Everleigh by Toll Brothers selling in Cadence

Toll Brothers’ Everleigh neighborhood offers homes in the low $500,000s. The community features three single-story home designs with up to 2,411 square feet of living space. (Cadence)

Toll Brothers’ newest neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson offers luxury features and personalization options.

Starting in the low $500,000s, Toll Brothers’ Everleigh neighborhood offers three single-story home designs with up to 2,411 square feet of living space. Homebuyers can enjoy open floor plans with 10-foot ceilings and several flexible room options to add a personal touch.

The 2,031-square-foot Harlan model features a foyer hallway that leads to an expansive great room and dining area filled with natural light. Perfect for a seasoned or amateur chef, the kitchen includes a large center island with breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. Homeowners can relax in the primary bedroom suite with a spa-like bath, featuring a large luxe shower and private water closet.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the Kelton model offers 2,215 square feet of living space. A covered backyard patio provides the perfect space for a moonlit dinner or a holiday barbecue. Three secondary bedrooms offer ample space for children, visiting guests or the perfect home office. A highly desired three-car garage rounds out this ideal home.

The Layton model is the largest of Everleigh’s offerings, featuring 2,411 square feet and four bedrooms. An open foyer flows into the dining room with views of the great room and covered backyard patio. Fashionistas and shoe lovers can revel in the huge walk-in closet in the primary bedroom suite, and enjoy close proximity to the centrally located laundry room.

Toll Brothers is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders, including, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is CentralPark, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are also available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food, housewares and more. The store is slated to open this fall.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

