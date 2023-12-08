58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
New Homes

Home prices rising, housing supply shrinking

LVR
December 8, 2023 - 11:05 am
 
Lee Barrett
Lee Barrett

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report showed the local housing supply continuing to shrink, while fewer homes are selling and prices are higher than the same time last year.

LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during November was $450,000. That’s up 4.4 percent from $430,990 in November of 2022. Local home prices are still below the record of $482,000 set in May 2022.

Meanwhile, the median price of local condos and town homes sold in November was $275,000, up 5.8 percent from $260,000 in November 2022. That’s still down from the all-time high of $287,000 set in August.

LVR President Lee Barrett, a longtime local Realtor, said a tight housing supply and increased mortgage interest rates have been altering seasonal trends this year.

“Interest rates are higher now than in past years and our housing supply is about as low as it gets,” Barrett said. “These factors seem to be propping up home prices and slowing down home sales.”

By the end of November, LVR reported 4,353 single-family homes listed for sale without any offer. That’s down 40.7 percent from the same time last year. Likewise, the 1,261 condos and town homes listed without offers in November represent a 22.8 percent decline from one year earlier.

LVR reported a total of 1,894 existing local homes, condos and town homes sold in November. Compared to November 2022, sales were down 5.7 percent for homes and down 0.6 percent for condos and town homes.

The sales pace in November equates to just under a three-month supply of properties available for sale. Last year at this time, Southern Nevada had more than a four-month housing supply.

Fewer homes have been selling this year than during 2022, when LVR reported 35,584 total sales. That followed a record year for existing local home sales in 2021, when LVR reported 50,010 homes, condos, town homes and other residential properties were sold. That was the first time LVR reported more than 50,000 local properties selling in a year. It topped the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales.

During November, LVR found that 29.8 percent of all local property sales were cash transactions. That’s up from 28.8 percent one year ago. That’s still well below the May 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5 percent, suggesting that investors have been less active in the local housing market.

The number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 1.1 percent of all existing local property sales in November. That compares to 0.5 percent one year ago, 0.6 percent two years ago, 0.8 percent three years ago, 2 percent four years ago and 2.6 percent five years ago.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of November 2023. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not account for all newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during November was more than $835 million for homes and more than $133 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared to one year earlier, total sales values in November were up 3.8 percent for homes and up 6 percent for condos and town homes.

■ In November, 83 percent of all existing local homes and 88.2 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares to one year earlier, when 73.6 percent of all homes and 76.4 percent of all condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
2
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
3
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
4
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
5
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
For millennials and younger homebuyers interested in reducing their footprint, Summerlin's thre ...
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Provided Content

In Summerlin, more than 15 three-story floor plans are now available in six neighborhoods located in Summerlin West.

Phyllis Garcia
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 9
Provided Content

The National Apartment Association has announced Ovation Property Management’s Phyllis Garcia as the 2023 Malcolm N. Bennett Advocate of the Year award winner.

2024 LVR President Merri Perry
LVR presents annual awards to top local Realtors
LVR

Las Vegas Realtors presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with immediate past President Brandon Roberts being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

Las Vegas Aces team member and 2022 and 2023 WNBA Champion, Kiah Stokes, makes a ceremonial don ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin represent the season of giving, with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

Independence is developed by locally owned and Las Vegas-based homebuilder Touchstone Living. S ...
Touchstone Living opens town home community
Provided Content

A new home resort-style planned community is focused on making homeownership possible for first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the $200,000s.

Element 12
Cadence opens luxury apartment complex, Element 12
Provided Content

Cadence recently welcomed The Spanos Corp. to its growing list of builders with the Element 12 multifamily community. Element 12 includes modern, sleek resort-style amenities with several offerings for residents to enjoy.

Summerlin
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Provided Content

Five Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 20 remaining homes, and four neighborhoods are down to less than 20 percent of their total remaining home inventory. In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

This artist's rendering shows the pool at the luxury high-rise Cello Tower at Symphony Park in ...
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
By Debbie Hall RJRealEstate.Vegas

Residential construction will begin soon on the luxury high-rise condominium Cello Tower, which will anchor the mixed-use Origin at Symphony Park, both created by Red Ridge Development. Pricing for eight penthouse suites starts at $4.5 million. The 240 one- and two-bedroom plus den residences begin at $700,000.

Summerlin has a number of public art installations throughout the master plan, including recent ...
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Provided Content

Summerlin features a growing number of public art installations that help to create a strong sense of place and build community pride while adding color and meaning to special spaces.

More stories
LVR report shows local home prices not falling back
LVR report shows local home prices not falling back
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Las Vegas new home sales rebound
Las Vegas new home sales rebound
Las Vegas bucks national trend in this real estate metric
Las Vegas bucks national trend in this real estate metric
IN RESPONSE:
IN RESPONSE:
‘Not normal is our normal’: New home builds steady despite Southern Nevada market
‘Not normal is our normal’: New home builds steady despite Southern Nevada market