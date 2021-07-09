Lake Las Vegas to host golf, food festival Sept. 3-5

Labor Day Weekend just got a lot more relaxing. The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival, one of Lake Las Vegas’ top annual events, returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club from Sept. 3-5.

“This is one of the most popular events we host at Lake Las Vegas, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back fully and safely this year,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “It is a great opportunity for our residents and guests to come together and enjoy a fun-filled weekend by the water.”

All proceeds from the weekend-long event will benefit Project 150, a local nonprofit that provides free services and support for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students through graduation.

Golfers will kick off the weekend with a reception on Sept. 3 that will include gourmet food, cocktails and wine along with live music throughout the evening. The following day, Reflection Bay Golf Club will host the tournament’s opening round. Throughout the morning, golfers can compete in a pool of 60 teams in a four-person scramble golf tournament on the award-winning Jack Nicklaus golf course. Eight teams will advance to the final round on Sept. 5 on the private SouthShore Country Club.

Golf tournament entry fees include tee prize gifts, refreshments during the rounds, a continental breakfast, catered lunch and complimentary dinner tickets to Sunday night’s food and wine event. Golfers can join the tournament as a foursome or as individuals to be placed on a team by tournament organizers. Tickets are $1,600 per team of four or $400 for an individual reservation.

Lake Las Vegas closes out the weekend with “The Feast” celebration on Sept. 5. The grand finale at Reflection Bay Golf Club features foods from a variety of local restaurants and chefs, including Lake Las Vegas’ own Chef Scott Commings. While sampling dinner favorites, guests can sip on unique cocktails, spirits, wine and beer and dance to live music by Zowie Bowie, one of the city’s most popular local bands. General admission starts at $75 and VIP tickets along with VIP tables are available.

For information and tickets to the Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf & Food Fest, visit lakelasvegasfestival.com. For more information about Project 150, visit project150.org.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas resort community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

The community is selling new homes ranging from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Del Webb, Pulte, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Taylor Morrison, William Lyon, Woodside Homes and Blue Heron. For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus. The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada. Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson. It is now home to tour PGA Tour Pros, the High Performance Golf Institute and an academy that has trained national champions. For more information, visit reflectionbaygolf.com.