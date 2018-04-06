Local builders in the doghouse for a good cause

This year, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association have created doghouses to help raise money for its No. 1 charity, HomeAid of Southern Nevada. Traditionally, the trade group builds playhouses for children. This year, they opted for what they call “Barkitecture.”

From left, Adam Gregg, Dustin Ellis, Kent Hall and Erich Pfaffinger of Pardee Homes pose with the doghouse they built to help raise money for HomeAid of Southern Nevada.

Jesse Saenz and Olivia come out to support HomeAid of Southern Nevada at the "Barkitecture" event March 20. (Tonya Harvey Las Vegas Business Press)

This Southwest Custom Homes doghouse comes with an infinity pool. (Tonya Harvey Las Vegas Business Press)

From left, Dave Allen, Jason Willoby, Steve Caprio and his dog, Dunkin, represent Toll Brothers at the "Barkitecture" event March 20. Southern Nevada Home Builders Association members built doghouses to support HomeAid of Southern Nevada. (Tonya Harvey Las Vegas Business Press)

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association showed up in Downtown Summerlin March 20 to show off their doghouses they built to help raise money for HomeAid of Southern Nevada. (Tonya Harvey Las Vegas Business Press)

Nate Hodgson, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association executive director. (Tonya Harvey Las Vegas Business Press)

Rockie Cockran of Pardee Homes Las Vegas. (Tonya Harvey Las Vegas Business Press)

This year, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association has created 12 doghouses to help raise money for its No. 1 charity, HomeAid Southern Nevada. This year it opted for what it calls “Barkitecture.” Some builders went all out with miniature infinity-edge pools and rooftops decks.

The doghouses were unveiled March 20 at a special event in Downtown Summerlin.

The doghouses will be displayed there and auctioned off online at snmc.com/barkitecture.com through May 20. All proceeds go to support the charity’s efforts.

Participating builders include Beazer Homes, KB Home, Lennar, Pardee Homes, Pulte Homes, Richmond American Homes, Shea Homes, Sun West Custom Homes, Toll Brothers, William Lyon Homes, Woodside homes and Security National Mortgage Co.

HomeAid Southern Nevada was founded in 2004 and came under the association’s management in 2017, said Nat Hodgson, the SNHBA’s executive director.

The charity rehabs and builds shelters for the homeless in the Las Vegas Valley.

“I got my competitive builders to come together for a great cause to raise awareness and money for our charity,” Hodgson said.