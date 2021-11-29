Leta High is Lifestyle Coordinator of the Year

Leta High

Leta High wears many hats.

“I am the event coordinator, arts and crafts instructor, occasional sous or pastry chef, dance and fitness instructor, the presenter and decorator,” said High, the lifestyle coordinator at Trilogy in Summerlin.

At the popular 55-plus active-adult community, High plays a vital role in coordinating, maintaining and promoting a full social calendar of activities, classes and events for its residents.

“Trilogy communities are lifestyle-focused,” said Kyle Tibbitts, general manager for Shea Homes, developer and builder of Trilogy Communities. “When people walk in and want to buy a home at Trilogy, we promise them a great atmosphere. By having someone like Leta, we have the confidence that is going to happen.”

High’s excellent performance earned her the Silver Nugget for Lifestyle Coordinator of the Year.

“The expectations that she exceeds, the experiences she provides and the passion that comes from the heart, and not just for a paycheck,” said Tylar Saget, club operations manager of BlueStar Resort & Golf. “That is the reason Leta was nominated for this award.”

High works tirelessly to keep residents and guests busy with a gamut of weekly gatherings.

“Leta’s events are sold out almost 80 percent of the time,” Saget said. “The demand for her events is growing and she continues to provide our members more than they expected.”

One of her themed events, Hot Havana Nights, brought over 50 people together for a lively night of festive decorations, catered food, dancing and karaoke.

“Our community partied till the very end,” Saget said. “The talk in the clubhouse for weeks after was Hot Havana Nights and when was the next one.”

Her repertoire of events includes wine, scotch and prosecco tastings, culinary demos, summer luaus, themed bingos, 5K runs and a polar bear plunge.

“It’s nonstop,” Trilogy in Summerlin resident Tom Warden said. “They put out a big menu of things. I think they put a lot of thought into this idea of a very active adult lifestyle.”

Previously working as a fitness instructor, High is passionate about staying active and her enthusiasm encourages residents to follow her lead.

“She’s in top physical shape, so she keeps everyone on their toes,” Warden said with a laugh. “She never gets tired, which really ticks a few of us off. She is amazing that way.”

One of the first buyers in the community, Warden and his wife, Susan Petersen, moved to the community over three years ago after downsizing out of The Ridges.

“Leta has a broad range of interests, she has an artist soul, very artsy and creative,” Warden said. “On top of that, she makes a mean cocktail. What’s not to love?”

Warden recalled High playing bartender during summer pool gatherings. Those in attendance challenged her on making specific cocktails.

“We have yet to stump her on one single one,” Warden said. “They are all super delicious, crafted cocktails.”

In addition, High makes a point to stay closely connected with residents, so she can tailor the community’s social activities to their lifestyles and desires.

“She is attentive to the needs and wants of the people who live in Trilogy,” Warden said. “She is always listening to the residents and willing to do new things.”

During the pandemic, High faced significant challenges to keep members engaged. She planned special virtual livestreamed events including culinary demos, fitness classes, wellness presentations and crafts and painting classes.

“I even dressed up as Bob Ross,” High said. “We did a replication of one of his painting classes he offered on TV.”

During the livestreams, members could ask questions virtually and get a response.

“It made them feel like they were there,” High said. “As human beings, we were meant to be social. It keeps us sharp and mentally engaged. COVID affected a tremendous amount of people not being able to socialize and be around others.”

High started at Trilogy as a fitness instructor in early 2019 and transitioned into the lifestyle coordinator position eight months later. Previously, she worked at Lifetime Fitness in Summerlin as its event manager. Besides holding her position at Trilogy, she is the group fitness instructor at Lifetime Fitness, teaching Aqua classes.

“It is extremely important to stay active and social as we age,” High said. “Everyday activity is not just good for our physical health, but also for our mental health.”

Trilogy in Summerlin has 354 home sites ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet priced from the high $500,000s. The community is 50 percent sold out. It features a 9,600-square-foot Outlook Club. Residents have access to a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge, event lawns and bocce and pickleball courts.

Opening next spring, Trilogy Sunstone is Shea Homes’s newest age-qualified community, offering 933 home sites. The northwest community features eight new models ranging from 1,342 square feet to over 2,500 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s. Its planned 15,000-square-foot Cabochon Club features a full restaurant, wellness and fitness options, outdoor sports, resort-style pool and culinary studio.