Materials, color key to fresh new designs

In the Ascaya estate, the homeowners selected different colors for the two primary baths. The main suite features a leathered Brazilian Avalanche counter, and the secondary suite showcases a polished Albanian Camouflage Brown stone. (Virtue Real Estate Group)

This interior courtyard shows off a stone wall and porcelain flooring to make for a welcoming space at the entrance of the home. (Virtue Real Estate Group)

The kitchen is a showcase of luxury materials. The blending of materials and color, defined by bold patterns and a warm palette of creams, browns, greens, bronze and turquoise, evoke a sense of timeless elegance. (Virtue Real Estate Group)

Mark and Missy Clark are no strangers to design. Over the past decade, the couple have custom-designed and built two high-end contemporary estates in the Las Vegas Valley.

Both residences showcase premium materials, inviting color palettes and functional floor plans that reflect the couple’s lifestyle and passions.

“We knew the finishes of the home would be the most defining aspect of our desert contemporary objective,” homeowner Mark Clark said. “The selections we made afforded us the warmth of the earth tone theme, and the colors stretched the boundaries of fun.”

Telling a refined design narrative is possible for any homeowner willing to be intentional. Luxurious interiors never feel thrown together because, when well-executed, the environment results from the deliberate use of cohesive design principles and attention to personal details. Rooms have a sense of balance, harmony and, most of all, personality. The best part is that this approach does not have to cost a fortune.

“Intention is everything to have a high-end feel,” said design consultant Nikki Reed of Marble Express. “There needs to be a sense of purpose for every choice inside their home to create cohesion and a point of view. No matter how bold or soft and elegant, the story needs to be told.”

Reed believes all homeowners want the same thing: a beautiful and functional home. She helps owners, from first-time buyers to high-end residents, develop interiors unique to their needs and stories.

Thoughtful material selections refine the story each space tells. Even subtle touches, such as bronze hardware or textiles, enhance a room’s ambiance.

“The choice of material is essential,” Reed said. “Natural stone can elevate any space, such as marble, quartzite, onyx, granite and semi-precious materials. I am always going to be biased toward countertops being the focal point and the icing on the cake.”

Reed helped the Clarks with material selections for their estate at 9 Stonecutter Court in the prestigious Ascaya community in Henderson. Their sophisticated design inspires those who want to redecorate a room or plan a complete transformation.

“The Clarks exemplify how incorporating color and mixing stone materials within the same space can be both striking and successful,” Reed said. “Their choices, such as the bold and vibrant colors, demonstrate that even in the desert, statement colors can be used with confidence.

“Regardless of the scale of the space,” she continued, “introducing personality through stone has consistently elevated each area, resulting in designs that feel both intentional and exceptional.”

The Clarks’ kitchen reflects the blending of materials and color, defined by bold patterns. The warm palette of creams, browns, greens, bronze and — Missy’s favorite — turquoise, evokes a sense of timeless elegance.

“We started with selecting the kitchen and party island materials,” Mark Clark said. “Once we dialed in those two areas, it was easy to expand from there.”

On the main island, they chose a polished Brazilian Mapa Mundi slab to blend with an adjacent party island boasting a Brazilian Botanic Blue finish. The Mapa Mundi flows up the outer walls as a striking backsplash, creating a visual anchor in the culinary space.

In an adjacent pantry, the couple opted for a leathered Spider Dolomite granite counter and backsplash to coordinate with the dramatic kitchen stone. A playful, eye-catching Brazilian Blue Dream stone covers the barbecue island, matching the pool and stone in the pool bath.

“We knew there was a wide array of colorful and powerful stones that worked well within the earth tone theme,” Mark Clark said. “We sought to discover the most exciting colors possible without delving into ‘shocking’ colors. We tried to keep it classy yet fun.”

Reed believes the kitchen is where homeowners can justify extra investment in materials.

“The kitchen is typically the heart of the home, whether you’re enjoying personal time cooking, family dinners or hosting friends and family,” Reed said. “The stone choice is imperative to navigating the ambiance and feeling of the space.”

Primary baths are another area where Reed believes a higher-end material is warranted. In the Ascaya estate, the Clarks selected different colors for the two primary baths. The main suite features a leathered Brazilian Avalanche counter, and the secondary suite showcases a polished Albanian Camouflage Brown stone.

“I envision the primary bath as a personal retreat — an inviting, serene space that evokes a calming atmosphere of a luxury spa,” Reed said. “A place where you can truly unwind and immerse yourself. It deserves thoughtful attention to detail and is well worth the investment.”

In addition to countertop materials, flooring choices are important, influencing both aesthetics and functionality. The right flooring sets the room’s tone and adds visual interest.

“We chose a neutral Farro Beige porcelain tile in a larger format,” Mark Clark said. “Which affords the house the earthtone base platform we wanted to achieve. We opted for the larger size so the floor didn’t feel too small or busy.”

Other highlights used by the Clarks include textured Sante Fe wall finishes, cloud soffits, leathered Brazilian Blue Mare countertops in the laundry room and a rusted brown porcelain tile fireplace surround in the main living area.

“My top priority is for people to love their selections, not to follow trends,” Reed said, offering advice to those considering elevating their interior. “It is their home, and we guide them based on their needs, rather than make the selections for them. I’m passionate about this contribution to helping people love their space.”

Understanding the differences and benefits of each material helps make the best choice for a home.

Countertop material

■ Quartz is an engineered, or man-made, stone composed of 80 percent to 93 percent natural material mixed with pigments and resins, making it durable and low-maintenance.

■ Caesarstone, engineered from 90 percent quartz, offers exceptional durability, low maintenance and a range of options. Providing a non-porous surface resistant to scratches, stains and chips, it is marketed as one of the toughest countertop materials.

■ Porcelain is a highly durable, nonporous surface. It comes in a variety of designs and is eco-friendly and easy to maintain.

■ Terrazzo is making a comeback, offering a durable, low-maintenance option to traditional stone. Made from a mix of stone chips, it resists stains, scratches and daily wear and tear.

■ Granite is a durable, relatively low-maintenance natural stone. It is easy to clean, heat-resistant and available in many designs and color options.

■ Marble is a long-lasting natural stone, though it is a higher-maintenance option as it requires regular sealing.

■ Quartzite is an all-natural, environmentally friendly stone. It also requires sealing and is heat-resistant.

■ Soapstone is a natural, heat-resistant, easy-to-maintain and stain-resistant material.

Countertop finish

After the countertop material is selected, there are a variety of finishes to choose from, such as polished, leathered or honed.

A polished finish gives the stone a high-gloss, mirror-like surface. It offers a luxurious appeal that reflects light.

The stone requires more maintenance to maintain its shine.

Leathered finish provides the stone with a tactile texture, achieved by treating the surface with diamond-tipped brushes. Small pits and ridges add dimension and warmth, highlighting the stone’s natural variation.

The finish compresses the stone’s pores, making it less prone to stains and moisture.

A honed finish is a surface treatment in which the stone is ground down to be smooth and flat. It has a soft matte or satin-like finish, reflecting a more muted color. It is slightly more porous than polished and requires more frequent sealing against stains.

“I’ve seen a consistent shift toward honed/leathered rather than the standard polished finish,” Reed said.

“Honed/leathered can also be interpreted as matte, satin, brushed, etc., contributing to the earthy/natural feel of a stone. Whether it’s a countertop or flooring material in a kitchen or a bath, feel and functionality are prioritized.”

Flooring options

When considering flooring, some types are better suited to specific areas than others.

■ Tile is available in a variety of materials, including ceramic and porcelain. It comes in various colors and patterns. It is durable and water-resistant, making it a good option for kitchens and baths.

■ Engineered wood consists of multiple layers, with a top layer of real wood veneer. It is stable in humid or dry conditions.

■ Hardwood flooring is solid wood and provides a durable finish that can last for a long time.

■ Laminate is made from high-density fiberboard with a decorative layer that mimics wood or stone. It is affordable and easy to install.

■ Luxury vinyl flooring is a highly durable, water-resistant option suitable for high-traffic areas.