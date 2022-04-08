85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
New Homes

Home Builders Research to host virtual conference Thursday

By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas
April 8, 2022 - 4:42 pm
 
Nat Hodgson
Nat Hodgson
Nat Hodgson
Nat Hodgson
Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith

The Southern Nevada home builders sold fewer homes during the first quarter of 2022 compared with the first three months of 2021, but Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith said builders are taking out a greater number of permits to prepare for strong demand in the coming months.

Smith will be unveiling his first quarter numbers Thursday when he hosts his annual event for the homebuilding industry. This year’s session, which is sponsored by Southwest Gas, will again be a webinar that starts at 10 a.m. and lasts for about an hour. Go to homebuildersresearch.com to register.

There were in excess of 3,000 sales during the first quarter (more than 1,000 each month) compared to just over 4,000 in the first quarter of 2021, Smith said. The first quarter sales, meanwhile, are still higher than the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Smith said. The end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 were well above average, he said.

“It’s increased from the second half of last year, but not at the level of the first quarter of 2021,” Smith said. “It’s a surprise that new homes are doing as well as they are. The mortgage rates have started to pick up and we’re not sure how long the activity from out of state is going to last. That still seems to be a big factor on the number of homes being sold.”

Las Vegas has benefited from Californians cashing out of higher-priced homes and seeking a lower-cost of living, no state income tax and a greater ability to work from home.

Smith said no one should be worried about the decline in sales during the first quarter, although there continue to be headwinds for builders with the supply chain, rising costs and higher mortgage rates.

“This is not a surprise and should not be seen as a ‘bad omen’ given the historic sales pace seen in late 2020 and early 2021,” Smith said. “Demand continues to be high and supply remains extremely low. It’s not going to be falling off a cliff by any means barring anything crazy. I wouldn’t be surprised if it slows down to (closer to) 2019 levels, which is still a healthy level of activity.”

Smith said net sales (new contracts minus cancellations) picked up in March to total more than 1,250, aided by five weeks of reporting compared to four for January and February. Builders, which recorded 12,902 net sales in 2021, had just under 10,000 net sales in 2019.

Nat Hodgson, CEO of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, said builders are preparing for the demand. The SNHBA’s tracking of permits issued in Southern Nevada during the first quarter shows 4,359, some 707 higher than the first quarter of 2021 when it was 3,652.

“Builders have increased their number of permits they have been pulling, even though we’ve had delays with getting materials and price escalations,” Smith said. “They may be permitting homes they sold a few months ago.

They are trying to keep up with what they’re selling.” Hodgson said the industry continues to face issues with the supply chain and availability of land being the biggest hindrance of selling more homes.

“I was hoping it would get a little bit better,” Hodgson said. “I think we were moving that away, but (Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) messed that up (with rising fuel prices). It’s hard to get projections when you have supply chain issues. Now, the fuel costs are getting crazy. Everything we get here gets transported by trucks. I am afraid of the pricing. I don’t see any way it doesn’t keep escalating.”

Hodgson said there should be an increase in net sales and permitting in the coming months as builders are able to get additional materials they need to construct homes.

“The hardest year to even build a home was last year, and this will probably duplicate it,” Hodgson said. “It’s incredible with supply chains. Is it getting harder to build? Yes, but we’ll keep trudging through. The only thing I can’t control is the cost.”

The median price of single-family new homes in February was $479,808, 20.6 percent higher than February 2021. Attached homes are 24.6 percent higher at $354,981, according to Home Builders Research.

Coupled with higher mortgage rates, Hodgson said that won’t price out buyers from California but those from Nevada.

Smith will announce the top builders for the quarter and top-selling subdivisions in Southern Nevada, including an update of the master plans.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality
VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality
2
Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas
Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas
3
A Las Vegas classic reopens on Fremont Street, with little fanfare
A Las Vegas classic reopens on Fremont Street, with little fanfare
4
Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher
Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher
5
Pro gambler has bail revoked after tweeting about Resorts World altercation
Pro gambler has bail revoked after tweeting about Resorts World altercation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MorningStar at The Canyons will be near the intersection of Alta Drive and Hualapai Way. The 19 ...
MorningStar at The Canyons to break ground this summer
Provided Content

MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have acquired a 3.67-acre property in Las Vegas. Representing the project partners’ continued geographic expansion and first joint venture in the state, MorningStar at The Canyons is planned for a groundbreaking this summer.

Summerlin is celebrating Earth Month with environmental displays throughout Downtown Summerlin, ...
Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day
Provided Content

For residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin, which is framed by the majestic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, every day is Earth Day in the community.

Liberty High School, the city of Henderson and Inspirada are sponsoring this year's Munchies 4 ...
Inspirada supports Munchies 4 the Military
Provided Content

Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, has partnered with Liberty High School and city of Henderson to sponsor this year’s Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. Together, the organizations are asking for the community’s help in collecting wish list donations for the foundation’s care packages, which will be mailed to military service members and families who are deployed overseas.

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin recently received a conservation make-over in which fescue grass ...
Summerlin removes decorative grass
Provided Content

As Howard Hughes continues to utilize more drought-tolerant plantings, The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin — one of the destination’s most popular gathering spots for festivals, events, fairs and concerts —recently received a makeover in which more than 58,000 square feet of fescue was replaced with Bermuda grass, a change that will save more than 1.2 million gallons of water annually.

Lake Las Vegas celebrated Mardi Gras with a golf cart parade and colorful outfits decked out wi ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates Mardi Gras with golf cart parade
Provided Content

With live music, giveaway prizes and a golf cart parade, Lake Las Vegas transformed into a grand New Orleans-style celebration the weekend before Mardi Gras. Parade-goers gathered in The Village along the lake to show off their colorful outfits decked out with feathers, beads and, of course, Crescent City-inspired bling.

Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes in the district of Redpoint at Summerlin is one of dozens of f ...
Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, homebuilders embrace the great value that residents place on the community’s active outdoor lifestyle, incorporating at least 15 percent of outdoor living space into the design of their homes.

Andy Swanton
Mortgage tips for homeowners and buyers
By Andy Swanton Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Recently, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point. With up to six more rate increases earmarked through the end of the year, homeowners with an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) will likely begin scrambling to convert to fixed-rate loans, while new homebuyers will jump on purchasing a home sooner rather than later to lock-in lower loan rates. Here are a few things homeowners should know about fixed-rates v. ARM.

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events are returning April 23 to Summerlin, after a ...
Summerlin to host bike ride, half-marathon April 23
Provided Content

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events — Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon — return April 23 to Summerlin after a two-year hiatus.

Henderson's Cadence master plan continues to grow. It recently added more neighborhoods, a scho ...
Cadence in Henderson adds neighborhoods, retail, school
Provided Content

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, kicked off 2022 ranking in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. Beyond national recognitions and strong sales, the Cadence community continues to blossom in 2022.

Edward Morgan
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MARCH 19
Provided Content

United Construction Co., a general contractor and design-builder serving Northern and Southern Nevada industrial and commercial markets, has named Edward “Ed” Morgan as their new chief financial officer, beginning March 7. This announcement comes as UCC’s beloved CFO Brad Breach announces his retirement after 35 years of professional service to the company.