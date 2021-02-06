65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
New Homes

Downtown Summerlin to hold February celebrations

Provided content
February 6, 2021 - 11:27 am
 
Downtown Summerlin will mark the Lunar New Year, The Year of the Ox, with decorations, such as ...
Downtown Summerlin will mark the Lunar New Year, The Year of the Ox, with decorations, such as this large dragon, and activities. (The Howard Hughes Corp.)
Beginning Feb. 12 through month-end, festive décor marking Lunar New Year – the year of the ...
Beginning Feb. 12 through month-end, festive décor marking Lunar New Year – the year of the Ox – will be on display at Downtown Summerlin throughout the common area. (Downtown Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic retail, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, is marking February with celebrations of Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day.

From Friday through the end of the month, festive decor marking Lunar New Year and the Year of the Ox will be on display throughout the common area. Highlights include oversize 2021 letters in Macy’s Promenade, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon in the Dining Arroyo and an Instagram-worthy photo wall filled with festive decor in the hallway near H&M.

The property also will host a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app starting Thursday and running through Feb. 26. Guests can win red envelopes filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last. Redemptions will take place at Concierge, located under the Breezeway of One Summerlin. Download the Summerlin app for details and to participate.

“This is our fourth year celebrating Lunar New Year. And while we won’t have our traditional parade this year, we have added enhanced decor offerings throughout the property, allowing guests to visit at their leisure and pay homage to the Asian culture during this celebratory time,” said Halee Mason, marketing director of Downtown Summerlin.

Looking for a romantic meal to enjoy with your special someone on Valentine’s Day? Whether dining in or taking out, here are a few sweet deals courtesy of Downtown Summerlin restaurants.

For Valentine’s Day weekend, Feb. 13-15, Public School 702 will offer 50 percent off select bottles of wine and $5 desserts with purchase of an entree. Dine-in only.

Make sure to secure reservations at Jing. The restaurant offers a special prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu Friday-Feb. 14 that includes four courses, including Jing’s Surf and Turf for two.

Maggiano’s Little Italy is offering the That’s Amore Dinner for Two. The prix fixe menu offers a starter, two side salads, two entree selections, two alcoholic beverages and one dessert for $80.

Dine in with California Pizza Kitchen this Valentine’s Day and enjoy one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a prix fixe menu for $35. Staying home instead? Savor the Sweet Deal for Two combinations perfect for to-go orders.

Frankie’s Uptown is offering specialty cocktails through Feb. 14, including Bulleit Blackberry Mule, Red Hot Cosmo and a Strawberries and Cream Martini. Special menu items also include crab cakes, a strawberry vinaigrette spinach salad and chocolate cream pie.

From Friday through Feb. 14, sip and savor the Love Potion Cocktail or triple chocolate mousse at True Food Kitchen. If you prefer takeout, enjoy the Date Night-In Package for two that features a starter, salad, two entrees and one triple chocolate mousse dessert. Or the Valentine’s Family Night-In package for four that includes two starters, two salads, four entrees and two triple chocolate mousse desserts. Add a wine and conversation package for $30, which includes two bottles of wine, custom wine carrier and chocolate wine garnish along with date night-in conversation cards.

Use code LOVESHACK for a free shake with any $20-plus purchase at Shake Shack. To get started, visit order.shakeshack.com or download the Shack App. Valid at Summerlin Shack only from Friday through Feb. 14. One time use only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion.

MORA Iced Creamery celebrates the romance of the season with four unique flavors created just for Cupid’s special day. Rose Petal, Devil, XOXO ice creams and Sweetheart Sorbet. All pair great with molten chocolate cake or warm brownies.

Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day treat at Benyeh. Favorites include homemade raspberry sauce, white Valrhona chocolate pearls, fresh baked chocolate crumble, Rose meringues. Or indulge in the layered chocolate cake with fresh vanilla bean whipped cream, raspberry gelee, passion fruit and strawberry Valrhona chocolate, edible gold and fresh cut strawberries for $18.50.

Stop in at Wonderland Bakery for a sweet treat or a social distance cookie decorating workshop. The bakery also is serving up organic strawberries dipped in the finest chocolate.

Want to dine with just your Valentine? Five-Star Sitters at Downtown Summerlin is an easy, one-stop sitter option. Five-Star Sitters provides care for children ages 3 months to 10 years for up to four hours.

Corks N Crafts is a perfect place to craft up some romance. The modern-day DIY design and sip studio boasts a great selection of drop-in crafts perfect for a fun night out.

Sur La Table is offering cooking classes both in store and online, including a celebrity chef class online with Terrance Brennan on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m., Pacific Standard Time. Visit surlatable.com/cooking-classes for details.

For those seeking the traditional Valentine’s Day gift, Tiger Lilly Floral offers Valentine’s Day specials along with custom creations in the name of love.

At Las Vegas Ballpark, enter to win a His and Hers Valentine’s Day merchandise package. Details at milb.com/las-vegas/fans/contests. You can also purchase a His and Her Bundle (his and her jerseys) for $99, which includes a 20 percent discount. Info at aviators.milbstore.com/collections/valentines-day. Get a free jersey customization with the purchase of a jersey with a value of up to $34 off. Info at milb-lasvegasaviators.myshopify.com/collections/custom-jerseys.

For additional information, visit summerlin.com or call Downtown Summerlin Concierge at 702-832-1055.

MOST READ
1
New hotel under construction in North Las Vegas
New hotel under construction in North Las Vegas
2
Las Vegas police say sexual assault suspect was kidnapped, beaten
Las Vegas police say sexual assault suspect was kidnapped, beaten
3
Derek Carr? Deshaun Watson? What should Raiders do?
Derek Carr? Deshaun Watson? What should Raiders do?
4
85K applications roll in after Resorts World announced it was hiring
85K applications roll in after Resorts World announced it was hiring
5
Woman sent to prison in nail salon manager’s death
Woman sent to prison in nail salon manager’s death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Landings at Inspirada offers affordable single-family homes in that Henderson master plan. ...
Comeback kid KB Home scores No. 1 spot
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

KB Home, which took a hit to its sales in the first half of 2020 when it fell to fourth in the builder rankings midyear, had a strong comeback in the last six months to leapfrog the competition and finish the year No. 1.

Harmony Homes has opened its new Cadence neighborhood in Henderson. Home prices start in the mi ...
Harmony Homes begins sales in Cadence
Provided content

Harmony Homes has begun selling in its Avery Place neighborhood. Starting in the mid-$200,000, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and uniquely designed to match the buyer’s identity. Three floor plans are available, ranging from 1,206 square feet to 1,505 square feet and up to three bedrooms with a loft or optional fourth bedroom.

Thinkstock
Getting preapproved for home loan is the first step
By Caitlin Turkovich Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you’ve purchased, sold or are thinking of buying a home, you know there are many moving parts to the transaction. Whether you are buying your first or fifth home, a good Realtor will always make sure to ask you one thing: Are you preapproved?

Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison is one of four neighborhoods in The Cliffs village at Summerlin w ...
Four neighborhoods still available in The Cliffs
Provided content

Four neighborhoods are actively selling in The Cliffs village in the master-planned community of Summerlin: Regency by Toll Brothers; Nova Ridge by Tri Pointe Homes; Terra Luna by Tri Pointe Homes; and Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison. Together, these neighborhoods provide the final opportunity to buy new homes in this stunning village along Summerlin’s southwestern edge.

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, has opened two neighborhoods, Atlas and Latitude near ...
Tri Pointe opens two new neighborhoods
Provided content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its newest neighborhoods of Atlas and Latitude near Arville Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in the southwest valley.

This artist's rendering shows what the new Class-A office building, 1700 Pavilion, in Downtown ...
Howard Hughes to expand Downtown Summerlin
Sponsored Content

The Howard Hughes Corporation®, developer of the Summerlin® master-planned community (MPC) and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin®, today announced a comprehensive vision for the area’s walkable urban center that includes a new Class-A office building, 1700 Pavilion, along with a second phase of the Tanager luxury apartment complex, Tanager Echo.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has two 55-plus communities in the Las Vegas area. Trilogy Sunstone is wi ...
Discover 55-plus resort-style Vegas living
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea Homes has two 55-plus communities in the Las Vegas area and invites interested buyers to explore their options to discover the best one for them. Trilogy is synonymous with resort-style living in close-knit communities where wellness, adventure and building lasting friendships are part of everyday life. Homeowners enjoy frequent opportunities to connect and make the most of every day.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, Pardee has been a member of th ...
Pardee Homes becomes Tri Pointe Homes
Provided Content

Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes in hundreds of neighborhoods and master-planned communities across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its name change to Tri Pointe Homes, effective Jan. 19.

Pulte Homes The award-winning Parklane is a stylish and versatile three-to five-bedroom plan, f ...
First Look: Pinewood at Skye Canyon
Sponsored Content

Building on the success of Solitude at Skye Canyon, Pulte Homes — a leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder — is now offering homebuyers the opportunity to tour four new, fully furnished model homes at Pinewood, a gated neighborhood within walking distance of Skye Canyon’s many state-of-the-art amenities, and convenient to nearby Smith’s Marketplace and Skye Canyon Marketplace.

In 2015, workers are on shown on roofs building homes in Cadence, a master-planned community in ...
Three Las Vegas master plans make nation’s top 10 list
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Led by Summerlin remaining No. 3, Las Vegas placed three master-planned communities in the top 10 national rankings in 2020 as buyers during the COVID-19 pandemic sought open space and refuge.