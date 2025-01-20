50°F
Luxury apartment community focuses on health, wellness

The Calida Group held a grand opening for Ainsley at The Collective, the latest addition to its Elysian Living brand.
The Calida Group held a grand opening for Ainsley at The Collective, the latest addition to its Elysian Living brand. (The Calida Group)
January 20, 2025 - 2:08 pm
 

The Calida Group announced Ainsley at The Collective, the latest addition to its Elysian Living brand, is now leasing in Las Vegas. Ainsley represents a first-of-its-kind luxury apartment concept focused on lifestyle, health and wellness. This exclusive on-site community is within The Collective, the newest mixed-use, urban lifestyle destination in the Las Vegas area.

“With leasing underway at Ainsley at The Collective, we’re thrilled to see our vision coming to life — a vibrant, walkable community centered on wellness,” said Douglas Eisner, co-founder and co-CEO of The Calida Group. “In a market known for its transience, we believe Ainsley will be a lasting home for residents seeking healthy lifestyles, mindful intentionality and meaningful connections.”

“Ainsley, the newest addition to our family of brands, was designed to be exceptional — from its modern amenities to its premier location,” said Eric Cohen, co-founder and co-CEO of The Calida Group. “We’re proud to offer a truly unique living experience that combines luxury with convenience. And we can think of no better place to launch the brand than The Collective, a meticulously curated selection of restaurants serving up surprises from breakfast to late night.”

Ainsley at The Collective features thoughtfully designed apartment floor plans in a variety of configurations ranging from approximately 590 square feet to 1,410 square feet of living space with studio and one- to three-bedroom options available from $1,400 to $3,100 a month. Apartments at Ainsley boast luxury appointments, including minimum 9-foot ceilings, quartz countertops throughout, spacious balconies offering pool and courtyard views, in-unit stacked laundry machines, custom-designed walk-in closets and wood-inspired luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, baths and common living areas. Additionally, Ainsley residences include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and full-height kitchen backsplashes, as well as spa baths with LED-backlit mirrors, oversized tubs and full-size showers with glass surrounds in select units.

Residents at Ainsley at The Collective will enjoy various on-site community amenities geared toward health, wellness and highly social lifestyles. The 9,000-square-foot clubhouse features a hospitality and coffee lounge, a business center with private and shared workspaces, a game lounge with billiards and shuffleboard, a sky lounge, a cardio and strength-training facility, a sauna, a yoga and Pilates studio and a Himalayan salt cave. Massage, red light therapy, glam and steam rooms are also on-property and available to all residents.

The property’s outdoor amenities are just as elevated. Residents and their guests can enjoy the resort-style pool with recreation decks and private poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen with barbecue grills, a Kegerator, under-counter refrigeration and bar seating, a dog park, hammock farm, intimate seating areas with fire pits throughout the community’s lush landscape, in addition to stunning mountain and Las Vegas Strip views. Moreover, residents will enjoy wellness-focused member- and community-exclusive events throughout the year.

Set in a prime location in the heart of Las Vegas, Ainsley at The Collective places residents’ mere steps from award-winning destinations, including the Las Vegas Strip and several popular shopping and dining options at The Collective, as well as convenience to other popular attractions including the MSG Sphere and the Harry Reid International Airport.

Located at 3930 Paradise Road in Las Vegas, the Ainsley at The Collective sales office is open daily. To learn more about availability and current incentives at Ainsley, call or text 702-333-1415 or visit ElysianLiving.com/property/ainsley-at-the-collective.

The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor and operator of multifamily real estate properties in the Western United States. Founded in 2007 by Eisner and Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 24,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. Calida invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (development, value-add acquisitions and core-plus acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high-net-worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation’s largest financial institutions.

Calida begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm’s lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, Calida tailors’ unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.

For more information, visit us at TheCalidaGroup.com.

Elysian Living communities showcase meticulous design, tailored for comfort, style and convenience, with luxury homes boasting top-tier custom finishes, ultra-modern design fixtures and the latest technology packages for an unparalleled living experience.

Under the Elysian Living umbrella, discover a range of offerings, including Ely by Elysian Living boutique properties that redefine entry-level luxury. Explore Homes by Elysian Living, single-family rentals mirroring the lifestyle and amenities of our signature properties, along with our newest addition, Ainsley by Elysian Living, emphasizing health and wellness amenities and events.

To learn more about Elysian Living or to check out other Elysian communities, visit ElysianLiving.com. Stay up to date on all things Elysian Living on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Provided Content

Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes, earned the No. 5 spot with new home sales of 1,055 on the 2024 list of the country’s top-selling communities, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked master plans nationwide since 1994.

By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

In a year that new-home master plan sales among the top 50 nationwide fell 2 percent in 2024, Las Vegas held its own by posting four master plans into the top 50; and saw Cadence have its highest ranking in history by placing No. 3 in the country.

Provided Content

Now, entering its 35th year, the Summerlin master-planned community is continuing its remarkable trajectory as one of the country’s most successful master plans that continues to grow and evolve with nearly 4,000 acres left to develop.

Carlos Zuluaga
SNHBA extends president’s term to two years
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association has extended the term of its current president Carlos Zuluaga for one more year as the Nevada Legislature kicks off its 2025 session.

2024 was another successful year of milestone development for Summerlin, including the opening ...
Summerlin 2024 year in review
Provided Content

Now, entering its 35th year of development, Summerlin continued its decades-long trajectory in 2024, capping off another year of milestone development.

This artist's rendering shows what the Tower One at Cormont at Deer Valley East Village, a Utah ...
Deer Valley ski resort offers luxury condos
Provided Content

Cormont at Deer Valley East Village, a luxury mountainside condominium community developed by REEF, has launched the sale of Tower One, offering 48 exclusive residences.

Andrew Smith
Year to end with second-best new home sales since pandemic
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Las Vegas new-home prices softened a bit in November with net sales dipping to their lowest level since January 2023, but there were enough to pass the 2023 yearly total by more than 500 and make it the second best sales year since the pandemic — leading to the percentage of new-home sales of the overall marketplace approaching a record year, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Summerlin Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin, Dec. 26-Jan. 15 with two drop-off spo ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

