlin — showcase Bobby Berk's offerings. (Bobby Berk)

Viewers witnessed Emmy-nominated host Bobby Berk transform lives and living spaces on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” for six seasons. Now, the acclaimed design expert is taking his talent to a different market.

Berk recently joined Tri Pointe Homes in an exclusive, multiyear collaboration to bring his design-forward interiors to its nationwide clientele.

“Design Forward interior collections reflect the mission at Tri Pointe Homes to inspire and uplift customers, team members and communities through beautiful, intentional design,” said Berk in an email. “We have been privileged to collaborate with Tri Pointe to enhance that aim by creating an inspired design vision that is customized to an array of tastes and lifestyles and that their homebuyers can emulate in their very own new homes.”

Starting this fall, Berk’s design collections will be introduced nationwide in Tri Pointe Home markets, including Las Vegas. Three local Tri Pointe model-home communities — Arroyo’s Edge in Summerlin West, Highview in Inspirada and Vertex in Summerlin — showcase his offerings.

“The designs we offer cater to every price point, from entry-level to luxury,” Berk said. “Our collaboration aims to provide designer looks at different tiers to enhance the spec level across various communities and markets. We want this partnership to offer something for everyone and truly democratize great design and holistic enhanced living for all.”

As part of the collaboration, Tri Pointe plans to offer Berk’s design collections in all its markets, having his team design and merchandise over 20 model homes annually.

“This collaboration has been in the works for many years, and we are thrilled to kick it off nationally,” Berk said. “We took the time to ensure quality execution and timing, and now it feels right to bring this partnership to the market.”

Buyers have the option to select from 10 distinct Berk-designed collections including Organic Modern, Serene Scandinavian, Zen Sanctuary, New Mediterranean, Transitional Farmhouse, Luxe Bohemian and Tailored Industrial. These cohesive collections create distinct interiors by integrating elements such as rustic woods, natural organic fabrics, textural elements, tanned leathers and architectural elements.

“Our vision for these designs is to create trend-forward looks that have broad appeal,” Berk said. “Our designs feature a diverse range of new and exciting products, including tiles, faucets, cabinetry, paints, flooring and lighting. We have carefully curated this selection to cater to different tastes and align with the evolving architectural styles in Las Vegas. This diversity adds aesthetic appeal and allows for a broader range of interior design styles, appealing to a wider range of consumer personalities.”

As part of the roll-out, Tri Pointe expanded its Design Studios to include Berk’s curated collections. Homebuyers can select one of his packaged collections or use it as inspiration to personalize their home. Tri Pointe also plans to feature move-in ready, turnkey homes with interiors by Berk.

“Bobby has great brand recognition, so I think it gives our buyers the confidence to design a home in a style they like,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Homebuyers also can purchase Berk’s furniture packages to complete the design scheme. According to Andrews, details regarding furniture purchase logistics are being finalized.

“This is a brand-new thing to offer his collections in our Design Studio,” Andrews said. “Bobby has been a furniture designer for a long time and we’re making those accessible at a retail level to our buyers.”

Tri Pointe Homes and Berk began collaborating in 2015 on designing The Responsive Home project within the Henderson master-plan community Inspirada. The project targeted the emerging millennial homebuyer with two concept homes featuring “evolution-over-time” floor plans. As creative director of the project, Berk infused his design philosophy and modern, youthful brand into the scheme.

“We’ve had a strong relationship with Bobby Berk in Las Vegas for about seven years, designing over a dozen of our model home communities,” Andrews said. “Bobby and his team became a key part of our ability to showcase our contemporary designs over the years.”