77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
New Homes

New home sales slow; prices continue to rise

Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported Cadence had 120 sales in April, which puts it o ...
Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported Cadence had 120 sales in April, which puts it on track to come close to or exceed its 2024 sales numbers of 1,386. (Cadence)
Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith
More Stories
Central Park in Cadence has a large amphitheater. The community recently hosted the JAWS movie ...
Cadence offers an array of parks for outdoor fun
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collecti ...
KB’s Caldwell Park opens in Summerlin
Tina Frias
SNHBA seeks to help create more affordable housing
LGI Homes plans to open an age-qualified community, The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, in the east ...
LGI to open age-qualified community
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas
June 2, 2025 - 7:22 am
 

Cadence in east Henderson is positioning itself to remain one of the top-selling master plans in the country after a strong April while the market overall saw a slowing of sales and closings amid elevated interest rates just below 7 percent.

Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported Cadence had 120 sales in April, which puts it on track to come close to or exceed its 2024 sales numbers of 1,386. The 2024 numbers placed it No. 3 in the country, according to RCLCO, which tracks housing market sales nationwide. Cadence had 964 sales in 2023.

Summerlin, which had 1,055 sales a year ago and ranked No. 5 in the nation, had 70 sales in April.

Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas was third with 54 sales, followed by Lake Las Vegas with 42 and Inspirada in west Henderson with 32.

Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith said there were 18 new for-sale product lines that opened in April, bringing more than 1,400 lots into the market.

Century Communities, Lennar, Richmond American Homes and Toll Brothers debuted new communities, all but two of which are traditional single-family home products. Bravado from Century Communities was the only of these in North Las Vegas, Smith said.

Eleven of the new projects belong to Lennar, including offerings in Cadence, Inspirada, Lake Las Vegas, Summerlin and Sunstone, Smith said.

Lennar was the month’s top-selling builder with 189 net sales. Dorrell Place, a single-family project in North Las Vegas, had 13 net sales in April and 20 total net sales since opening in late February. With 12 sales, Lennar also had Heritage Square, an attached product also in North Las Vegas that was one of the active communities the builder acquired from local private builder Harmony Homes earlier this year.

The overall best-selling community in April was Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb (Pulte Group) with 19, Smith said.

“Located 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, it has remained one of the top-performing communities in Southern Nevada since opening 18 years ago this month in 2007.”

The three top-selling subdivisions in April were all age-restricted, active-adult communities with Sun City Mesquite being trailed by Trilogy Sunstone by Shea Homes with 18 and Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas with 17, Smith said.

Home Builders Research reported 850 new home closings in April 2025, an 11 percent decrease from April 2024. The 2025 total of 3,446 is also 11 percent lower than 2024 thus far, Smith said.

The new home market share in terms of overall closings in April 2025 was 22 percent, a month-to-month decrease for the second straight month, though this is on-par with April 2024, Smith said.

There were 642 single-family detached closings in April, 12 percent fewer than a year ago. The 2025 total of 2,539 was 12 percent below 2024 through April, Smith said.

Attached products closed 208 units in April, 6 percent percent fewer than in April 2024. The 2025 total of 907 stands 9 percent below 2024 through April, Smith said.

Market share for attached new home products in April decreased to 25 percent, just below the 2024 average of 26 percent per month, Smith said.

The median new home closing price for all product types was $529,833 in April 2025, an 8 percent increase from April 2024, Smith said.

The median new home closing price for single family detached products was $579,998, up 11 percent from April 2024 and another record high. For attached product types, the April 2025 new home median closing price was $388,443, even with April 2024, Smith said.

There were two dozen vacant land closings by local builders in April, adding more than 200 acres to their portfolios. Pulte Group, Beazer Homes, KB Home, Richmond American Homes, Landon Miller Homes and Woodside Homes all added raw acreage, Smith said.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Central Park in Cadence has a large amphitheater. The community recently hosted the JAWS movie ...
Cadence offers an array of parks for outdoor fun
Provided Content

Cadence isn’t just about beautiful homes; it’s a thoughtfully designed community that fosters an active lifestyle through its extensive network of parks and recreational spaces. Committed to providing residents of all ages with the opportunity to connect with nature and each other, Cadence boasts a diverse collection of parks, each offering unique amenities.

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collecti ...
KB’s Caldwell Park opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collections of modern and contemporary single-family and townhomes, ranging from 1,430 square feet to 2,466 square feet, and priced from the $400,000s.

Tina Frias
SNHBA seeks to help create more affordable housing
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association is backing legislative efforts in Carson City to create more affordable housing in the region, and its leadership is going to Washington D.C. next week to have the federal government make more of its land available for residential development.

LGI Homes plans to open an age-qualified community, The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, in the east ...
LGI to open age-qualified community
Provided Content

LGI Homes announced the opening of The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, an exclusive 55-plus active-adult collection.

Mockingbird by Lennar is Summerlin’s newest neighborhood. It features three two-story floor p ...
Lennar opens Mockingbird in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to join the line-up in the Summerlin master-planned community is Mockingbird by Lennar, offering single-family and NextGen homes. Located in the Kestrel district, Mockingbird offers three two-story floor plans from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the high $800,000s.

The annual Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival is set for May 17–18. The event will include a ...
Event to support Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors
Provided Content

The Village at Lake Las Vegas is set to come alive with excitement at the annual Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival May 17–18. Visitors can enjoy a thrilling lineup of dragon boat races, family-friendly festivities and community activities throughout the weekend

Raven Crest by Toll Brothers is Summerlin’s newest neighborhood, offering modern and spacious ...
Toll Brothers opens townhome neighborhood in Summerlin
Provided Content

Summerlin’s newest neighborhood is Raven Crest by Toll Brothers, offering modern and spacious townhomes from 2,300 square feet to more than 2,600 square feet and priced from the $600,000s.

La Cova is a new double-gated luxury neighborhood by Tri Pointe Homes. It is within the SouthSh ...
Tri Pointe unveils La Cova in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

The ultimate expression of waterfront prestige has arrived with the grand opening and start of sales at La Cova — a new double-gated luxury neighborhood by Tri Pointe Homes, set within the SouthShore Lake Las Vegas community. La Cova’s 42 spacious residences are perched along three peninsulas bordering the 320-acre lake, offering a rare opportunity to experience lakeside living with resort-style floor plans, distinct Mediterranean and Tuscan architecture, and a high degree of privacy. Two model homes now open by appointment daily offer an immersive glimpse into La Cova’s elevated lifestyle, where serene design and artful attention to detail combine to create the ultimate retreat.

The 12th annual Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin on May 10 in time for Mother’s Day week ...
Summerlin to host fitness events
Provided Content

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 12th annual Fit4Mom Celebration of Moms event May 10, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

MORE STORIES