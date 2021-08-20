95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
New Homes

Everleigh by Toll Brothers selling in Cadence

Provided Content
August 20, 2021 - 3:01 pm
 
At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash ...
At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. (Cadence)
Toll Brothers’ Everleigh neighborhood offers homes in the low $500,000s. The community featur ...
Toll Brothers’ Everleigh neighborhood offers homes in the low $500,000s. The community features three single-story home designs with up to 2,411 square feet of living space. (Cadence)

Toll Brothers’ newest neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson offers luxury features and personalization options.

Starting in the low $500,000s, Toll Brothers’ Everleigh neighborhood offers three single-story home designs with up to 2,411 square feet of living space. Homebuyers can enjoy open floor plans with 10-foot ceilings and several flexible room options to add a personal touch.

The 2,031-square-foot Harlan model features a foyer hallway that leads to an expansive great room and dining area filled with natural light. Perfect for a seasoned or amateur chef, the kitchen includes a large center island with breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. Homeowners can relax in the primary bedroom suite with a spa-like bath, featuring a large luxe shower and private water closet.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the Kelton model offers 2,215 square feet of living space. A covered backyard patio provides the perfect space for a moonlit dinner or a holiday barbecue. Three secondary bedrooms offer ample space for children, visiting guests or the perfect home office. A highly desired three-car garage rounds out this ideal home.

The Layton model is the largest of Everleigh’s offerings, featuring 2,411 square feet and four bedrooms. An open foyer flows into the dining room with views of the great room and covered backyard patio. Fashionistas and shoe lovers can revel in the huge walk-in closet in the primary bedroom suite, and enjoy close proximity to the centrally located laundry room.

Toll Brothers is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders, including, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is CentralPark, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are also available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food, housewares and more. The store is slated to open this fall.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the home finding center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram@Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: 2 starters go down with injuries
Raiders report: 2 starters go down with injuries
2
Tiny Nevada desert town sells for $8M
Tiny Nevada desert town sells for $8M
3
Body of Las Vegas lawyer recovered from ocean off Maui beach
Body of Las Vegas lawyer recovered from ocean off Maui beach
4
Marc-André Fleury sells Summerlin home for $8M
Marc-André Fleury sells Summerlin home for $8M
5
LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done
LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Andrew Smith
Las Vegas homebuilders get six-month report card
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Rebounding from a poor start to 2020, KB Home came out on top in the midyear rankings for home closings among Las Vegas builders in a marketplace still characterized as hot and on pace to have its most sales since 2007.

Four Summerlin high school graduates are 2021 recipients of the Summerlin Children’s Forum sc ...
Summerlin awards college scholarships
Sponsored Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Juhl, a downtown Las Vegas high-rise, has received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing ...
Juhl offers buyers Fannie Mae financing options
Provided Content

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options.

Richmond American Homes' Allegro neighborhood in Cadence in Henderson. (Richmond American Homes)
Richmond American offers homes in Cadence
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes introduces two new neighborhoods at Cadence in Henderson with two-story single-family and paired models for those in search of their dream home.

Anthropologie, Downtown Summerlin was named one of 20 Best of Summerlin winners for 2021 in the ...
Summerlin names 2021 Best of Summerlin winners
Provided Content

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 115,000 residents, announces its 2021 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about the community that spans the valley’s western rim.

At 4,820-plus square feet, the five-bedroom Shelby plan impresses with a variety of places to g ...
Pulte to hold grand opening for Hayford Collection Aug. 7
Provided Content

Building off of an active real estate market and strong sales at all of its Las Vegas-area communities, leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder, Pulte Homes, has announce the grand opening of four, professionally decorated model homes at the Hayford Collection, a gated neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas, complete with its own private pocket park, and just an easy drive from great local retail, dining and recreation opportunities.

Summerlin Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a popular recreational spot in Southern ...
Summerlin near recreational areas
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin’s location adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock climbing and cycling destination.

Contour, a town home community by Tri Pointe Homes in the southwest valley, is planned to open ...
Tri Pointe to open town home community in August
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, has announced its newest gated neighborhood of Contour, a town home community in the southwest valley, offering affordability, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and a plethora of community amenities. The exciting new community is coming in August.

Move 4 Less to hold Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for kids
Provided Content

Local youth are invited to create their dream home for a chance to win electronics, gift certificates and school supplies. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18 inches wide — into their desired home. Move 4 Less is sponsoring the new Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.

Shadow Crest at Mesquite by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening for the age-qualified commun ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Mesquite age-qualified community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Shadow Crest at Mesquite on July 31 and Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shadow Crest, an age-qualified community, will feature 68 single-family homes on a 13-acre site in the Highlands Vista master plan at the intersection of Hardy Way and Hilltop Trail. The gated community is a 90-minute drive from Las Vegas, and situated near the Interstate 15 freeway and Mesquite shopping, dining and recreation.