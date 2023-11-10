65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
New Homes

LVR report shows local home prices not falling back

LVR
November 10, 2023 - 12:49 pm
 
Lee Barrett
Lee Barrett

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices up slightly from the same time last year, though fewer homes are selling.

LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during October was $449,000. That’s up 2 percent from $440,000 in October 2022. Local home prices are still below the all-time record of $482,000 set in May 2022.

Meanwhile, the median price of local condos and town homes sold in October was $275,500, up 3.6 percent from $266,000 in October 2022. That’s still down from the all-time high of $287,000 set in August.

LVR President Lee Barrett, a longtime local Realtor, said a tight housing supply and recently rising mortgage interest rates continue to shape the housing market and may be overshadowing seasonal trends.

“We usually see home prices and sales cool down a bit along with the weather as we head into the fall and winter,” Barrett said. “We’ll see how these traditional trends play out this year. Higher interest rates and a smaller housing supply are playing a bigger role than in past years.”

By the end of October, LVR reported 4,213 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 46.7 percent from the same time last year. Likewise, the 1,195 condos and town homes listed without offers in October represent a 32.7 percent decline from one year earlier.

LVR reported a total of 2,173 existing local homes, condos and town homes sold in October. Compared with October 2022, sales were down 1.5 percent for homes but up 1.3 percent for condos and town homes.

The sales pace in October equates to more than a two-month supply of properties available for sale. Last year at this time, Southern Nevada had more than a four-month housing supply.

Fewer homes have been selling this year than during 2022, when LVR reported 35,584 total sales. That followed a record year for existing local home sales in 2021, when LVR reported 50,010 homes, condos, town homes and other residential properties were sold. That was the first time LVR reported more than 50,000 local properties selling in a year. It topped the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales.

During October, LVR found that 26.6 percent of all local property sales were cash transactions. That’s up from 25.5 percent one year ago. That is well below the May 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5 percent, suggesting that investors have been less active in the local housing market.

The number of distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 1.4 percent of all existing local property sales in October. That compares with 0.3 percent one year ago, 0.3 percent two years ago, 0.9 percent three years ago, 2.4 percent four years ago and 3 percent five years ago.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of October. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not account for all newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during October was nearly $923 million for homes and nearly $144 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared with one year earlier, total sales values in October were down 2.2 percent for homes but up 11.2 percent for condos and town homes.

■ In October, 84.5 percent of all existing local homes and 85.4 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares with one year earlier, when 78.6 percent of all existing local homes and 82.5 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors — formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors — was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
2
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
3
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
4
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
5
Gambler wagers $23K on Thursday NFL game only bettors could love
Gambler wagers $23K on Thursday NFL game only bettors could love
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Downtown Summerlinis is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season ki ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2023 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of the Summerlin, is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season kicks off in November with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink on Nov. 17.

Jon MacIntyre
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., developer of the Summerlin, announced it has retained Cushman Wakefield to oversee leasing for the Howard Hughes office portfolio in Summerlin,

A construction worker helps build a new home in North Las Vegas. A recent report shows new home ...
Buyers choose new homes over existing ones
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

During the first three quarters of 2023, Las Vegas’ new home net sales have surpassed the first nine months of 2022 as buyers slowly become more accustomed to elevated mortgage rates and are choosing new homes over existing ones in greater percentag

For the second year, the Southern Paiute and Culture District was a popular addition to the Sum ...
Summerlin recognizes Native American heritage month
Provided Content

In October, Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core, hosted the Southern Paiute and Culture District during the 27th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts.

Models in Modena l start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,672 square feet to 2,119 squar ...
Century Communities showcases homes at Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence offers a selection of new homes in Century Communities’ Glenmore I and II, Somerville, Alderidge and Modena I and II collections.

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a rec ...
Summerlin near Red Rock National Conservation Area
Provided Content

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a recent blog published by CNN. The list was compiled based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains.

Lake Las Vegas' will kick of its Halloween Golf Cart Parade festivities on Oct. 28 with the car ...
Lake Las Vegas to host Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is gearing up for its spookiest event of the season. Southern Nevada’s top-rated lakeside community will host its popular Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas.

Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported there were 1,037 new-home net sales, — sales ...
Best August for new home sales in decade
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Despite elevated mortgage rates that continue to increase, Las Vegas residents bought the most new homes in August than they have since the recovery of the housing market in the late 2000s.

Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin West. Vireo offers five ...
Vireo opens in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to join the line-up of new neighborhoods in Summerlin West.

The seventh annual Chalktober Fest featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatabl ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host Chalktober Fest Oct. 14
Sponsored Content

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration during its seventh annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, a festival welcoming the fall season featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables and pumpkin patch, set for Oct. 14 at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

More stories
Home, condo prices same as one year ago
Home, condo prices same as one year ago
Best August for new home sales in decade
Best August for new home sales in decade
Buyers choose new homes over existing ones
Buyers choose new homes over existing ones
‘Bizarre housing market’: Las Vegas home prices rise, listings fall
‘Bizarre housing market’: Las Vegas home prices rise, listings fall
Las Vegans must now make over 6 figures annually to afford a mortgage
Las Vegans must now make over 6 figures annually to afford a mortgage
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008