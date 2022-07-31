92°F
Juhl in downtown Las Vegas sells out penthouses

Sponsored Content
July 31, 2022 - 9:57 am
 
The loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community, Juhl, spans an entire city block in down ...
The loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community, Juhl, spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas. (Juhl)
Downtown Las Vegas high-rise, Juhl, announced the closing of its last remaining penthouse, No. ...
Downtown Las Vegas high-rise, Juhl, announced the closing of its last remaining penthouse, No. 1407. The 1,439 square-foot penthouse sold for nearly $880,000.

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the closing of its last remaining penthouse, No. 1407. At $611 per square foot, the sale marks the highest condo sale in downtown Las Vegas based on per square foot price. The 1,439-square-foot penthouse sold for nearly $880,000.

Previously, Juhl penthouses have sold for $509 and $584 per square foot. In 2020, a 1,965-square-foot Juhl penthouse sold for $999,900; and in 2021, an 1,855-square-foot Juhl penthouse sold for nearly $1.1 million.

Juhl also announced that July closings are on track to meet June sales of 11 condos with a total value of more than $6 million.

Meeting the demand for contemporary downtown living, Juhl is more than 80 percent sold out with only 55 condo-homes remaining available for sale.

Shahn Douglas, chief marketing officer for Juhl, which is owned by DK Las Vegas as part of a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums, commented on Juhl’s record-breaking sales velocity.

“Las Vegas is still seen as a bargain for out-of-state buyers, especially those from high-priced markets like California, Seattle and New York. With comparatively lower purchase prices combined with a highly desirable location like Las Vegas, condo-homes continue to be in-demand housing choices whether as a primary- or second-home residence. In addition, condos remain the most accessible real estate investment vehicle for wealth building among first-time buyers.”

“The pace of Juhl’s condo sales speaks volumes about a sustained trend of buyers being attracted to locations that offer good real estate values and solid economic fundamentals, while also offering an active urban lifestyle,” Douglas said.

As the last new condo project to be built in downtown Las Vegas, Juhl’s stylish interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize sunlight and views; wood plank ceramic flooring throughout, private balconies and terraces, as well as Nest learning thermostats and customized blackout window treatments.

New custom cabinetry and quartz countertops are featured in both the kitchen and baths. The spacious kitchens feature islands and breakfast bars, new stainless steel appliances and contemporary backsplashes.

Epitomizing modern urban living, Juhl is within walking distance of both world-class and neighborhood-centric entertainment, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and shopping as well as a central location for access to the city’s cultural attractions and Las Vegas’ professional sports venues.

Juhl offers dozens of flexible floor plans ranging from the low $300,000s to the high $800,000s featuring 800 to 1,998 square feet of living space including one- and two-bedroom flats, two-story Brownstones, Penterraces and live-work residences.

Juhl homeowners also enjoy a range of luxury amenities, including full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning services, a two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, spa and firepit, 10th floor vino deck with Strip views, co-op working lounge, alfresco movie theater, private pet walk, summer kitchens and grilling stations, 24-hour security and electric car charging station.

Juhl offers low down payment and Veteran Affairs financing options. For more information visit Juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466.

