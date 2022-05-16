86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
New Homes

Local home prices keep climbing while sales start to slide

LVR
May 16, 2022 - 9:11 am
 
Brandon Roberts
Brandon Roberts

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices continuing to climb while sales are starting to decline.

LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during April was $475,000. That breaks the record set the previous month. The median home price is up 26.7 percent from $375,000 one year ago. The median price of local condos and townhomes sold in April increased to $275,000. That also breaks the all-time record set the previous month and is up 35.8 percent from $202,450 in April 2021.

LVR President Brandon Roberts, a longtime local Realtor, said existing local home prices have now quadrupled since hitting their post-recession bottom in January of 2012, when the median single-family home price in Southern Nevada was $118,000.

“With mortgage interest rates going up in recent months and so few homes available for sale, it’s no wonder we’re selling fewer homes,” Roberts said. “Although local home prices are still increasing, we expect the rate of appreciation to start slowing down at some point as these trends continue. At least we had more homes available for sale than we had the previous month and the previous year.”

By the end of April, LVR reported 2,441 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s up 33.6 percent from the same time last year. However, the 508 condos and townhomes listed without offers in April represent a 2.1 percent decrease from one year earlier.

LVR reported a total of 3,777 existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold in April. Compared to one year earlier, sales were down 14.9 percent for homes and down 24.2 percent for condos and townhomes.

Even with the increased inventory, April’s sales pace equates to less than a one-month supply of properties available for sale. Roberts said the local housing supply has rarely, if ever, been this low.

So far this year, existing local home sales are down from the same time in 2021. According to LVR, 2021 was a record year for existing home sales in Southern Nevada, with 50,010 homes, condos, townhomes and other residential properties selling. That was the first time the association reported more than 50,000 local properties changing hands in a year and topped the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales. By comparison, LVR reported 41,155 total sales during 2020.

During April, LVR found that 32 percent of all local property sales were purchased with cash. That’s up from 27.9 percent one year ago. While that percentage has been increasing this year, it’s still below the March 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5 percent.

Aided by restrictions on evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic, the number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for just 0.5 percent of all existing local property sales in April. That compares to 0.9 percent of all sales one year ago, 1.5 percent two years ago, 3 percent three years ago, 2.5 percent four years ago and 8.4 percent five years ago.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of April 2022. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not account for all newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during April was nearly $1.8 billion for homes and nearly $231 million for condos, high-rise condos and townhomes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in April were up 5.1 percent for homes and up 1.9 percent for condos and townhomes.

Homes have been selling faster this year than previous years. In April, 94 percent of all existing local homes and 96.1 percent of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days. That compares to one year ago, when 89.2 percent of all existing local homes and 86.3 percent of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
2
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
3
Failed Ferris wheel project site on Strip for sale again
Failed Ferris wheel project site on Strip for sale again
4
Energy giant opening $250M plant in North Las Vegas
Energy giant opening $250M plant in North Las Vegas
5
A tense moment, lots of slow jams: Lovers & Friends fest comes to Vegas — PHOTOS
A tense moment, lots of slow jams: Lovers & Friends fest comes to Vegas — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
With 26 schools, Summerlin offers more educational choice than any other Southern Nevada commun ...
Summerlin offers 26 public, private and charter schoolsA
Provided Content

With 26 schools including public, private and charter facilities, Summerlin offers more educational choices than any other Southern Nevada community, maintaining a focus on education that has been integral to the development of the community since its inception.

Touchstone Living officially broke ground on its newest community, Independence. From left is D ...
Touchstone Living breaks ground on town homes
Provided Content

Touchstone Living has announced its newest community, Independence, providing first-time homebuyers an affordable and attainable path to homeownership.

Alma Apartments, a luxury community, opened in Green Valley. First renters moved in this month. ...
Alma Apartments opens in Green Valley
Provided Content

The 258,858-square-foot development will contain a total of 300 units in 13, three-story and 10 two-story carriage apartment buildings.

Libretto by StoryBook Homes in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, offers four model ...
StoryBook opens Libretto in Cadence
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes began sales for its third neighborhood, Libretto, at Cadence, a 2,200-acre master planned community in Henderson.

Summerlin Inspiring women in Summerlin include, from left, Mackenzie Warren Kay, Irena Sullivan ...
Summerlin celebrates women in community
PROVIDED CONTENT

Women’s History Month may be over, but the master-planned community of Summerlin continues to celebrate the accomplishments of women in its community who embody the Summerlin spirit of living their best lives, taking advantage of all the opportunities for happiness and success that the community offers.

Quail Park by Harmony Homes in Cadence offers homes with prices starting in the mid-$300,000s. ...
Harmony Homes opens Quail Park in Cadence
Provided Content

Harmony Homes has begun sales in its second neighborhood, Quail Park, inside Cadence. Starting in the mid-$300,000s, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and designed to match the buyer’s identity.

The Antoinette is contemporary single-story home design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a th ...
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Reverie by Lennar
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas’ newest neighborhood, Reverie by Lennar, has opened its model homes for preview. Reverie is one of several new-home neighborhoods coming to the award-winning Henderson master plan this year, with 105 single-story homes.

The home located on Heavens Edge Court sits on 2.5 acres, measures 9,600 square feet and has fi ...
Luxury home market remains strong
By / RJ

The new-home luxury market, led by demand for uber high-end estates, continues its strong run in Las Vegas and shows no signs of slowing in 2022 despite rising prices and mortgage rates that could be felt by the industry as a whole.

The Viewpoint model is part of the Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin. It is 2,748 squar ...
Trilogy opens model homes in two communities
PROVIDED CONTENT

Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7. Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes.

The Howard Hughes Corp. recently donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative, ...
Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative
PROVIDED CONTENT

The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health” to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.