Downtown Summerlin to hold February celebrations

Downtown Summerlin will mark the Lunar New Year, The Year of the Ox, with decorations, such as this large dragon, and activities. (The Howard Hughes Corp.)

Beginning Feb. 12 through month-end, festive décor marking Lunar New Year – the year of the Ox – will be on display at Downtown Summerlin throughout the common area. (Downtown Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic retail, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, is marking February with celebrations of Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day.

From Friday through the end of the month, festive decor marking Lunar New Year and the Year of the Ox will be on display throughout the common area. Highlights include oversize 2021 letters in Macy’s Promenade, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon in the Dining Arroyo and an Instagram-worthy photo wall filled with festive decor in the hallway near H&M.

The property also will host a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app starting Thursday and running through Feb. 26. Guests can win red envelopes filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last. Redemptions will take place at Concierge, located under the Breezeway of One Summerlin. Download the Summerlin app for details and to participate.

“This is our fourth year celebrating Lunar New Year. And while we won’t have our traditional parade this year, we have added enhanced decor offerings throughout the property, allowing guests to visit at their leisure and pay homage to the Asian culture during this celebratory time,” said Halee Mason, marketing director of Downtown Summerlin.

Looking for a romantic meal to enjoy with your special someone on Valentine’s Day? Whether dining in or taking out, here are a few sweet deals courtesy of Downtown Summerlin restaurants.

For Valentine’s Day weekend, Feb. 13-15, Public School 702 will offer 50 percent off select bottles of wine and $5 desserts with purchase of an entree. Dine-in only.

Make sure to secure reservations at Jing. The restaurant offers a special prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu Friday-Feb. 14 that includes four courses, including Jing’s Surf and Turf for two.

Maggiano’s Little Italy is offering the That’s Amore Dinner for Two. The prix fixe menu offers a starter, two side salads, two entree selections, two alcoholic beverages and one dessert for $80.

Dine in with California Pizza Kitchen this Valentine’s Day and enjoy one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a prix fixe menu for $35. Staying home instead? Savor the Sweet Deal for Two combinations perfect for to-go orders.

Frankie’s Uptown is offering specialty cocktails through Feb. 14, including Bulleit Blackberry Mule, Red Hot Cosmo and a Strawberries and Cream Martini. Special menu items also include crab cakes, a strawberry vinaigrette spinach salad and chocolate cream pie.

From Friday through Feb. 14, sip and savor the Love Potion Cocktail or triple chocolate mousse at True Food Kitchen. If you prefer takeout, enjoy the Date Night-In Package for two that features a starter, salad, two entrees and one triple chocolate mousse dessert. Or the Valentine’s Family Night-In package for four that includes two starters, two salads, four entrees and two triple chocolate mousse desserts. Add a wine and conversation package for $30, which includes two bottles of wine, custom wine carrier and chocolate wine garnish along with date night-in conversation cards.

Use code LOVESHACK for a free shake with any $20-plus purchase at Shake Shack. To get started, visit order.shakeshack.com or download the Shack App. Valid at Summerlin Shack only from Friday through Feb. 14. One time use only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion.

MORA Iced Creamery celebrates the romance of the season with four unique flavors created just for Cupid’s special day. Rose Petal, Devil, XOXO ice creams and Sweetheart Sorbet. All pair great with molten chocolate cake or warm brownies.

Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day treat at Benyeh. Favorites include homemade raspberry sauce, white Valrhona chocolate pearls, fresh baked chocolate crumble, Rose meringues. Or indulge in the layered chocolate cake with fresh vanilla bean whipped cream, raspberry gelee, passion fruit and strawberry Valrhona chocolate, edible gold and fresh cut strawberries for $18.50.

Stop in at Wonderland Bakery for a sweet treat or a social distance cookie decorating workshop. The bakery also is serving up organic strawberries dipped in the finest chocolate.

Want to dine with just your Valentine? Five-Star Sitters at Downtown Summerlin is an easy, one-stop sitter option. Five-Star Sitters provides care for children ages 3 months to 10 years for up to four hours.

Corks N Crafts is a perfect place to craft up some romance. The modern-day DIY design and sip studio boasts a great selection of drop-in crafts perfect for a fun night out.

Sur La Table is offering cooking classes both in store and online, including a celebrity chef class online with Terrance Brennan on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m., Pacific Standard Time. Visit surlatable.com/cooking-classes for details.

For those seeking the traditional Valentine’s Day gift, Tiger Lilly Floral offers Valentine’s Day specials along with custom creations in the name of love.

At Las Vegas Ballpark, enter to win a His and Hers Valentine’s Day merchandise package. Details at milb.com/las-vegas/fans/contests. You can also purchase a His and Her Bundle (his and her jerseys) for $99, which includes a 20 percent discount. Info at aviators.milbstore.com/collections/valentines-day. Get a free jersey customization with the purchase of a jersey with a value of up to $34 off. Info at milb-lasvegasaviators.myshopify.com/collections/custom-jerseys.

For additional information, visit summerlin.com or call Downtown Summerlin Concierge at 702-832-1055.