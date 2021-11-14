72°F
Juhl announces sale of penthouse for $1.1M

November 14, 2021 - 9:27 am
 
Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community in downtown Las Vegas, recently sold a two-story, 14th floor penthouse for $1.1 million. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase. (Juhl)

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the $1.1 million sale of its two-story, 14th-floor penthouse. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase.

According to Uri Vaknin, a principal at KRE Capital LLC, which acquired a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums as DK Las Vegas in 2013, including Juhl, condos have really come into their own in recent years.

“Changing personal preferences, as well as market and economic factors have enticed homebuyers to invest in luxury condominium living that offers low maintenance, access to on-site amenities and often, highly desirable urban locations like downtown with proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment.”

With a limited number of condo-homes remaining, Juhl’s urban-inspired condos offer dozens of flexible floor plans priced from the mid-$200,000s to $800,000s, featuring 700 square feet to 1996 square feet of living space.

Among the remaining condo-homes are Juhl’s distinctive two-story live-work collection, two-story brownstones, one- and two-bedroom flats and unique two-story Penterraces, featuring a rare combination of penthouse amenities with expansion indoor/outdoor living on the pool-deck level.

Juhl condominium homes feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows, private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces to create Juhl’s unique urban vibe.

In addition to its highly desirable flexible floor plans, Juhl homebuyers are drawn to its luxury amenities, including full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning, a two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, spa and fire pit, 10th-floor vino deck with Strip views, co-op working lounge, alfresco movie theater, private pet walk, summer kitchens and grilling stations, 24-hour security and electric car-charging stations.

Juhl’s lifestyle, which epitomizes modern urban living, is within walking distance of world-class and neighborhood-centric entertainment, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and shopping, as well as a central location for access to the city’s cultural attractions and Las Vegas’ professional sports venues.

Juhl offers low down payment and Veterans Affairs financing options. For more information visit Juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466.

