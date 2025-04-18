Ovation announces new brand for its affordable senior housing

Heirloom at Pebble, the company’s newest senior affordable housing community, will begin leasing in May with a formal grand opening planned in June. Located at 2325 E. Torino Ave., Heirloom at Pebble offers 139 one-bedroom apartments and 56 two-bedroom apartments for qualifying seniors ages 55-plus with incomes from 30 to 60 percent of area median income.

Heirloom at Pebble, the company’s newest senior affordable housing community, will begin leasing in May with a formal grand opening planned in June. (Ovation Development Corp)

Ovation Development Corp. has announced a new brand and name for its senior affordable housing portfolio — Heirloom by Ovation. (Ovation Development Corp.)

Ovation Development Corp., a Las Vegas-based developer of multifamily housing and one of the state’s largest private developers of senior affordable housing, has announced a new brand and name for its senior affordable housing portfolio — Heirloom by Ovation.

According to Ovation founder and chairman, Alan Molasky, who is easily considered a trailblazer in Southern Nevada’s affordable housing community for his prolific development of high-quality senior affordable housing, the company’s growing portfolio of senior affordable housing is the genesis for the new brand which underscores Ovation’s longstanding conviction that everyone, regardless of income, deserves a quality home that helps to strengthen individuals, families and community. To that end, Ovation’s affordable communities are built and managed to the same standards of quality as market-rate multifamily housing developments — complete with recreational amenities and wraparound services for residents.

“Heirloom, by definition, is a beautiful word that speaks to valuable objects that have been part of families for generations,” Molasky said. “Seniors and older individuals should be revered, respected and honored for their lives, their accomplishments, and for enduring what is often not an easy life.”

According to Josie Molasky, design principal for Ovation, who helped to create the new brand for the company’s portfolio of senior affordable housing communities, Heirloom by Ovation is a stand-alone brand that pays homage to seniors who possess considerable life experience and wisdom, while remaining true to the Ovation name that is known for building high-quality, multifamily communities.

Ovation’s current multifamily housing portfolio includes 46 apartment-home communities comprised of nearly 10,000 units, including 15 income- and rent-restricted communities for seniors totaling more than 2,274 units. Ovation will complete six more multifamily affordable senior communities with more than 1,650 units in Southern Nevada by 2028, providing much-needed relief for low-income seniors.

Heirloom at Pebble, the company’s newest senior affordable housing community, will begin leasing in May with a formal grand opening planned in June. Located at 2325 E. Torino Ave., Heirloom at Pebble offers 139 one-bedroom apartments and 56 two-bedroom apartments for qualifying seniors ages 55-plus with incomes from 30 to 60 percent of area median income.

Coming soon to the Heirloom by Ovation portfolio are two senior affordable housing communities — Heirloom at Rome, located at 4850 W. Rome Blvd. that will open by year-end 2025; and Heirloom at Torrey Pines, located at 6540 W. Arby Ave., opening early 2026.

For leasing and qualifying information on Pebble at Heirloom by Ovation and other Heirloom by Ovation communities, visit HeirloomByOvation.com.

Ovation Development Corp. is a Las Vegas-based development company founded by Alan Molasky, a prolific developer of multifamily, resort-style housing in Southern Nevada for 40-plus years. The largest private multifamily developer in the Las Vegas Valley, Ovation has built more than 10,000 units. In addition to luxury multifamily communities, Ovation is committed to the development of a portfolio of affordable housing for low-income seniors, known as Heirloom by Ovation, based on the belief that quality homes are foundational to strengthening individuals, families and community. Ovation and its affiliates employ more than 300 individuals representing all facets of design, construction and property management. For information, visit ovationco.com.