68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
New Homes

Leta High is Lifestyle Coordinator of the Year

BY VALERIE PUTNAM LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS
November 29, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
Leta High
Leta High

Leta High wears many hats.

“I am the event coordinator, arts and crafts instructor, occasional sous or pastry chef, dance and fitness instructor, the presenter and decorator,” said High, the lifestyle coordinator at Trilogy in Summerlin.

At the popular 55-plus active-adult community, High plays a vital role in coordinating, maintaining and promoting a full social calendar of activities, classes and events for its residents.

“Trilogy communities are lifestyle-focused,” said Kyle Tibbitts, general manager for Shea Homes, developer and builder of Trilogy Communities. “When people walk in and want to buy a home at Trilogy, we promise them a great atmosphere. By having someone like Leta, we have the confidence that is going to happen.”

High’s excellent performance earned her the Silver Nugget for Lifestyle Coordinator of the Year.

“The expectations that she exceeds, the experiences she provides and the passion that comes from the heart, and not just for a paycheck,” said Tylar Saget, club operations manager of BlueStar Resort & Golf. “That is the reason Leta was nominated for this award.”

High works tirelessly to keep residents and guests busy with a gamut of weekly gatherings.

“Leta’s events are sold out almost 80 percent of the time,” Saget said. “The demand for her events is growing and she continues to provide our members more than they expected.”

One of her themed events, Hot Havana Nights, brought over 50 people together for a lively night of festive decorations, catered food, dancing and karaoke.

“Our community partied till the very end,” Saget said. “The talk in the clubhouse for weeks after was Hot Havana Nights and when was the next one.”

Her repertoire of events includes wine, scotch and prosecco tastings, culinary demos, summer luaus, themed bingos, 5K runs and a polar bear plunge.

“It’s nonstop,” Trilogy in Summerlin resident Tom Warden said. “They put out a big menu of things. I think they put a lot of thought into this idea of a very active adult lifestyle.”

Previously working as a fitness instructor, High is passionate about staying active and her enthusiasm encourages residents to follow her lead.

“She’s in top physical shape, so she keeps everyone on their toes,” Warden said with a laugh. “She never gets tired, which really ticks a few of us off. She is amazing that way.”

One of the first buyers in the community, Warden and his wife, Susan Petersen, moved to the community over three years ago after downsizing out of The Ridges.

“Leta has a broad range of interests, she has an artist soul, very artsy and creative,” Warden said. “On top of that, she makes a mean cocktail. What’s not to love?”

Warden recalled High playing bartender during summer pool gatherings. Those in attendance challenged her on making specific cocktails.

“We have yet to stump her on one single one,” Warden said. “They are all super delicious, crafted cocktails.”

In addition, High makes a point to stay closely connected with residents, so she can tailor the community’s social activities to their lifestyles and desires.

“She is attentive to the needs and wants of the people who live in Trilogy,” Warden said. “She is always listening to the residents and willing to do new things.”

During the pandemic, High faced significant challenges to keep members engaged. She planned special virtual livestreamed events including culinary demos, fitness classes, wellness presentations and crafts and painting classes.

“I even dressed up as Bob Ross,” High said. “We did a replication of one of his painting classes he offered on TV.”

During the livestreams, members could ask questions virtually and get a response.

“It made them feel like they were there,” High said. “As human beings, we were meant to be social. It keeps us sharp and mentally engaged. COVID affected a tremendous amount of people not being able to socialize and be around others.”

High started at Trilogy as a fitness instructor in early 2019 and transitioned into the lifestyle coordinator position eight months later. Previously, she worked at Lifetime Fitness in Summerlin as its event manager. Besides holding her position at Trilogy, she is the group fitness instructor at Lifetime Fitness, teaching Aqua classes.

“It is extremely important to stay active and social as we age,” High said. “Everyday activity is not just good for our physical health, but also for our mental health.”

Trilogy in Summerlin has 354 home sites ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet priced from the high $500,000s. The community is 50 percent sold out. It features a 9,600-square-foot Outlook Club. Residents have access to a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge, event lawns and bocce and pickleball courts.

Opening next spring, Trilogy Sunstone is Shea Homes’s newest age-qualified community, offering 933 home sites. The northwest community features eight new models ranging from 1,342 square feet to over 2,500 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s. Its planned 15,000-square-foot Cabochon Club features a full restaurant, wellness and fitness options, outdoor sports, resort-style pool and culinary studio.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
2
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
3
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
4
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
5
Woman dies after crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in scooter
Woman dies after crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in scooter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Designed by Eric Strain, designer and founding principal of assemblageSTUDIO, in the 7,400-squa ...
Take a look at the best kitchen in Las Vegas
BY VALERIE PUTNAM LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Aptly named V Elements, Duncan and Irene Lee’s custom home design integrates timeless Chinese principles. The sophisticated two-story property embodies harmony and flows with its balance of the five universal natural elements: fire, water, earth, metal and wood.

Klif Andrews, Tri Pointe division president, stands in one of the homebuilder's model homes. Th ...
Tri Pointe Homes sweeps 2021 Silver Nugget Awards
By Buck Wargo Silver Nugget

Tri Pointe Homes dominated the 2021 Silver Nugget Awards, winning 17 of the 44 categories, including 13 of the 18 individual honors that ranged from sales to customer service.

The new neighborhood of SkyVu by Christopher Homes is now taking reservations. (Christopher Homes)
Sponsored
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Sponsored Content

Set high above the Las Vegas Valley on an exclusive hillside with unobstructed city light, golf course and mountain views, SkyVu is now taking reservations

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently relea ...
Five final homesites for sale at The Ridges in Summerlin
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently released five final homesites in The Ridges. First opened in 2000, The Ridges is the community’s 793-acre exclusive hillside custom home enclave perched along the valley’s western rim at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

10-year-old DJ Jace.(Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes to hold toy drive
Provided Content

In September, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, launched “100 Days to Christmas” toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Just a few weeks ago, the homebuilder hosted a toy drive barbecue at the resident-only pool for its three Inspirada neighborhoods, collecting more than 100 new, unwrapped toys and adding 10 more bikes to its growing collection.

Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities fo ...
Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.

Chris Bishop
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 13
Provided Content

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading and longtime members. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Work on a low-income housing development has stated in North Las Vegas. The 156-unit housing co ...
Lake Mead West Apartments breaks ground in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

A new affordable housing development is coming to North Las Vegas. On Monday, the city of North Las Vegas and its development partner Foresight Cos. will officially break ground on Lake Mead West Apartments, a 156-unit housing community at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, directly across from Ollie Detwiler Elementary School.

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community in downtown Las Vegas, recently sold a two-st ...
Juhl announces sale of penthouse for $1.1M
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the $1.1 million sale of its two-story, 14th-floor penthouse. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase.

Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons makes the first donation at the "Giving Machine&quo ...
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds helps debut The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The 2021 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin is also the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, the destination is excited and proud to provide guests with many unique and meaningful opportunities to give back this year.