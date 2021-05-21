64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
New Homes

KB Home on track to be No. 1 in 2021

By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas
May 21, 2021 - 2:26 pm
 
Construction continues on a new housing community at Skye Canyon. Despite higher home prices an ...
Construction continues on a new housing community at Skye Canyon. Despite higher home prices and material shortages, Las Vegas homebuilders have reported some of its strongest numbers since 2007. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

KB Home started 2021 where it ended in 2020 and leads the way among Las Vegas homebuilders in net sales as the new-home market continues with some of its strongest numbers since 2007. The latest list for 2021 tracks where 2020 ended for the most part with the exception of Taylor Morrison moving into the top 10:

■ KB Home had 720 net sales through the first quarter, up 36.1 percent from the 529 during the first three months of 2020. Net sales — sales minus cancellations — didn’t fall off in Las Vegas until the second quarter of 2020, so it shows the ongoing strength of the marketplace as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

KB finished 2020 with 1,586 net sales — four more than it had in 2019. No builder had a stronger second half of 2020, according to statistics provided by Home Builders Research.

■ Following KB in second place was Lennar with 525 net sales, up 36 percent from 386 in 2020. Lennar, the No. 1 builder in the valley in 2019, had 1,512 net sales in 2020 for its second-place ranking.

■ No. 3 in 2021 is Pulte with 477 net sales, 4.4 percent higher than the 457 sales in the first quarter of 2020. Pulte finished 2020 with a fourth-place ranking behind DR Horton.

■ No. 4 is Century Communities with 363 net sales, 50.6 percent higher than the 241 in the first quarter of 2020.

■ No. 5 is DR Horton with 322 sales, a decline of 16.8 percent from the 387 sales in the first three months of 2020. Home Builders Research said the decline may be a result of the builder’s success at its Valley Vista master plan in North Las Vegas in that homes sold so quickly that it hasn’t been able to replace supply fast enough.

That in part may have contributed to North Las Vegas losing its No. 1 spot in the valley for percentage of home sales at 24 percent. It was 25 percent in the southwest valley and 21 percent in both the northwest and Henderson, according to Home Builders Research.

■ No. 6 is Richmond American with 304 net sales, 4.5 percent higher than the 291 in 2020. Richmond American finished 2020 in fifth place.

■ No. 7 is Tri Pointe Homes, previously known as Pardee Homes in Las Vegas, with 252 sales, 48.2 percent higher than the 170 sales in 2020. Tri Pointe finished 2020 in eighth place.

■ No. 8 is Woodside Homes with 194 net sales, 86.5 percent higher than the 104 in 2020. Woodside finished 2020 in ninth place.

■ No. 9 is Toll Brothers with 191 net sales, up 109.9 percent from the 91 sales in the first quarter of 2020. Toll Brothers finished 2020 in 10th place.

Beazer dropped out of the top 10 year-end ranking and was replaced by No. 11.

■ Breaking into the top 10 is Taylor Morrison with 188 net sales, a 164.8 percent gain over the 71 in the first quarter of 2020. Arizona-based Taylor Morrison, which acquired William Lyon Homes in 2020 before the pandemic, has traditionally just fallen outside the top 10. Taylor Morrison executives had predicted a rise in the 2021 rankings throughout the year. It has been aided by its Palmer Ranch project in North Las Vegas.

Look at housing market

Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith reiterated that the Southern Nevada home market hasn’t been this strong since 2007. In the latest month available in March, the 1,560 new home net sales was the highest since October 2006 when there were 1,634.

The first quarter net sales of 4,113 finished 32 percent higher than the first quarter of 2020 when there were 1,000 fewer sales, he said.

“Most of these builders were showing year-over-year increases from 2019 in the first quarter,” Smith said.

Buyer demand has not waned, meaning builders have continued to face numerous obstacles in their attempts to keep up with demand, Smith said.

“There are 15 percent fewer new home communities opened for sale in 2021 thus far, and despite ballooning costs on multiple levels the median new home closing price for the first quarter as a whole was only up 3 percent year over year,” Smith said.

Nat Hodgson, CEO of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, said he just held conferences with builder executives and marveled that the industry continues to change every week. He estimates lumber costs are 300 percent higher over the past 14 months that’s added $40,000 on average to the cost of building a home. And those expenses aren’t being fully passed on to buyers because contracts were signed and lumber costs rose afterward, he said.

There’s now a new problem in getting paint that’s further delaying construction, Hodgson said.

“When we could build a bunch more homes that demand wasn’t there and now that it is overwhelming us and we want to build more, we can’t get the labor or materials,” Hodgson said. “I have been here in Nevada for 30 years, and I don’t think I have ever seen it this challenging as it is right now. The good news is the market is good, but it’s so much harder to build a house than I ever remember in my career.”

Some 10,485 homes were closed in 2020 and 11,885 permits were issued last year, according to Home Builders Research.

Based on current demand, Hodgson said builders could construct an extra 5,000 homes if they’re capable based on demand but 2,500 is more realistic based on labor and materials.

MOST READ
1
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
2
Closed Caesars Entertainment shows being charged to leave
Closed Caesars Entertainment shows being charged to leave
3
CARTOONS: Celebrating end of pandemic
CARTOONS: Celebrating end of pandemic
4
Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef
Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef
5
Raiders legend talks Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, Las Vegas
Raiders legend talks Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offeri ...
Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
Provided Content

One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, Verismo, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square-feet and up to four bedrooms.

Lake Las Vegas will kick off Memorial Day weekend with its annual Pets & Pancakes event at the ...
Lake Las Vegas to kick off Memorial Day weekend
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions — Pets Pancakes! The community’s annual event at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and both a pet parade and pet fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA. Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all sin ...
Taylor Morrison offers four Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West; Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village; and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Luxury apartment community, Parc Haven, has opened in Symphony Park at 250 S. City Parkway. New ...
Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

Laura and Chris Claire decided to combine two 20-foot units from Alternative Living to create a ...
Company builds Las Vegas tiny homes
By Valerie Putnam RJNewHomes.Vegas

Tiny living gifted Sally Lushin with a larger perspective on life. Courageously referring to herself as a rape survivor, Lushin remembers living like a prisoner in her own home following a violent home invasion that took place 33 years ago. Struggling to rebuild her life, the outspoken speaker, writer and advocate moved from Indiana to Nevada last year to start over.

Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.

Las Vegas Astronomical Society and Skye Canyon will hold the annual Skye & Stars stargazing ev ...
Skye Canyon presents sixth annual Skye Stars May 15
Provided Content

In celebration of International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s sixth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for May 15 at Skye Canyon Park. With safety in mind, gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Donations for LVAS, a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada will be accepted during the event.

Richmond American Homes offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summe ...
Richmond American features Moro Rock in Summerlin
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in Summerlin, offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint Square has started to take shape on elevated land overlooking the valley.

Jamie Thalgott
Legal and policy implications for private developers acquiring BLM lands
By Jamie Thalgott RJRealEstate.Vegas

Accordingly, in 2021 the Nevada federal delegation introduced the Public Lands Bill – Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act, which proposes roughly 2 million acres be protected for conservation and recreation, including a 51,000-acre expansion of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, 41,255 acres to be held in trust for the Moapa Band of Paiutes and roughly 30,000 acres for affordable housing and business growth, including an expansion of the LTA. Introduced only a few months ago, the community should watch this legislation closely as it holds great implications for the future of our state.

Starling is one of three Summerlin neighborhoods under development by Pulte Homes. Located in t ...
Pulte offers three neighborhoods in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers three neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge and its newest district of Redpoint in Summerlin West.